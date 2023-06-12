Groom stopped by police for speeding at 121mph to his own wedding

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who was driving to his own wedding was pulled over by traffic police for speeding down the M4 at 121mph.

The groom was stopped by Wiltshire Police on the M4 while he was on his way to his own wedding.

He was driving a silver BMW on the M4 at the time he was spotted.

The car was also faulty, with a cord exposed on one of the tyres.

Deciding to share what happened with the public, Wiltshire Police Special Ops tweeted: “Usually, the bride is always late” but they added that this time it was the groom who had “some explaining to do”.

The force said: “Unfortunately, this groom has some explaining to do after being caught at 121 mph on the M4 on the way to his wedding.

“A read nearside tyre with cord exposed topped this stop off. Driver reported to court, vehicle prohibited #donttellthebride.”

Other members of the wedding party later picked the groom up and took him to his wedding, according to Wiltshire Police.

He will appear in court for speeding at a later date which hasn’t yet been confirmed.