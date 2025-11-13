Planning reforms will contribute to ‘knockout blow’ for housebuilders – Tories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government’s planning reforms will contribute to a “knockout blow” for housebuilders, the Tories have claimed.

Shadow minister David Simmonds said the Planning and Infrastructure Bill will limit community say, encourage development on greenbelt land, and hammer homeowners while “duffing up developers”.

However, ministers said the Bill, which restores mandatory housing targets, legislates for a generation of new towns and revamps the planning system to make it harder to reject developments, will help unlock 1.5 million homes by 2029.

The exchange came as MPs considered amendments made by peers in the House of Lords, as part of the so-called “ping pong”, where legislation is batted between the two Houses until a final draft is agreed.

While MPs voted to reject a number of the Lords’ proposals, the Government accepted an amendment that would mean large-scale water projects could be considered nationally significant infrastructure.

Another amendment to ensure that electric vehicle charging points are accessible for those with disabilities was replaced with a Government revision of the Automated and Electric Vehicles Act 2018, which could see regulations used to impose accessibility.

The Bill will now go back to the Lords for further consideration.

Mr Simmonds argued the Bill falls “far short” and the Government is delivering a “left hook of reducing community voice” and a “right hook of reducing protections on the Greenbelt building on virgin land”.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, he said: “The knockout blow to our housing market in the last 12 months has been delivered by the massive hike this Government introduced on national insurance, which is leading to developers, to builders, to the whole supply chain, to local authorities, all to fear that they are going to have to throw in the towel because it is simply not possible under the auspices of such a business-unfriendly government, to deliver homes and infrastructure that require a pro-business environment.

“As this legislation comes forward, pummelling our first-time buyers, that’s hammering our homeowners, that is bashing our builders and is duffing up our developers, there is an opportunity to begin to change course that will deliver the homes infrastructure that the British people expect.”

Peers demanded a raft of changes to the draft law during the Bill’s last hearing in the Lords, many of which have been rejected by the Government.

Revisions to the Bill backed by the upper chamber included placing curbs on proposed environmental changes in the planning system, where developers would pay a fee for their impact on nature, rather than follow existing rules to protect wildlife.

Peers also supported requiring long-term development plans to prioritise brownfield sites and increased use of urban areas, while promoting sustainable communities by reducing the need for travel between homes, jobs and services.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said the Government could not accept many of the Lord’s amendments, saying they “seek to undermine the core principles of the Bill”.

He said: “Sustained economic growth is the only route to delivering the improved prosperity our country needs and the higher living standards working people deserve.

“This landmark Bill, which will speed up and streamline the delivery of new homes and critical infrastructure, is integral to the success of that mission, and it will play a vital part in delivering the Government’s plan for change milestones of building 1.5 million safe and decent homes in England and fast-tracking 150 planning decisions on major economic infrastructure projects by the end of this Parliament.

“The Government is therefore determined to ensure the Bill receives royal assent as soon as possible.”