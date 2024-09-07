✕ Close Meghan Markle shares the moment from royal life that ‘changed everything’

The Duke of Sussex is set to receive millions from the late Queen Mother when he celebrates his 40th birthday next week.

Prince Harry will reportedly become eligible to receive a large sum on September 15 from a trust set up by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother when he was ten years old.

An estimated £19 million was set aside by the dukes great-grandmother to be shared between her grandchildren, The Times reports.

Citing contemporary reports, the newspaper claimed William and Harry were set to receive £6 million between them when they turned 21 and a further £8 million when they turned 40.

News of the birthday gift comes as Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has suffered a major setback after its trademark was rejected ahead of its official launch.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected its trademark application as businesses cannot operate using the names of real places, The Telegraph reports.

American Riviera is often used to refer to Santa Barbara, California, where the Duchess of Sussex lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children.