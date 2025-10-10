Thousands line streets of Manchester in tribute to Ricky Hatton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Hatton’s funeral cortege was led by the famous Reliant van from Only Fools And Horses as thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester to pay their respects to the “Hitman”.

The former boxing world champion was a big fan of the Del Boy and Rodney sitcom and once bought one of the original three-wheelers for £4,000, which he used drive round his home city.

Tributes poured in across the world of sport and beyond after the boxing legend’s death aged 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on September 14.

The cortege arrived at the Cheshire Cheese pub – Hatton’s local – on Stockport Road in Hyde and was met with applause from mourners before it departed at 9.45am.

The procession travelled to the Harehill Tavern before doves were released in Hatton’s honour at The New Inn.

There was a further pause at Hatton’s Gym, where emotional fans sang “there’s only one Ricky Hatton” and took pictures.

The hearse will continue on to Manchester Cathedral via Hyde Town Hall, Betta Bodies gym in Denton and the AO Arena.

Following a private memorial service, starting at midday, the procession will make its way from the cathedral to the Etihad Stadium, home of Hatton’s beloved Manchester City.

Famous faces seen arriving at the cathedral included boxer Tyson Fury and reality TV personality Calum Best.

Tributes including flowers and scarves could be seen outside Hatton’s Gym on Friday morning.

Hatton won the IBF world welterweight title in his home city in June 2005 with victory over Kostya Tszyu. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the United States.