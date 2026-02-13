Millionaire takes over legal rights to Salmond case against Scottish Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A millionaire businessman and rock drummer has taken up Alex Salmond’s case against the Scottish Government after being assigned the legal rights.

Paul McManus will fund the action initially brought by the former first minister before his death, which accused senior Government figures, including his protegee Nicola Sturgeon and former top civil servant Leslie Evans, of “misfeasance” in relation to complaints made against him by two civil servants during his time in Bute House.

Mr McManus, who is the drummer in the Scottish band Gun, said he did not know Mr Salmond, and disagreed with him on Scottish independence, but he “strongly believes” there was a plot against him by the Government.

He said: “If the Government can do this to one of their own, what chance do we, Joe Public, have if they decide to target us?

“I want to see those responsible held to account and to face consequences.”

Mr Salmond, who died in 2024 while at a conference in North Macedonia, spent the final years of his life at loggerheads with the SNP and the government he used to lead, following the complaints.

He sued the Government over its handling of the complaints, with a judge saying the process was “tainted by apparent bias” and awarding him more than £500,000.

Mr Salmond was eventually charged with multiple sexual offences, but he was cleared of all charges at the High Court.

He maintained for the rest of his life he had been the victim of a plot by senior Government figures.

He filed an action at the Court of Session, naming Ms Sturgeon and Ms Evans, but died before the case went before a judge.

On Friday, Mr McManus announced he will be taking up the case after Moira Salmond – the former SNP and Alba leader’s widow – assigned him the legal rights to fund and continue it.

Despite Mr Salmond’s death, work has been ongoing in the background, led by Professor Peter Watson, who said: “Litigation is a remedy of last resort, but it is hoped that this litigation will result in answers to many troubling questions that were first asked by Alex Salmond and will now be pursued by Paul McManus and the team we have assembled.”

Former SNP MSP Fergus Ewing – who sits as an independent after announcing plans to run against the party in May’s election – was “integral” in the process of reviving the case.

Quoting Shakespeare, Mr Ewing said there is “something rotten in the state of Scotland, adding: “I believe it will become clear and proven that there was nothing less than a concerted campaign to destroy Alex Salmond and until the whole truth is finally made public, a dark shadow of deceit and of the malicious and calculated hounding of Scotland’s former leader hangs over Scotland and us all.

“When he was with us, I worked with him and others to expose the truth. That fight now continues led by the strongest of legal teams.

“They will, in their work in pursuing that legal action, seek to uncover the truth and lift that shadow.

“The quest is to seek justice not only for Alex, Moira, his family and so many dear friends – but for the sake of Scotland and for every man and woman in the land.”

A spokeswoman for Ms Sturgeon declined to comment given the case is live.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.