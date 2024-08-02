✕ Close Oprah With Meghan And Harry - trailer

Prince Harry’s calls to King Charles are reportedly “going answered”, a friend of the Duke of Sussex has claimed.

Harry, 39, has not seen the monarch since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.

A friend told People magazine that Harry is being ignored because of his ongoing personal security battle to regain taxpayer-funded protection.

“His calls go unanswered,” they said. “He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”

Meanwhile, Kate’s “hardest” moment with Meghan Markle took place in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

According to royal author Rob Jobson, Prince William attempted to put on a “show of unity” within the family.

He suggested the “the Fab Four” reunite “for the sake of their late grandmother by viewing the floral tributes at Windsor together”.

Jobson wrote: “Catherine later admitted to a member of the Royal Family that such was the extent of ill-feeling between the couples, the walkabout had been the hardest thing she’d ever had to do.”