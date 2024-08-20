✕ Close Meghan and Harry visit music school in Columbia

Prince Harry “desperately” misses his old life in the UK and wishes that he was admired like William and Kate are, it has been claimed.

One of the duke’s “oldest friends” revealed: “He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted.

“I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more,” The Times reported.

“Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate.”

This comes ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s milestone 40th birthday on 15 September, which he is expected to celebrate in the US.

Harry reportedly is at a “crossroads” after getting “what he wanted” when he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

A former aide added: “He loved the army and was very good at his job. The work with Invictus is great and fatherhood was the role he most wanted, so perhaps those are enough for him.

“But everything else is a bit woolly.”