Grenfell Tower to be demolished over two-year period

Grenfell Tower will be “carefully” demolished in a process likely to take two years, it has been confirmed.

The Government has officially announced the west London block’s future, having been met with criticism from some bereaved and survivors of the 2017 fire following a private meeting earlier this week.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner “prioritised engagement with the community” since taking up her role last summer – and has met bereaved families, survivors and residents in the area, the Government insisted.

It will likely take around two years to sensitively take down the tower through a process of careful and sensitive progressive deconstruction that happens behind the wrapping MHCLG

Some expressed upset and shock after the meeting with Ms Rayner on Wednesday, saying they felt they had not had their views considered before the decision was taken.

Grenfell United, which represents some bereaved and survivors, said it appeared from the meeting room that “no-one supported” the Government’s decision.

They added: “Ignoring the voices of bereaved on the future of our loved ones’ grave site is disgraceful and unforgivable”.

A spokesperson for Grenfell Next Of Kin, a separate group representing some bereaved families, said that while the decision was “obviously a very sensitive and difficult” one, families “understand the hard facts around safety”.

In an official update on Friday, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said engineering advice is that the tower “is significantly damaged” and will get worse with time.

The department said: “It will likely take around two years to sensitively take down the tower through a process of careful and sensitive progressive deconstruction that happens behind the wrapping.”

No changes will take place before the eighth anniversary in June.

What is left of the tower has stood in place in the years since the fire, with a covering on the building featuring a large green heart accompanied by the words “forever in our hearts”.

The June 2017 disaster claimed the lives of 72 people.

Views on what should happen to the tower have varied, with the department acknowledging there had been hopes for some of it to be retained as a lasting memorial to what happened while others had reported this would be “too painful”.

The Government, while noting a feeling among some that the tower’s presence is a reminder of the need for justice and accountability, also confirmed the lower floors will not be kept in place as the tower is “carefully taken down to the ground”.

The update stated: “Engineers also advise it is not practicable to retain many of the floors of the building in place as part of a memorial that must last in perpetuity.

“Taking the engineering advice into account the Deputy Prime Minister concluded that it would not be fair to keep some floors of the building that are significant to some families, whilst not being able to do so for others and knowing that, for some, this would be deeply upsetting.”

Separately, the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has been consulting on plans for a permanent memorial in the area of the tower, with recommendations including a “sacred space”, designed to be a “peaceful place for remembering and reflecting”.

It is expected a planning application for a memorial could be submitted in late 2026.