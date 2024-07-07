Royal news live: Prince William punches the air at England’s Euro win amid Harry veteran award backlash
Harry has been defended for his ‘incredible’ work with the Invictus Games
Prince William was in Germany to watch England play in the Euro 2024 quarter-final, while his brother, Prince Harry, has been defended over the decision to give him an award for veterans.
The heir to the throne, who is president of the Football Association, joined guests in the stands as the England team sang ‘God Save the King’ before kick-off in the match against Switzerland.
A petition calling for a “rethink” on the decision to give the Duke of Sussex, 39, the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games, has passed 63,000 signatures.
The mother of Pat Tillman, an American football player who enlisted in the US army, is among critics who have argued there are more deserving recipients, but the sporting network ESPN has defended its decision, hailing the “incredible” work of the games.
“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” a spokesperson told Sky News.
Prince William punches the air at England’s Euro win
King ruffles feathers over decision to withdraw royal patronage for pigeon racing
King Charles has been criticised by the pigeon racing community after he dropped his royal patronage for the sport.
The monarch declined to take on two patronages for the Royal Pigeon Racing Association and the National flying club, both of which his late mother held patronages for.
Paul Naum, treasurer of the National Flying Club was critical of the king’s decision and told The Guardian: “We are so disappointed.”
He added: “We’ve always had a member of the royal family as our patron and we’ve always been proud of it. It’s a working man’s sport, and it’s taken that privilege away.”
The decision comes as the association rejected claims by animal rights activists that the sport was cruel.
Meghan Markle’s cooking programme finishes filming
Meghan Markle’s cooking programme has finished filming for Netflix, the Daily Beast has reported.
A source told the outlet: “It all went well and it is in the can.”
While little is known about the untitled programme, the Duchess of Sussex herself said it will “celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”
Prince William and Kate Middleton make private donation to hurricane victims
The Prince and Princess of Wales are reported to have made a private donation to the victims of Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean.
Kate and Wiliam are said to be following the impact of the category four storm and the subsequent relief efforts closely.
According to reports, at least six people are confirmed to have lost their lives in winds which reached as much as 165 miles per hour.
In its most affected areas, as many as 95 percent of homes are believed to be damaged or destroyed.
Veteran award backlash continues
A petition calling for a “rethink” on the decision to give the Duke of Sussex, 39, the Pat Tillman Award, has surpassed 63,000 signatures.
The award is named after the late Pat Tillman, a former professional American footballer, who gave up his work in the sport to join the armed forces in the wake of 9/11.
It is given to individuals with a “strong connection to sports” who have similarly served their country. Tillman was killed in Afghanistan, where Harry also severed, in 2004.
The late Tillman’s mother, Mary, was amongst the people who believe there are more deserving recipients as she described the prince as “controversial and divisive”.
But the sporting network behind the award, ESPN, has now defended its decision in a statement and praised the “incredible” work Harry has done with the Invictus Games, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.
“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” a spokesperson told Sky News.
Harry could release another memoir after Charles’s death, commentator claims
A royal commentator has speculated that Prince Harry could release another tell-all book upon the death of his father King Charles.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield claims that he could do this to “lash out” at his brother Prince William if he remains on poor terms with the royals.
She speculated on Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered: “I do think he would write about his family again. He was waiting to publish a book after [Queen Elizabeth died]. Originally they were saying there was going to be another publication after the [late] Queen died.”
“I suspect that maybe he would release a book after his father passed away. Especially if Prince William continues to keep him at arm’s length. Because what would the repercussions be if Prince William pushed you out of the fold?”
Prince of Wales’s homelessness project to be subject of new ITV documentary
The Prince of Wales will feature in a new documentary series about his homelessness programme.
The future king has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past with his ambitious initiative called Homewards.
The two-part series, which has the working title Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, will go behind the scenes of the first year of the programme.
It will follow William as he launches Homewards across the country, and will feature the journeys of those currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience of the issue.
Homewards is a five-year project launched by William in 2023 to bring together a range of individuals and organisations to develop bespoke homelessness solutions in Newport, South Wales, three neighbouring Dorset towns, Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch, the south London Borough of Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen and Sheffield.
Jo Clinton-Davis, controller of factual at ITV, said: “With access to the inner workings of this ambitious project and the work of Prince William and his team, we hope to share with viewers a privileged insight into how they are setting out to tackle an issue which concerns us all and affects so many of our fellow citizens across the UK.”
Why the royal family do not vote
The royal family can vote in General Elections but choose to stay politically neutral for “practical reasons”.
Their roles, for example, require them to interact with people of all political affiliations.
Robert Blackburn, a professor of constitutional law at King’s College London, told Time magazine: “The King and active members of the royal family can legally cast a vote at General Elections on the same basis as other eligible citizens.
“But in practice [they] do not do so for obvious reasons, especially because it would cause a furore of media speculation and violate the constitutional requirement today that they maintain a strict party political impartiality.”
Princess Anne’s hospitalisation ‘shaken Zara to the core’
The Princess Royal’s recent hospital stint reportedly shook her daughter Zara Tindall “to the core”.
Zara, 43, is Anne’s only daughter and she has allegedly been concerned about her mother’s unwillingness to slow down as she ages.
Anne, 73, is widely considered to be the hardest-working member of the royal family and has attended over 200 engagements this year.
She was hospitalised almost two weeks ago after sustaining a concussion and minor injuries after being kicked by a horse.
According to reports, she also sustained memory loss as a result of the incident.
“This is exactly what Zara’s been worried about happening for years now, but her mum hasn’t had a chance to slow down with everyone else falling apart,” a source told OK! magazine.
“It’s really shaken Zara to the core and she’s desperately hoping this memory [loss] is temporary. This has been a huge wake-up call for everyone in the family and they’re rightfully distressed.”
Taylor Swift ‘at the top’ of royals’ list for celebrity events
The royal family have been bowled over by Taylor Swift and she is “top of the list” for upcoming celebrity events, it has been claimed.
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all took the opportunity to pose with the American musician after attending her Eras Tour concert.
A source told Closer magazine: “Taylor is very much on the royals’ radar right now, it is not just Princess Charlotte and Prince George that love her, everyone’s raving about her and how talented and charming she is.
“The word is she is going to be top of their list for any upcoming galas or events that involve celebrities.”
Prince William won a lot of praise after the Eras Tour when spectators caught him “dad dancing” to Swift’s song ‘Shake it Off’.
