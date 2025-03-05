Hampshire zoo welcomes two new big cats which will be part of breeding programme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two big cats have arrived at a Hampshire zoo where they will play an “essential role” in conservation breeding programmes.

Marwell Zoo has welcomed one-year-old female snow leopard Zaya which was transferred from The Big Sanctuary in Kent and will join the centre’s male snow leopard, Warjun.

A spokeswoman said: “In January 2024, Zaya underwent an eye operation due to an infection. However, thanks to the expert care from the specialist vets at The Big Cat Sanctuary, her eye was successfully treated and other than some discolouration, she has fully recovered.”

Also recently arrived was Pasha, a five-year-old Amur tiger which came from Port Lympne Safari Park in Kent.

The zoo spokeswoman said: “He has settled in quickly and has been spotted interacting with Marwell’s resident female Amur tiger, Valentina, through the fence line between their habitats.

“Amur tigers are listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, with approximately 3,000 mature individuals in the wild.”

Carrie Arnold, carnivore team leader, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Zaya and Pasha to Marwell Zoo! Having not one, but two big cats arrive in the same week has been a great experience for our team.

“They’ve both been settling in well, showing curiosity and confidence as they explore their new habitats.

“We can’t wait for everyone to meet them and learn about the vital conservation projects we’re doing to protect the species.”

The spokeswoman added: “Both cats are part of the EAZA Ex-situ Breeding Programme (EEP) and will play an essential role in their conservation breeding programmes, ensuring healthy and thriving populations.

“Marwell is committed to big cat conservation both in the zoo and in the wild. As part of its wider initiatives, Marwell proudly collaborates with partners in China, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, and across international borders to protect the future of snow leopards.”