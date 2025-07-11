Government launches crackdown on ‘misleading’ private parking firms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Long-awaited plans to crack down on the “misleading tactics and confusing processes” used by private parking companies have been launched.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said its consultation on a legislation-backed code of practice for the sector is aimed at creating a “fairer, more transparent private parking system”.

But motoring groups warned the proposals do not go far enough.

Analysis earlier this week by the PA news agency found Britain’s drivers were handed a record 14.4 million parking tickets by private companies in the year to the end of March.

That was a 13% increase from the 12.8 million during the previous 12 months, and more than double the 6.8 million in 2018/2019.

Each ticket can be up to £100, meaning the total daily cost to drivers may be near £3.9 million at the current rate.

Local growth minister Alex Norris said: “From shopping on your local high street to visiting a loved one in hospital, parking is part of everyday life.

“But too many people are being unfairly penalised.

“That’s why our code will tackle misleading tactics and confusing processes, bringing vital oversight and transparency to raise standards across the board.

“This is another example of how we are fixing the things that really impact people’s day-to-day lives.”

Companies chase vehicle owners for alleged infringements in private car parks, such as at shopping centres, leisure facilities and motorway service areas.

Some parking businesses have been accused of using misleading and confusing signs, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees.

It emerged in April that many drivers are being sent tickets they claim are unfair because of how some payment machines operate, with one campaigner claiming the devices are “set up to trap people”.

Some machines which require users to input their vehicle registration accept payment after only one letter is entered.

This has led to multiple cases of drivers paying the required parking fee but still being sent a parking charge notice when their vehicle was detected by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.

AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens said the details of the consultation document “will not please drivers” and suggests the Government is “bending the knee” to the private parking industry.

He went on: “A higher cap of £100 compared to the original plans of £50, the retention of debt recovery fees and the inclusion of a £20 so-called mitigation charge does little to offer protection for drivers.

“We urge all drivers to complete the consultation and submit their views and experiences when dealing with private parking firms.

“If Government can understand the depth of contempt drivers hold against some of these shark-like businesses, maybe it will do more to help innocent drivers.”

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said drivers “desperately need” a government-backed private parking code of practice, but it must have “sufficient teeth to make a real difference”.

He added: “We urge every driver who has been issued a parking charge notice that they didn’t feel was fair to share their views on the consultation.”

Industry body the British Parking Association said in a statement “We believe parking systems must strike a balance: they should deter selfish and anti-social behaviour, but they must also be fair, proportionate and transparent.

“That’s why we will continue to work closely with the Government throughout this consultation, to help deliver a code that works for everyone: drivers, communities and responsible operators.”

The consultation will run for eight weeks.

A Bill to enable the introduction of a legislation-backed code of conduct received royal assent in March 2019.

This code – scheduled to come into force across Britain by the end of 2023 – included halving the cap on tickets for most parking offences to £50, creating a fairer appeals system, and banning the use of aggressive language on tickets.

But it was withdrawn by the Conservative government in June 2022 after a legal challenge by parking companies.