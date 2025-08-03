Police watchdog probing death of man in custody

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The police watchdog has launched an investigation into the death of a man who was found unresponsive in police custody.

Ellis Rocks was detained by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers at the Britannia Hotel in Almond Brook Road, Standish, Wigan, at about 8.35pm on Thursday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Information indicates the 26-year-old was handcuffed and searched by officers at the scene before being transferred to custody, the watchdog added.

Mr Rocks remained in custody overnight and an ambulance was called by detention officers at about 2.30am on Friday after he was seen to be unresponsive and lying on the floor of a cell.

After paramedics arrived, he was taken to hospital but he suffered a cardiac arrest en route and resuscitation was commenced.

Mr Rocks died in hospital at 7.20am on Sunday.

After a mandatory referral from GMP, IOPC investigators were deployed in the early hours of Friday and an independent investigation was declared at 10.18am on Sunday.

The watchdog has reviewed CCTV from the custody suite and body-worn video footage from officers involved in the arrest, it said. It has also been in touch with the force about receiving initial accounts from the officers.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “This was a tragic incident in which Mr Rocks has sadly died and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

“GMP referred this matter to us, and as he was in the custody of police at the time he became unwell, it is important there is a thorough and independent investigation. We will examine all relevant matters including the interaction officers had with Mr Rocks during his detention and what happened after he arrived at the custody suite.

“We have made contact with his family to explain our role and will update them as our inquiries progress.”