Two men killed in Manchester synagogue terror attack named by police

Two men killed in a terror attack at a synagogue in Manchester have been named by police.

Greater Manchester Police said Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died after Jihad Al-Shamie drove into a group of people outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue before stabbing a man.

Three others remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Al-Shamie was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack in Crumpsall on Thursday morning, which took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.

Al-Shamie, 35, is understood to have entered the UK as a young child and been granted British citizenship in 2006 when he was around the age of 16.

It is understood his name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under investigation.

It is “too early” to say if there was a terrorist cell behind the attack on Greater Manchester, the Home Secretary said.

Shabana Mahmood also told BBC Breakfast: “Arrests have been made and the police investigation is continuing at pace.

“We will, of course, provide more information as that comes in from the police, but I think it’s important we don’t get ahead of what we know as the basic facts of what has happened.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes, who is co-ordinating the casualty response, said: “My deepest sympathies are with Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz’s loved ones at this extremely hard time.

“Specially trained family liaison officers are in contact with them. They will continue to update them on the investigation and support them throughout the coronial process

“Whilst there are processes which must be followed, we commit to being mindful of cultural preferences and sensitivities and to ensuring that these men and their loved ones’ wishes are respected.”

Greater Manchester Police said while formal identification is yet to take place, the families of Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz, both from Crumpsall, have been informed and offered support by family liaison officers.

On Friday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed extra officers would provide a “high visibility” presence in North Manchester, Bury, and Salford within Jewish communities and around synagogues.

There will also be increased visits to local places of worship, police added.

Further plans will be developed throughout Friday to cover into the evening and across the weekend.

City of Manchester district commander Chief Superintendent David Meeney said: “We have taken this action to ensure that our Jewish communities and wider communities within Greater Manchester feel safe and reassured following yesterday’s tragic incident in Crumpsall.

“People in North Manchester, Bury, Salford, within Jewish communities, and around synagogues can expect to see uniformed officers on patrol in vehicles and on foot throughout today, in to this evening, and over the weekend.

“They are there to reassure you and, whilst they may not be able to answer questions about the investigation, they will be happy to reassure you about the actions we are taking to ensure communities are safe and feel safe.

“We are conscious of the significance of Fridays and Saturdays in the Jewish faith, and will be doing everything we can to help communities mark Shabbat with their families and friends as they wish.”

GMP said officers were “working to understand the motivation behind the attack” and confirmed the killer had not been referred to the Government’s Prevent anti-radicalisation scheme.

Al-Shamie appears to have lived in Prestwich, around two miles from the scene.

His name is linked to a property in the town and a neighbour recognised his face from photographs of the synagogue attacker.

She told The Telegraph: “He lived there 10 years, with no wife or kids that I could see. He never seemed to speak to anyone around here.”