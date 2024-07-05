Royal news live: Prince Harry award backlash continues as the Middletons appear at Wimbledon
Harry has been defended for his ‘incredible’ work with the Invictus Games
Prince Harry has been defended as a petition calling for a “rethink” on the decision to give him an award for veterans approaches almost 63,000 signatures.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick and injured service people.
But tens of thousands of people, including the late Tillman’s mother, Mary, believe there are more deserving recipients.
Now the sporting network behind the award, ESPN, has defended its decision, hailing the “incredible” work of the games.
“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” a spokesperson told Sky News.
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s parents Michael and Carole made their second public outing since the announcement of her cancer diagnosis at Wimbledon yesterday (4 July).
The couple appeared in the Royal Box, which has the tournament’s best view of Centre Court.
King Charles accepts Rishi Sunak’s resigniation
King Charles has met with Rishi Sunak after the Conservative Party’s devastating defeat in the General Election.
The politician formally handed in his resignation as prime minister before leaving Buckingham Palace after it was accepted.
The Monarch will now meet with Keir Starmer to ask him to form a new government. It is not known for long this meeting will take place for.
Prince William flies to Germany for Euros
Prince William is once again flying to Germany to support the England squad at this year’s Euros.
The heir to the throne, who is president of the FA, will watch the Three Lions take on Switzerland in the quarter-final tomorrow night.
King Charles arrives in London to appoint new prime minister
King Charles has arrived back in London to appoint the new prime minister Keir Starmer.
He will formally ask the Labour leader to form a new government after his party won the General Election by a landslide.
Starmer will be the third prime minister of Charles’s reign.
Kate Middleton waiting on ‘one thing’ to attend Wimbledon
Following the appearance of Kate Middleton’s parents at Wimbledon yesterday, officials remain hopeful that the Princess of Wales herself could attend this year’s tournament.
It has now been reported that she is waiting on “one thing” before confirming her attendance – an official sign-off from her doctors.
Announcing her return to public life last month, the princess said that she hopes to attend a few engagements this summer.
All England Club chair Debbie Jevans told the Telegraph: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.
“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”
Meghan Markle’s new cooking show for Netflix has already been branded “awful” after news emerged that filming has wrapped.
The dig was made by Sky News host Rita Panahi who did not hold back when it came to criticising the show based on the limited details known about it so far.
“Meghan Markle has just wrapped up filming on a new cooking and home show for Netflix, a show which has yet to receive a formal title or air date, as part of the Sussexes’ $100million deal and was filmed at a property near their Montecito mansion in Los Angeles,” she said.
“It’s apparently going to focus on the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship - and I’ve gotta say, it sounds bloody awful.”
The show comes hot on the heels of the announcement of Markle’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which has already soft-launched jam and dog biscuits.
Inside King Charles and Keir Starmer’s relationship
King Charles reportedly has a warm relationship with the soon-to-be third prime minister of his reign, Keir Starmer.
The pair are set to meet at Buckingham Palace today when the Monarch will ask the Labour leader to form a new government.
While Starmer has been recorded saying that at one point he was in favour of the abolition of the Monarchy, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth when she passed away.
He told the Commons: “For the 70 glorious years of her reign, our Queen was at the heart of this nation’s life.
“She did not simply reign over us, she lived alongside us, she shared in our hopes and our fears, our joy, and our pain. Our good times and our bad.”
The politician then took the opportunity to praise King Charles as the incoming Monarch.
“King Charles III has been a devoted servant of this country his entire life, he has been a powerful voice for fairness, and understood the importance of the environment long before many others,” Keir said.
“As he ascends to his new role with the Queen Consort by his side, the whole House, indeed, the whole country, will join today to wish him a long, happy and successful reign.”
King Charles to appoint new Prime Minister
King Charles is set to appoint a new prime minister today after Labour’s landslide General Election victory.
After spending the past few days in Scotland for Holyrood Week, the Monarch is expected to travel back to London today (5 July) to meet with the leader of the winning political party.
Keir Starmer will be the third prime minister of Charles’s reign.
Meghan ‘will never allow’ Harry to reconcile with family
A royal commentator has claimed that Meghan Markle will “never allow” Prince Harry to reconcile with the royal family.
“[Harry] is not going to apologise, at least not while he is still with Meghan,” Dee Dee Dunleavy told Sky News.
“I really do believe he does her bidding and she is never going to allow him to apologise to the family.”
The Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his family has consistently deteriorated since he and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020.
He has not seen his father, King Charles, since February, when they met for a reported 45 minutes following his cancer diagnosis.
Meghan Markle’s cooking programme finishes filming
Meghan Markle’s cooking programme has finished filming for Netflix, the Daily Beast has reported.
A source told the outlet: “It all went well and it is in the can.”
While little is known about the untitled programme, the Duchess of Sussex herself said it will “celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”
Harry could release another memoir after Charles’s death, commentator claims
A royal commentator has speculated that Prince Harry could release another tell-all book upon the death of his father King Charles.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield claims that he could do this to “lash out” at his brother Prince William if he remains on poor terms with the royals.
She speculated on Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered: “I do think he would write about his family again. He was waiting to publish a book after [Queen Elizabeth died]. Originally they were saying there was going to be another publication after the [late] Queen died.”
“I suspect that maybe he would release a book after his father passed away. Especially if Prince William continues to keep him at arm’s length. Because what would the repercussions be if Prince William pushed you out of the fold?”
