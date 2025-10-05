Funeral held for synagogue terror attack victim Melvin Cravitz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mourners have paid tribute to Manchester terror attack victim Melvin Cravitz at his funeral.

The 66-year-old from Crumpsall helped prevent Jihad Al-Shamie from entering the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue as the attack unfolded on Thursday.

Mr Cravitz, one of two men who died on Thursday, has been described by his family as a man “would do anything to help anyone”.

Marc Levy, chief executive of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester, paid tribute to Mr Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, who also died in the attack.

Speaking at an event in Manchester, Mr Levy said: “I would like to pay tribute to Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, whose funeral is taking place this moment whilst we are here today.”

Mr Daulby, 53, is believed to have been shot dead by police while trying to stop Al-Shamie from entering the synagogue.

Three men are still in hospital after the car and knife attack in Crumpsall.

Tributes were paid to the victims at events in Manchester and London marking the second anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel.

Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail for an alleged rape, was shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Four people arrested in connection with the attack remain in custody after police were granted extra time to question them.

The Home Secretary said the attack raises deep questions about community relations in the UK.

Shabana Mahmood warned there were “malign and dark forces running amok across our country”, with antisemitism and “other forms of hatred” on the rise.

She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “I am very worried about the state of community relations in our country. I know I, as the Home Secretary, have a responsibility to think about the action the Government can take to strengthen our communities, to make sure people are well integrated into our society.

“That is a bigger piece of work for us to do, but I do recognise the sense of people feeling let down. I do recognise that people have been saying for a while that this was only a matter of time.

“It is devastating to hear our citizens say that and I will ensure that the Government response to what has happened meets the scale of the challenge that is being put to us.”

On Times Radio she added: “We have a broader problem of a rise not only in antisemitism but in other forms of hatred as well.

“There are clearly malign and dark forces running amok across our country.

“It’s a challenge for governments of all stripes to work out how to deal with these issues without placing more pressure, and frankly more unwanted burden and responsibility, on minority communities.”

Residents in the Middleton Road area of Crumpsall were allowed to return to their homes on Sunday.

A reduced cordon remains while inquiries continue and extra patrols and officers are in place to support the community, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A former friend told The Sun that Al-Shamie was obsessed with the violent video game Street Fighter, spent too much time smoking cannabis from an early age and was a “rebellious wild child” who got in trouble with his parents.

The Manchester Evening News reported that it had seen a string of “abusive” messages sent by Al-Shamie to a former girlfriend.

Neighbours reported seeing reclusive Al-Shamie, who had dropped out of university, lifting weights in his garage or wandering around in pyjamas and flip flops.

The police operation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing North West. They were granted the warrants on Saturday, meaning they can detain four people, who were arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, for a further five days.

The warrants are in relation to two men, aged 30 and 32, and a woman, 61, all arrested in Prestwich, and a 46-year-old woman arrested in Farnworth.

Two other people, an 18-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who were arrested in Farnworth, were released with no further action on Saturday night.

A GMP statement said the investigation was “continuing at pace” with “significant resources” mobilised to “establish the full picture into what has happened”.

On Saturday, the force said three men remained in hospital with serious injuries, including a security guard with car-impact injuries and a Community Security Trust (CST) worker with stab wounds.

The police watchdog, which is investigating the incident, said it was examining the use of lethal force by GMP firearms officers.

The investigation will include “whether police may have caused or contributed to the death” of Mr Daulby.