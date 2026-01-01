Press Association’s best showbiz pictures of 2025
Ian West has selected some of his favourite images from a year packed full of exciting events and electric performances.
It has been a spectacular year for entertainment, with the long-awaited return of Celebrity Traitors dominating water cooler conversation and the secret return of the Sex Pistols at a gig raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust.
As always, Press Association photographer Ian West has been behind the lens at some of the most exciting events and electric performances.
Here, Mr West has selected some of his favourite images captured throughout 2025.
It has been a landmark year for the big screen, with some of the world’s most anticipated films finally arriving in cinemas.
Mr West was there to capture the famous faces behind the stories.
Nothing beats the excitement of live performance and 2025 has been an incredible year for music. Here are some of Mr West’s favourite images of electric performances from our favourite musicians.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks