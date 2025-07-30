Green Party leadership candidates accuse Polanski of using ‘polarising’ language

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Candidates on a joint ticket for the Green Party’s leadership have accused their opponent of using divisive language and threatening progress made by the party in the last year.

Ellie Chowns and Adrian Ramsay, who both became MPs last year when the Green Party achieved its best general election results, said Zack Polanski would risk the party losing support it has gained.

The co-leadership contenders did not give specific examples of “polarising” language he had used.

Former Green Party leader and MP Caroline Lucas said Ms Chowns and Mr Ramsay’s membership of the House of Commons gave them more authority compared with Mr Polanski.

They represent North Herefordshire, and Waveney Valley in East Anglia, respectively.

They are standing against Mr Polanski, the party’s deputy leader and a member of the London Assembly. He has previously told the Guardian his bid would be focused on transforming the Greens into an “eco-populism” mass movement.

The Green Party had four MPs elected in July 2024, its highest number. Meanwhile, the party has more than 850 councillors after May’s local elections, also a record total.

Voting in the leadership contest will open on Friday. The result will be announced on September 2.

The election was called after Carla Denyer (Bristol Central) announced her decision not to stand again in May.

Ms Chowns said: “As the current Labour government balances the books on the backs of the poorest, and backslides on its commitments to counter climate breakdown, it’s crucially important that the Green Party keeps its distinctive identity as the only party in British politics with climate and environment front and centre.

“To win under first-past-the-post, we have to connect with a wide range of voters. We do that not through polarising language that appeals only to a narrow segment, but with the language of fairness, compassion and hope for a thriving, sustainable future.”

She added voters had indicated they would be more willing to back the Green Party than the new party which is being set up by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and ex-Labour MP Zarah Sultana.

“Polling by YouGov shows that people who voted for all the other parties in 2024 are much more likely to consider voting Green next time than for a Corbyn-led party, and our ability to keep winning over voters from every other party is a huge strength in an increasingly crowded political landscape,” she said.

Ms Lucas, who represented Brighton Pavilion for 14 years until last year, said: “It’s a huge advantage for our party to be led by people who are holding the Government to account every day of the week in Parliament, with the mandate that comes from being an elected MP.

“It reminds voters that the Green Party is a serious political party winning power at every level, as well as being part of the wider environmental and social justice movement.”

Mr Ramsay, who has been co-leader with Ms Denyer since 2021, said: “In recent years we’ve had unprecedented success, doubling our councillor numbers and winning four new Green MPs.

“This has come from a laser-like focus on elections, and from successfully building trust and sustained support in communities all across the country.

“Building that level of trust with voters is a massive achievement and, with the two-party system now clearly finished, it puts us in an excellent position to make much bigger gains.

“Ellie and I are hugely ambitious for the future of the party. We can’t be complacent about the Green Party’s hard-won credibility.

“As more and more people align with our values and vision, that credibility and wide appeal is what will enable us to play a central role in the future of British politics.”

Mr Polanski has been contacted for comment.