Prince William punches the air at England’s Euro win

Princess Anne recalls the moment she survived a kidnapping attempt

Prince William was in Germany to watch England play in the Euro 2024 quarter-final, while his brother, Prince Harry, has been defended over the decision to give him an award for veterans.

The heir to the throne, who is president of the Football Association, joined guests in the stands as the England team sang ‘God Save the King’ before kick-off in the match against Switzerland.

A petition calling for a “rethink” on the decision to give the Duke of Sussex, 39, the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games, has passed 63,000 signatures.

The mother of Pat Tillman, an American football player who enlisted in the US army, is among critics who have argued there are more deserving recipients, but the sporting network ESPN has defended its decision, hailing the “incredible” work of the games.

“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” a spokesperson told Sky News.