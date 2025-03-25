KC has found evidence of unlawful harassment by Lowe – Reform UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An independent KC has found “credible evidence of unlawful harassment of two women” by MP Rupert Lowe and “male members of his team”, Reform UK said.

The party said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that an “independent King’s Counsel has found there to be credible evidence of unlawful harassment of two women by both Mr Lowe and male members of his team”.

He was also reported to the police over allegations of verbal threats towards Reform chairman Zia Yusuf.

The Great Yarmouth MP lost the Reform whip earlier this month after the party said it had received evidence of “serious bullying” and “derogatory” remarks made about women in the MP’s offices.

Mr Lowe has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, and claimed in a post on X on Tuesday afternoon that Reform is “shamefully attacking my innocent staff to smear my name”.

He added: “This is not right. It’s unprecedented in modern British politics.”

In the report accompanying Reform’s statement, the KC is named as Jacqueline Perry.

She wrote in her conclusions that “I am of the view that there is real risk that the acts complained of, if made out, could well give rise to breaches of the Equality Act 2010”.

Ms Perry said there was “veracity in the complaints from both women which amounts (to) ‘credible evidence’ – to use Mr Lowe’s own words”.

She added that the complaints of “victimisation, constant criticisms (and) discriminatory behaviour do seem to amount to harassment on the part of both Mr Lowe and his constituency team”.

Ms Perry said Mr Lowe “seems to have failed or been unwilling to address the very real concerns” of the two complainants, or “address the toxic conduct” of male members of his staff.

She advised Reform to be “quite strict” about ensuring party members were “fully acquainted” with parliamentary rules following her investigation into complaints against Mr Lowe.

She said: “Going forward I would advise the party hierarchy to be quite strict about ensuring that each member of the party is fully acquainted with the rules of Parliament as regards bullying and the provisions of the 2010 (Equality) Act given, I repeat, it is a really low threshold to be crossed to be able to bring such a claim against a member.

“The party wants to avoid any such unpleasantness, not just due to the risk of legal action but also out of common decency and respect for another person who is doing his/her best to do a good job.”

Mr Lowe took to social media to defend himself on a number of occasions in the days immediately following the suspension of the whip earlier in March, and there were also public statements from party leader Nigel Farage and his deputy Richard Tice defending their investigation.

The KC noted in her report there had been “a good deal of public pronouncements which seemed to shed rather more heat than light on my job”.

Mr Lowe was one of five MPs elected for Reform in last year’s election.