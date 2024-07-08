Royal news live: Prince Harry stunned by award backlash as Kate could make second public appearance this week
A petition against Prince Harry is approaching 70,000 signatures
Prince Harry is said to be “stunned” by the backlash over his receipt of an award for veterans as a petition against him approaches 70,000 signatures.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games, but tens of thousands claim there are more worthy recipients.
This includes the late Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary, who said she could not understand ESPN’s decision to give the award to a “controversial and divisive” individual.
Sources told The Telegraph: “This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award.”
Wimbledon officials, meanwhile, remain hopeful that Kate Middleton could attend this year’s tournament.
She has only made one public appearance this year because of her ongoing cancer treatment.
Debbie Jevans, the All England Club’s chair, said: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.”
William and Kate offered new royal home
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly been offered the chance to move to a new royal residence.
While the couple currently live at the nearby Adelaide Cottage, which has four bedrooms, it has been claimed that King Charles has offered them the Royal Lodge.
The Grade II listed seven-bedroom property is Prince Andrew’s longstanding home, which King Charles has reportedly asked him to leave.
Royal expert Gareth Russell said that giving the Wales family the important royal property is the “logical choice”.
“The logical choice, of course, would be the Prince and Princess of Wales, but they’ve shown relatively little interest in moving home again,” Russell said. “They seem quite content where they are.”
Meghan Markle’s father opens up about ‘very sad’ situation
Meghan Markle’s estranged father has shared his thoughts on a “very sad” situation regarding his two grandchildren.
Thomas Markle, who has never met Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet, said he believes they are being denied the right to get to know their cousins, the Wales children.
He has also called into question Meghan and Harry’s decision to remain on seemingly frosty terms with the wider royal family, resulting in their absence from events like Trooping the Colour.
“It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry’s kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright,” he told New Zealand Woman’s Weekly.
Harry and Meghan ‘trying to buy public’s respect'
A royal expert has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “trying to buy the public’s respect”.
The claim comes after Prince Harry recently came under fire for his upcoming receipt of the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Talk TV: “I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepting more trophies for awards that I don’t understand what they’re for, than this life of service that they promised us. How many awards did Meghan accept for her podcast that was cancelled and slammed by her own network?
“This is all a game to them [Harry and Meghan]. I guess they’re trying to buy the public’s respect, they’re trying to buy good PR through networking and creating these opportunities to collect trophies for their mantle, but I think the public sees through these individuals.”
Schofield’s comments echo those behind a petition urging ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Harry the Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games.
They wrote: “His role in the Invictus games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticised as self-centered.”
Pat Tillman’s mother, Mary, also slammed the decision and claimed there were more deserving recipients of the award for veterans.
Charles and Camilla’s Scotland trip to be cut short
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s current trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week is set to be cut short as a result of the General Election.
Following its announcement, the royal family said they would postpone any events “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign”.
The couple’s engagements began in Edinburgh yesterday with the Ceremony of the Keys, which saw the Monarch ceremonially given the keys to the city.
They also took part in an event acknowledging the work of Scottish authors and hosted the Soverign’s Garden Party at the Palace of Holyrood House.
Harry and Meghan ‘two of the most unpopular figures in the US today'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been described as “two of the most unpopular figures in the US today”.
The revelation comes amid the news that a petition urging American sports network ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Harry an award for veterans has reached 50,000 signatures.
Royal commentator Nile Gardiner said the couple’s alleged “narcissism does not go down very well in the United States and America.”
“Most American people really love the Royal Family, okay. They do not look kindly upon Harry and Meghan trashing them in the United States and does not go down very well,” he said, before citing the controversy surrounding Harry’s receipt of the Pat Tillman Award.
“They’re very divisive figures, and this award is very, very controversial. There’s a huge backlash in the United States, and it’s an illustration of just how unpopular Harry and Meghan are on both sides of the Atlantic.”
Meghan trying to ‘establishing own identity’ separate from Harry
The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly focused on “establishing her own identity” as an independent creator and businesswoman, it has been claimed.
This comes amid the news that she is establishing her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and is acting as the executive producer on two projects for Netflix amid her and Harry’s multi-million dollar deal.
Entertainment expert Mark Boardman told the Daily Express: “From a career perspective, Meghan’s continued involvement in high-profile projects like these certainly suggests a deliberate move toward establishing her own identity separate from Prince Harry and her royal title.
“It reflects her commitment to pursuing her passions independently while still leveraging her own name and platform for positive change and financial gain.”
Queen Camilla praised for commitment to literary
Queen Camilla has been praised for her commitment to literacy as this year’s Holyrood Week events begin.
The Queen Consort, 76, hosted several Scottish authors including Sir Ian Rankin and Val McDermid at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh yesterday (2 July).
After speaking to the queen, Rankin, best known for his Scottish crime thrillers, said: “She’s really interested in literacy. She wants young people reading, she wants everybody reading.
“There’s no stigma attached to writing, If you write comic books, if you write romance, if you write crime fiction, she’s a fan – anything that gets people reading.”
Prince Harry petition continues to gain signatures
A petition urging the US sporting network ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Prince Harry an award for veterans is growing by the hour.
At the time of writing, the Change.org petition has been signed by more than 51,000 people, who believe the Duke of Sussex should not receive the Pat Tillman Award.
It reads: “Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.
“ He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills.
“The Prince also allegedly targeted his own father, Prince Charles, during a flyover.
“ More recently, his role in the Invictus games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticised as self-centred.”
Harry and Meghan’s children ‘being written out of royal narrative'
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are reportedly “being written out of the narrative” because they are growing up in the US, a royal expert has claimed.
This comes amid King Charles’s reference to his grandchildren’s love of Pokémon during last week’s Japanese state visit.
He said: “I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing – the Pokémon phrase ‘gotta catch ‘em all’ may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me, it is, perhaps, aspirational!”
Royal editor Kate Mansey said on an episode of Royal Confidential that it was interesting that the Monarch did not specify what grandchildren he was referring to.
“You think of Charles talking about his grandchildren, the first thing you think of is the Waleses, because he doesn’t have that connection to the Sussex grandchildren,” she said, explaining that they Sussex children have been “written out of the narrative.”
“You don’t even think now, ‘Oh, wonder which grandchildren he’s thinking about?’” she added.
Thomas Markle’s question for Prince Harry ahead of birthday
Meghan Markle’s estranged father has shared his biggest question for Prince Harry ahead of his 80th birthday this month.
This comes amid Thomas’s plea to finally meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princes Lilibet.
He has been estranged from his daughter since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry following a staged paparazzi photoshoot scandal.
“When I reflect back on my life, as you do when you are approaching 80, that’s one of the questions I cannot find an answer for,” Thomas told the Daily Mail.
“Why didn’t Harry ever come to meet me? He has the resources to fly around the world – and does – but why didn’t he come to see me?”
Thomas, who was initially supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle, added: What man gets married without meeting his wife’s father?”
