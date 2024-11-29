Gregg Wallace latest: Masterchef host issues statement amid misconduct allegations
Mr Wallace faces allegations of making inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people over a 17-year period
BBC Masterchef host Gregg Wallace has thanked fans for “showing support” after he stepped down from the show following allegations he made inappropriate sexual comments over multiple years.
Mr Wallace left the BBC programme on Thursday amid claims made by 13 people who worked with him on shows over a 17-year period.
Among those alleging misconduct is former BBC Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, who claimed Mr Wallace told “sexualised” jokes during filming of a Celebrity Masterchef episode in 2011.
Sir Rod Stewart has also accused Mr Wallace of ‘humiliating’ his wife, Penny Lancaster, when she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.
Addressing the allegations in a social media video, Mr Wallace said: “I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support. That’s good of you, thank you very much.”
The 60-year-old allegedly also talked openly about his sex life and once told a junior female colleague he wasn’t wearing any underwear under his jeans, according to the BBC News investigation.
The Independent has contacted Mr Wallace’s representatives for comment. A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.
Poor behaviour ‘will not be tolerated’, BBC says
A BBC spokesman said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.
“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.
“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”
Watch: Gregg Wallace quizzes Penny Lancaster on Rod Stewart in resurfaced MasterChef clip
Who is celebrity chef Gregg Wallace?
Mr Wallace, 60, is best known for co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode since 2005, as well as its spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.
He was the original presenter of the BBC show Saturday Kitchen in 2002 and has also featured on Eat Well For Less, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest, and Supermarket Secrets.
He was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2022 for his services to food and charity. Mr Wallace took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and was partnered with Aliona Vilani.
He has two children, Tom and Libby, from a former relationship. He married Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2016 and the couple have a son called Sid.
Wallace made ‘sexualised jokes’, Kirsty Wark claims
Former BBC Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark has claimed Mr Wallace told “sexualised” jokes during filming of a Celebrity Masterchef episode in 2011.
“There were two occasions in particular where he used sexualised language in front of a number of people and it wasn’t as if anyone engaged with this,” she said.
“It was completely one-way traffic. But I think people were uncomfortable and something that I really did not expect to happen.”
Rod Stewart brands Gregg Wallace ‘ill-mannered bully'
Sir Rod Stewart has accused Masterchef host Gregg Wallace of humiliating his wife after she was reduced to tears on his show three years ago.
Sir Rod branded Mr Wallace, 60, a “tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully” following Penny Lancaster’s appearance on an episode in which the celebrity chef refused to eat her food in 2021.
Writing on Instagram, Sir Rod said: “So Gregg Wallace gets fired from Masterchef. Good riddance Wallace.
“You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn’t you?
“You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart.”
Ulrika Jonsson claims Gregg Wallace made inappropriate on Masterchef
Swedish television personality Ulrika Jonsson has claimed Gregg Wallace was forced to apologise after making an inappropriate remark during the filming of an episode of Celebrity Masterchef.
Ms Jonsson, a contestant on the hit programme, said another female contestant became “really distressed” after the presenter allegedly made the “joke”.
After the contestant walked off the set, Ms Jonsson said when she followed her to find out what had happened, she was told Mr Wallace had made the offensive remark.
“She then told us that Gregg Wallace had made [the inappropriate remark],” Jonsson alleged. “She was really distressed about it.”
Watch: Gregg Wallace breaks silence after 'stepping away' from MasterChef amid misconduct allegations
