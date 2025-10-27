Government’s justice reforms aim to restore public trust in system – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has said its reforms to protect victims of crime will help restore people’s faith in the justice system.

The measures in the Victims and Courts Bill include restricting the parental rights for rapists whose children were born through rape.

Similar powers will be brought in to restrict parental responsibility when they have been sentenced to four or more years in prison for serious child sexual abuse – even if they are not the parents of one of the victims.

Criminals who refuse to attend their sentencing hearings will also be given further prison time under the changes.

Cheryl Korbel, whose nine-year-old daughter Olivia was murdered by Thomas Cashman in August 2022, was in the public gallery.

Cashman did not appear at the sentencing.

Ms Korbel had said she wanted to “look him in the eye” when he was jailed for a minimum of 42 years in April 2023.

Speaking at the start of the Bill, which could pass through the Commons on Monday evening, justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said: “This Bill is about people. Victims who have suffered unimaginable trauma, their families, and ensuring that they receive justice.

“It is about restoring faith in our justice system that can often feel cold and confusing.”

Ms Davies-Jones added: “The House knows that this is a system that requires large-scale reform after years of neglect. There is a long road ahead, but this Bill takes an important step forward.

“At its core are victims’ experiences. This Government is bringing forward real, tangible measures to ensure that victims’ voices are heard, that their needs are recognised, and that their rights are respected.”

She paid tribute to Natalie Fleet, Labour MP for Bolsover, and said the clause to limit the parental rights of rapists was down to her.

Ms Fleet said she was groomed by an older man when she was a teenager, which led to her giving birth to her eldest daughter aged 15.

Ms Davies-Jones said: “This amendment will of course protect children. But it will also help shield the victim from their perpetrator interfering in their lives, because those who commit this horrific crime should clearly never be able to use parental rights to control or torment their victim.”

She added: “It has genuinely been my privilege to hear (Ms Fleet’s) story and to work with her to ensure that this measure works to stop rapists taking an active role in a child’s life when that child was conceived as a result of rape.

“I cannot imagine the enormous complexity that mothers such as her face in this situation, and I am in awe of her bravery and that of so many others.

“This measure will ensure that rapists cannot take active steps in a child’s life where that child has been conceived as a result of the crime that they have been convicted for.”

Ms Fleet welcomed the Government’s plan to restrict rapists’ parental responsibilities, so “rapists will no longer have access to children conceived by their crimes”.

She told the Commons: “It puts the rights of survivors above the rights of criminals.

“It protects mummies and their precious babies.”

Ms Fleet warned that rape was something happening “to our women by our men” and added: “For too long, we have told ourselves that rape only happens in far-away countries, that ‘it’s a recent crime that arrives on boats’.

“Before that, rapes only happened ‘when a woman is dragged down an alley by a stranger’ or ‘when a vulnerable girl is targeted by a gang’. No – rape is happening here and now just as much as it always has.”

She said: “If you are one of the women affected by this law change, I ask you to tell somebody that you love and trust. I want you to give them the opportunity to readily believe you and embrace their chance to support you.”

On plans to compel offenders to attend sentencing hearings, Knowsley MP Anneliese Midgley said: “This law is for Olivia Pratt-Korbel and other victims.”

The Labour MP added: “Under our current justice system, the ball is in the criminal’s court and they can choose to opt out of attending their own sentencing.

“That’s exactly what Olivia’s murderer did. Cashman chose to remain in his cell, refusing to face the court, to hear Cheryl’s words or look her in the eye.

“It was an act of a coward.

“But instead of collapsing under this weight, Cheryl fought back. She and her family have campaigned with their all, so no other family will suffer what they suffered.”

Knowing an offender has heard what impact their crimes have had can give victims a “small semblance of justice and closure”, Ms Midgley told MPs as she backed the law change.