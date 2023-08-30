Pictured: ‘Hero’ police officer who died trying to save man’s life on train tracks

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a “hero” police officer who died after trying to save a man from train tracks.

Sergeant Graham Saville, a Nottingham Police response officer based at Newark Police Station, suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a train in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, on August 24.

The 46-year-old was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and died on Tuesday with family by his side, according to Nottinghamshire Police.

A former colleague described him as “everything that you would want in a police officer”.

Nottinghamshire Police Federation branch chairman Simon Riley told the Today programme: “He was caring, compassionate, strongly determined, and just generally an all-around good, professional police officer.

“It’s fair to say that it has absolutely devastated the force, from everybody that I’ve spoken to and everybody that’s contacted us, everybody’s deeply saddened by it.

“It is often a cliche that we are a police family and when something like this happens it deeply affects us all, and that extends to beyond Nottingham as well.

“We’ve been contacted by federations and officers up and down the country who’ve reached out to us to offer their condolences.”

The force has said that flags across the force will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to the “popular colleague”.

Friends took to social media to pay tribute to the officer, while a GoFundMe page has raised more than £83,000 for his family in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Dave Kerry wrote on Facebook: “Truly awful news to hear about our friend Graham Saville. Many good times had with this Hero. Rest well mate.”

Benjamin Rosser added: “A true hero and brave man. RIP Sgt Graham Saville. you’re a true inspiration and honour to yourself and your family.”

More follows.