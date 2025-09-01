Burden placed on teachers has ‘never been higher’, union warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The burden placed on school and college leaders and teachers has “never been higher”, a teaching union has warned.

Schools are having to run food banks and support families with housing as under-funded wider public services “crumble around them”, a report by union the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said.

There services are important, but cannot be continue to be the responsibility of schools and teachers, the union added.

Julie McCulloch, director of strategy and policy at ASCL, said: “In recent years the expectations on schools and colleges have grown way beyond teaching and learning to encompass a wide range of societal responsibilities.

“Some of this can be traced back to the pandemic, but also to high child poverty rates and crumbling public services, meaning that schools and colleges are left to pick up the pieces.”

The ASCL has set out what services schools should reasonably be expected to provide, and which should be the responsibility of other agencies that schools may liaise with.

Things like dental checks, health of pupils’ families, and pupil behaviour on social media out of school hours should not be expected of schools, the report said.

“From running food banks and supporting families with housing, to resolving parking issues and mediating parental disputes, the burden placed on school and college teachers and leaders has never been higher,” Ms McCulloch added.

“Some of these issues are obviously of great importance but they cannot continue to be shouldered by educators.”

The report also sets out some responsibilities that the ASCL said schools might reasonably be expected to take on, if they are given the proper funding and resources to do so.

These include providing technology for pupils, pupils’ personal hygiene, ensuring support detailed in Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) is met, and reducing youth violence.

A study by the University of Bristol last year found schools had become the biggest source of charitable food and household aid, with around one in five schools running one.

The Government should set out a long-term plan for education like the one it has for the NHS, the ASCL said, and a strategy that clearly maps out who is responsible for different services in local areas.

Schools need sufficient funding to provide their core responsibilities, the union added, and the Government must also invest properly in wider children’s services and make sure its child poverty strategy tackles the issues the poorest families are facing.

The Government is expected to set out its child poverty strategy in the autumn.

“More needs to be done to clearly distinguish where the core responsibilities of education staff start and end,” Ms McCulloch said.

“It is time to rethink exactly what we expect from schools and colleges and how they should be resourced to meet these demands.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Tackling the baked-in inequalities in our education system will take time, but our plan for change will break the unfair link between background and success.

“Our Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill marks the biggest overhaul of children’s social care in a generation and we’re tackling child poverty by expanding free school meals eligibility, limiting the number of branded uniform items and rolling out free breakfast clubs across the country.”

“We’re also restoring teaching as the highly valued profession it should be including tackling the root causes that are turning people away from joining, staying on and thriving in the profession, like poor pupil behaviour, high workload and poor wellbeing.”