UK launches information campaign ahead of new EU border checks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An information campaign to raise awareness that UK travellers will face new EU border checks from next month has been launched by the Government.

Messages about the Entry Exit System (EES) will be published across the Government’s social media channels, by transport operators and on travel websites, the Home Office said.

EES, which will be introduced on October 12, will involve people from non-EU countries – such as the UK – having their fingerprints registered and photograph taken to enter the EU.

All children must register, though under-12s will be exempt from fingerprinting.

For most UK travellers this will be done on arrival at foreign airports.

But those travelling boarding international services from St Pancras station, the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel’s Folkestone terminal will complete the checks in the UK.

There have been concerns this will lead to delays, although Eurostar has pledged EES will cause no queues at St Pancras.

A Government spokesperson said: “While EES checks will be a significant change to the EU border, we are in constant and close dialogue with our European partners to try and minimise the impact on the British public.​

“While we have done everything we can to ensure the required infrastructure is in place, anyone who is planning a trip to the European mainland once these checks are introduced will still need to allow more time for their journey as the new EU systems bed in.”