All of the Kneecap gigs that have been cancelled amid police probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A handful of Kneecap festival performances have been cancelled as counter-terrorism police investigate footage which allegedly shows the band calling for the deaths of MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

Politicians are pushing for the group to be dropped from the Glastonbury Festival line-up while artists including Pulp, Paul Weller, DJ Annie Mac, Massive Attack, and Primal Scream have defended the band.

The footage from November 2023 appears to show one member of the group saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

The group apologised on Monday to the families of murdered MPs but claimed footage of the incident had been “exploited and weaponised”, while they also said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are both banned organisations in the UK.

– Cancelled Kneecap gigs

– Eden Sessions

The Irish rap group were due to perform their first show in Cornwall at the Eden Project on July 4.

An Eden Sessions spokesperson said on Tuesday: “Eden Sessions Limited announced today that the Kneecap show at Eden Project scheduled for July 4 2025 has been cancelled.

“Ticket purchasers will be contacted directly and will be fully refunded.

“The refund process will commence from Wednesday, April 30 2025. Refunds will be processed against the original payment cards used.

“Purchasers should allow six working days for funds to be received into their accounts.”

The Eden Sessions are a series of concerts which take place at the Cornwall botanical gardens yearly, with this year’s series including performances from Biffy Clyro, The Script and Texas.

The Streets frontman Mike Skinner was slated for a DJ set at the Kneecap concert.

A reason for the show’s cancellation was not given.

– Plymouth Pavilions

After their Cornwall gig was cancelled, Moglai Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Provai announced they would be playing at Plymouth Pavilions on the date they were due to play at the Eden Project.

On Thursday, a note on the Plymouth Pavilions website said the concert had been scrapped.

“Having taken advice from relevant authorities and agencies, it has been agreed that Kneecap’s performance at our venue will no longer go ahead”, it said.

“The safety of our valued visitors is always our primary concern and as such we feel confident in this decision – no further communications will be entered into.”

– German festivals

On April 25 the band announced in a post to X, formerly Twitter, that they would no longer be performing at Hurricane or Southside Festival in Germany.

In the post they included links to performances in Cologne, Berlin and Hamburg, taking place in September, and wrote: “Tickets for our first ever German headline shows are ON SALE NOW with links below.”

The links to the ticket websites now say that the event has been “cancelled”.

– Where will Kneecap be performing this summer?

The band are supporting Irish rock band Fontaines DC at Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast, in August and said that tickets for the show sold out within half-an-hour after they went on sale on April 25.

In the UK and Ireland they are billed to perform at Wide Awake Festival in London on May 23, Fairview Park in Dublin on June 19 and Finsbury Park on July 5.

There are also due to play at 2000trees rock festival on July 10, TRNSMT in Scotland on July 11, Wythenshawe Park in Manchester on August 15 and Belfast Vital on August 29.

Regarding the controversy and subsequent police investigation, festivals in the Netherlands and Czech Republic told the PA news agency that they are “monitoring the situation”.

A spokesperson for Paradiso Festival in Amsterdam said: “We are following the news around Kneecap and are aware of the investigation currently being conducted by the Counter Terrorism Police.

“We will see what comes out of that investigation. We will then take the investigation results into consideration and decide if it has consequences for the shows at Paradiso.”

Rock for People in the Czech Republic said in a statement: “We understand your concerns. We will monitor the situation and will consider next steps.”

Kneecap previously came under fire for their performance at Coachella on April 18 where they displayed messages about the war in Gaza.

Kneecap has been contacted for comment.