Synagogue attack victim suffered gunshot wound as police tried to shoot killer

A person who died in the Manchester synagogue terror attack suffered a gunshot wound as armed officers attempted to shoot the killer, Greater Manchester Police said.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said the only shots fired outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall on Thursday were by armed police as terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie did not have a firearm.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died after Al-Shamie drove into a group of people before stabbing a man.

The terrorist was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

Three people remain in hospital with serious injuries after the attack.

One was working for the Community Security Trust, a charity which provides security to the Jewish community, the organisation’s chief executive said.

In a Facebook post, apparently from the family of the terrorist, relatives of Al-Shamie said they “condemn” his “heinous act”.

On Friday, Sir Stephen said another victim is in hospital after suffering a gunshot wound, but their condition is not life-threatening.

The police chief said: “The Home Office pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury.

“It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al-Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP’s authorised firearms officers as they worked to prevent the offender from entering the synagogue and causing further harm to our Jewish community.

“It follows, therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end.”

Sir Stephen said: “We have also been advised by medical professionals that one of the three victims currently receiving treatment in hospital has also suffered a gunshot wound, which is mercifully not life-threatening.

“It is believed that both victims were close together behind the synagogue door as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry.”

In a post on social media, apparently from Al-Shamie’s family, relatives said they “fully distance ourselves from this attack”.

The statement, signed by Faraj Al-Shamie, on behalf of the Al-Shamie Family, read: “The news from Manchester regarding the terrorist attack targeting a Jewish synagogue has been a profound shock to us.

“The Al-Shamie family in the UK and abroad strongly condemns this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians.

“We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened. Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for their strength and comfort.

“We kindly request that all media outlets respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time and refrain from using this tragic event in any context that does not reflect the truth.

“May God have mercy on the innocent victims, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.

Following the attack, the Metropolitan Police and the Home Secretary criticised plans for a pro-Palestine protest, which is set to take place this weekend – just two days after the attack.

Shabana Mahmood branded the planned demonstration as “dishonourable” and “fundamentally un-British”, while the Met raised concerns about policing resources when “visible reassurance and protective security” is needed across London.

Protest group Defend Our Juries, which has led demonstrations against the terrorist ban on Palestine Action, said it planned to go ahead with the march.

Since Thursday’s terror attack, more details have started to emerge about the killer, with neighbours giving an insight into his life.

Al-Shamie, 35, is understood to have entered the UK as a young child and been granted British citizenship in 2006 when he was aged around 16.

It is understood his name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under investigation.

Neighbours of the synagogue killer said he had lived there since around 2021, and one neighbour remembered a baby also living at the address but could not recall seeing a woman living there.

One woman said: “We used to see him out in the garden working out, doing weights, press-ups.

“He used to change his clothes. One day he would be wearing the full gown, to the floor and the next jeans and pyjama bottoms.”

Another neighbour described how armed police arrived at the house around 3.15pm on Thursday.

A man, who would only give his name as Mike, 35, said he was visiting his mother’s house and was at the window and looked up to see police arriving.

He said: “There was a whole load of armed police coming up the street, they were all in black, they were all in vans and a big marked police car blocked the street.

“They went to the house and started screaming: ‘Armed police! Come out!’ They had a chainsaw. They left after about an hour.”

Manchester United will hold a minute’s silence at Old Trafford on Saturday in tribute to the victims.

The PA news agency understands players will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect to Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz.

Newly named Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally said the Church of England has a “responsibility” to stand with the Jewish community after the attack.

She said: “Hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart.”