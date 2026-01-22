Asylum seekers moved into military barracks amid pressure to end hotel use

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first asylum seekers have been moved into a former military barracks in East Sussex as ministers face pressure to end the use of hotels.

Some 27 men have been housed at Crowborough Training Camp planned to accommodate up to 500 adult male migrants while their claims for asylum in the UK are being processed.

The Government has vowed to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers by the end of this Parliament and announced plans to use the Crowborough base and Cameron Barracks in Inverness, Scotland as part of these efforts last year.

Latest Home Office figures show the number of asylum seekers being temporarily housed in hotels increased by 13% to 36,273 at the end of September.

There have been a series of protests in Crowborough and opposition from Wealden District Council over the move.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Illegal migration has been placing immense pressure on communities.

“That is why we are removing the incentives that draw illegal migrants to Britain, closing asylum hotels that are blighting communities.

“Crowborough is just the start. I will bring forward site after site until every asylum hotel is closed and returned to local communities.”

The Crowborough accommodation has 24/7 security with CCTV and strict sign-in processes for residents, the Home Office said.

They will also have completed health and police checks before arriving at the base.

On Wednesday, Wealden District Council claimed the Home Office is “trying to avoid” applying for planning permission to change the use of the army camp, instead relying on permitted development rights which have been completed.

But the authority added the direction “highlights a range of issues and inconsistencies” with what the Home Office previously told WDC.

Leader of the council, James Partridge said: “Planning law exists to protect people and places.

“It says that changes to the use of land and buildings must be properly assessed for their impact on landscapes, noise, safety, traffic and the environment, and that communities should have a voice in decisions that affect them.

“No organisation, however large, can bypass proper scrutiny when communities are affected and we will continue to push for the Home Office to comply with the law on this.”