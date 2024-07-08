✕ Close Princess Anne recalls the moment she survived a kidnapping attempt

Prince Harry is said to be “stunned” by the backlash over his receipt of an award for veterans as a petition against him approaches 70,000 signatures.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games, but tens of thousands claim there are more worthy recipients.

This includes the late Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary, who said she could not understand ESPN’s decision to give the award to a “controversial and divisive” individual.

Sources told The Telegraph: “This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award.”

Wimbledon officials, meanwhile, remain hopeful that Kate Middleton could attend this year’s tournament.

She has only made one public appearance this year because of her ongoing cancer treatment.

Debbie Jevans, the All England Club’s chair, said: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.”