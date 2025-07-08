Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with fraud relating to malpractice at borough council

Richard Shaw, 45, has been charged with fraud by abuse of position after the ‘comprehensive’ probe into Bolton Council.

Harry Stedman
Tuesday 08 July 2025 11:57 BST
Police said the man was charged following a ‘comprehensive’ investigation (Alamy/PA)
Police said the man was charged following a ‘comprehensive’ investigation (Alamy/PA)

A man has been charged with fraud after a police investigation into malpractice at a borough council in Greater Manchester.

Richard Shaw, 45, has been charged with fraud by abuse of position after the “comprehensive” probe into Bolton Council, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The offences are alleged to have been committed over eight years between February 2015 and April 2023.

Bolton Council has been a member of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority since 2011.

Detective sergeant Daniel Sanchez said: “We have worked carefully through all information and evidence, from which we have now secured a charge.

“Our team have remained in close contact with the local authority, who have assisted us throughout this process.

“As this case moves to a next level of proceedings, we continue to work with all appropriate partners and the CPS.”

Shaw, of Harrier Close, Bolton, will appear in court at an as yet unconfirmed later date.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in