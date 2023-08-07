Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ministers are reportedly reconsidering proposals to send migrants to British overseas territories if their Rwanda plan fails.

Ascension Island is among the territories being re-evaluated as a place to process asylum seekers – in case the government’s Rwanda policy is ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court, The Times has reported.

The government is also reportedly in negotiations with at least five other countries over a similar deportation agreement to the one agreed with Rwanda.

Labour’s shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, condemned the plans as “headline chasing announcements that are never delivered”.

Asylum seekers sent to these territories would not be able to remain there permanently. The success of the proposal would rely on the government being able to relocate migrants to another destination – such as their home country or a third party country – after their claims are processed.

Previous plans to send illegal migrants to Ascension Island, revealed in 2020 under Boris Johnson and Priti Patel’s tenure, were branded a “logistical nightmare” by a member of the island’s council, Alan Nicholls.

A feasibility study carried out by the Foreign Office found the volcanic island, with a population of 900, was “unlivable” for reasons such as inadequate water supplies, and a lack of medical infrastructure.

The government’s Rwanda plan ran into legal roadblocks after the Court of Appeal found it was “unlawful”, citing deficiencies in the East African country’s asylum system.

A senior government source told The Times that it was “pragmatic to consider all options” including sending illegal migrants to overseas territories such as Ascension Island.

The chief executive of the Refugee Council, Enver Solomon, condemned these proposals as “more shameful demonisation of men, women and children” escaping countries such as Afghanistan, Sudan, and Iran.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper told the paper: “They claimed they were going to do this years ago but it never got off the ground. This joins a long list of headline chasing announcements that are never delivered.”

Campaigners have raised concerns about the safety of people deported to Rwanda (PA) (PA Wire)

The government is also considering significantly increasing fines for employers and landlords who allow unauthorised migrants to work for them or live in their properties, under their plans to deter Channel crossings.

The Home Office argued that “illegal working and renting are significant pull factors for migrants crossing the Channel” and that increasing fines will serve as a deterrent.

Civil penalties for employers will be increased up to a maximum of £45,000 per worker for a first breach and £60,000 for repeat offenders, tripling both from the last increase in 2014.

These hikes are expected to be enforced from the beginning of next year, after the laws are altered this autumn.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: “Unscrupulous landlords and employers who allow illegal working and renting enable the business model of the evil people smugglers to continue.”

“There is no excuse for not conducting the appropriate checks and those in breach will now face significantly tougher penalties,” he added.