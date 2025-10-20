Graham Linehan says he faces ‘no further action’ after arrest over trans posts
The writer was arrested at Heathrow Airport in September after flying in from the US.
Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has said he will face “no further action” after being arrested at Heathrow Airport last month on suspicion of inciting violence.
The 57-year-old Irish comedy writer was arrested after flying in from Arizona over three posts he had made on X about transgender issues.
The arrest sparked criticism, with Harry Potter author JK Rowling among those who reacted angrily.
Announcing that the probe has been dropped, Linehan said in a post on social media on Monday: “The police have informed my lawyers that I face no further action in respect of the arrest at Heathrow in September.
“After a successful hearing to get my bail conditions lifted (one which the police officer in charge of the case didn’t even bother to attend) the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the case.
“With the aid of the Free Speech Union, I still aim to hold the police accountable for what is only the latest attempt to silence and suppress gender-critical voices on behalf of dangerous and disturbed men.”