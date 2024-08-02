Royal news live: Harry’s calls to King go ‘unanswered’ as Kate Middleton’s hardest moment with Meghan revealed
Prince Harry has not seen King Charles since February.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Prince Harry’s calls to King Charles are reportedly “going answered”, a friend of the Duke of Sussex has claimed.
Harry, 39, has not seen the monarch since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.
A friend told People magazine that Harry is being ignored because of his ongoing personal security battle to regain taxpayer-funded protection.
“His calls go unanswered,” they said. “He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”
Meanwhile, Kate’s “hardest” moment with Meghan Markle took place in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.
According to royal author Rob Jobson, Prince William attempted to put on a “show of unity” within the family.
He suggested the “the Fab Four” reunite “for the sake of their late grandmother by viewing the floral tributes at Windsor together”.
Jobson wrote: “Catherine later admitted to a member of the Royal Family that such was the extent of ill-feeling between the couples, the walkabout had been the hardest thing she’d ever had to do.”
No royals at Sandringham Flower Show for first time in 30 years
The royal family was noticeably absent from the Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday, marking the first time they have missed the event in 30 years.
Graham Brown, the event’s chairman, said: “It’s disappointing that the King has prior engagements but the people are here to see the show.”
This comes amid King Charles’s vision for a dramatically slimmed-down monarchy in light of the UK’s current economic challenges.
Why Prince Louis is kept away from the spotlight
Prince Louis was notably absent from recent royal appearances at Wimbledon, the Euros and Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour.
Now, one royal expert has weighed in on why Louis, six, is kept out of the spotlight – and it is not his mischievous behaviour.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express: “Obviously Prince George is chosen for certain events because of his age and status.
“Clearly Charlotte is also. Louis is the youngest and William and Catherine take care to keep a balance between the privacy which is essential and the obvious desire to see all their children.”
He added: “Also the younger the children are, the more likely they are to make a face and steal the show! The press love this, but it is a diversion from the main event.”
Thomas Markle birthday fundraiser continues to grow
A fundraiser for the “rejected and abandoned” Thomas Markle has now raised over £47,000 to mark the 80th birthday of the Duchess of Sussex’s father.
The pair fell out around her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry over a staged paparazzi photoshoot.
Ahead of the milestone birthday, Mr Markle said that his one “wish” was for his daughter to reconnect with him and give him the opportunity to meet his grandchildren. It appears to have gone unanswered.
Organised by British socialite Lady Colin Campbell, she wrote that the GoFundMe was set up to remind Mr Markle “there are still people in the world with good hearts, good values, and good intentions.”
Prince Harry reaches out to Spencer family after uncle’s death
Prince Harry has reached out to the Spencer family after his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes passed away this week.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, is reported to have reached out to his aunt, cousins and the Earl Spencer, Us Weekly reports.
The Earl Spencer led tributes to Lord Fellowes, 82, when his death was announced on Wednesday, writing on Twitter/X: “My absolutely exceptional brother-in-law, Robert, is no longer with us.
“A total gentleman – in all the best meanings of that word – he was a man of humour, wisdom & utter integrity. I’m deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law.”
Prince Harry will end royal feud on one condition, friend claims
Prince Harry will put his “swords down” in his ongoing feud with the royal family if he has his family’s taxpayer-funded security reinstated, a friend has said.
“[Nothing] would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father. At the end of the day, you can’t undo bloodlines,” they told People magazine.
“He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk.”
The Duke of Sussex, who turns 40 next month, has not seen King Charles since February.
Harry and Meghan reveal safety fears for Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said that they are concerned about the safety of their children online.
In an interview with CBS Sunday morning, set to air on 4 August, they said they are hoping to affect change in this area.
Meghan says: “Our kids are young, they are three and five, and they are amazing, but all you want to do is to protect them, and as you can see what is happening in the online space, we know there is a lot of work there and hope we can be a part of change there.”
Coronation boosts visitor numbers to palaces
King Charles’s coronation last May had a significant impact on boosting visitor numbers to royal palaces, the Royal Collection Trust has revealed.
The trust’s annual report recorded an income of £84.3 million.
Tim Knox, director of the Royal Collection, said: “The coronation had a significant impact on our visitor numbers as we saw a heightened public interest in visiting the royal residences and high demand for our retail ranges.
“Visitor numbers were also strengthened by two highly acclaimed exhibitions at the Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace: Style & Society: Dressing the Georgians and Holbein at the Tudor Court.
“These successes contributed to a record level of income this year, firmly securing our ongoing financial recovery following the pandemic.”
Prince Harry believes King Charles is the ‘only person’ who can solve security issues
Prince Harry reportedly believes that King Charles is the only person with the power to solve his ongoing personal security concerns.
In a recent interview for ITV’s Tabloids on Trial, the Duke of Sussex said he will not bring his wife and children to the UK because he fears a “knife or acid” attack inspired by negative Tabloid Stories.
Harry and Meghan were stripped of their taxpayer-funded personal security in the UK after stepping down as working royals in 2020.
“Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father,” a royal source told People magazine.
“Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs.”
Kate Middleton’s ‘most important role'
The “most important role” of the Princess of Wales has been revealed in a new biography.
According to royal author Rob Jobson, this job was made clear to the late Queen Elizabeth prior to Kate’s marriage into The Firm.
“[Kate] established some fundamental life rules that she would stick to when she joined The Firm,” Jobson wrote.
“Her ‘terms’ were in fact presented to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles… he was clear from the outset that she would not be pigeon-holed into carrying out particular duties…her priority, she emphasized, would always be her family.”
Jobson added of her life with Prince William: “The royal couple will of course carry out their fair share of royal duties.
“But they both believe that being good parents is their most important role.”
Kate Middleton almost followed in Camilla’s footsteps
Kate Middleton almost followed in Camilla’s footsteps and declined the Princess of Wales title, a new biography has claimed.
Royal author Rob Jobson wrote: “She knew she’d inevitably be compared with Diana, whose untimely death had provoked such a tsunami of anger and grief. And she was right.
“Kate found all such talk stressful. Indeed, it got to the point where she felt she might follow Camilla (who opted to become Duchess of Cornwall) in refusing – when the time came – to be known as HRH Princess of Wales.”
However, when the time came to accept the title, the princess realised that she would be able to accept it.
“Enough time had passed to make the title more palatable, and Catherine had been on the world stage long enough to be appreciated for her own qualities,” Jobson added.
Camilla, meanwhile, chose to be known as the Duchess of Cornwall after marrying the then-Prince Charles in 2005.
