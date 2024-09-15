Royal news live: Kate posts surprise birthday message to Harry days after emotional video on cancer treatment
Royal family have offered an olive branch of reconciliation to the estranged Prince as he turns 40
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
The Princess of Wales has wished the Duke of Sussex a surprise happy 40th birthday in a message on social media days after her emotional cancer comeback video.
William and Kate shared an earlier post from the royal family on X, formerly Twitter, and added their own message, which read: “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”
Some will see the post as a surprise move given the unresolved tensions between the brothers.
Their estrangement has shown no sign of abating, with the duke also having a strained relationship with his father, the King.
A post from the royal family account earlier on Sunday marked the first public birthday message for Harry since 2021.
Harry, who lives in California, is spending his birthday on Sunday with the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
He is then said to be heading away for a gathering with close friends.
Prince Harry recalls ‘cold-blooded’ gift from relative in Spare
In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry recounted a quirky Christmas Eve at Sandringham Estate when Princess Margaret gave him an odd gift of a tiny pen with a rubber fish wrapped around it.
“Standing before my pile, I chose to open the smallest present first. The tag said: ‘From Aunt Margo’. I looked over, called out: ‘Thank you, Aunt Margo!’,” he wrote.
After unwrapping it, Harry was taken aback and expressed his gratitude to Margaret, who emphasised that it wasn’t just any pen but a special one.
Harry reflected on the gift, noting: “It wasn’t just any biro, she pointed out. It had a tiny rubber fish wrapped around it. I said: ‘Oh. A fish biro! OK.’ I told myself: That is cold-blooded.”
Birthday post doesn’t mean Prince William and Prince Harry are reconciled - expert
Royal expert Tom Bower has claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales’ birthday post to Prince Harry are merely about keeping up public appearances.
Speaking to MailOnline, Mr Bower said: “William and Kate’s surprise birthday wishes to Harry do not signal a step towards reconciliation. Rather it shows that the Waleses don’t want to be criticised as churlish.
“Being diplomatic costs them nothing and avoids criticism. The King understandably has congratulated his son but there’s no evidence of defrosting their relationship.”
King and Queen kept to normal routine visiting church in Balmoral
The King and Queen enjoyed their usual Sunday morning routine in Balmoral after wishing Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday on social media
Charles, 75, and Camilla, 77, went to their regular church service at nearby Craithie Kirk.
It came as Harry enters his fifth decade in what has been a rollercoaster year for the royal family, with both the King and the Princess of Wales being diagnosed with cancer.
When the King’s shock health news was announced in February, Harry made a transatlantic dash to see him but his meeting with his father was kept to just 45 minutes.
In comments released to the BBC, the duke said “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40”, and described how fatherhood had given him a renewed sense of purpose to make “this world a better place”.
Prince Harry has no intention of returning to royal family - friend
In a report by the BBC for the Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday, senior royal correspondent Daniela Relph said that reports of Harry making a sensational return to the royal family were wide of the mark.
According to the royal correspondent, a friend of Harry’s said that although he would like to come over more for work, he would not relocate to the UK.
“Why would he give up everything he’s achieved there to return here? His life is now in America,” the source said.
Prince Harry will feel ‘delighted’ after surprise birthday greetings from Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince Harry is said to be delighted after William and Kate shared an earlier post from the royal family on X, adding: “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tolf the Express: “The Palace had a policy of only recognising the birthdays of working royals on social media. This marks a change but it is a special occasion. It is a sensible move that naturally begs the question, are tensions easing?
“It is in everyone’s interest to have reconciliation and that, if it happens, it will almost certainly take a long time. Mutual trust will need to be restored.
“However the obvious first step is to cease all hostilities.”
He added: “It would build on the pleasure Harry must surely feel in having his special day marked unexpectedly on social media by the royal family.”
Princess Diana’s nickname for Prince Harry resurfaces on is 40th birthday
The late Princess Diana’s adorable nickname for her son Harry has remerged on social media as the Duke of Sussex turns 40.
A TikTok video shared by Tyla, a sister brand of LadBible, revealed Diana fondly referred to her younger son as ‘My little Spencer’.
The Duke of Sussex opened up about dealing with his mother’s death as he urged children not to “suppress” their emotions as he once did.
Prince Harry, 39, was just 12 when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris.
During the 20th anniversary year of the death of the Princess of Wales, Harry opened up in a newspaper interview, saying he spent nearly 20 years “not thinking” about his mother’s death and eventually got help after two years of “total chaos”.
Prince and Princess of Wales share birthday greeting with Harry
The Prince and Princess of Wales have wished the Duke of Sussex a happy 40th birthday in a message on social media.
William and Kate shared an earlier post from the royal family on X, formerly Twitter, and added their own message, which read: “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”
Some will see the post as a surprise move given the unresolved tensions between the brothers.
Their estrangement has shown no sign of abating, with the duke also having a strained relationship with his father, the King.
A post from the royal family account earlier on Sunday marked the first public birthday message for Harry since 2021.
Prince Harry to get a phone call from royal family on his 40th birthday
Prince Harry is very likely to receive a phone call from his father King Charles to wish him a birthday greeting on his 40th.
“Harry will hear from his family,” a palace source told The New York Post.
“It’s very likely that Charles and Kate will likely phone Harry to wish him well on his birthday.”
The source, who claims to know both brothers personally, says the Prince of Wales William, 42, most likely won’t reach out to Harry “given everything that has gone on.”
It comes as the royal family sent Prince Harry a birthday message for the first time in three years early Sunday.
“Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!” the Royal Family’s official X account posted.
To celebrate his special day, Harry’s wife is Meghan is said to be organising a star-studded bash in Montecito.
Harry describes fatherhood as giving him renewed purpose as he turns 40
Prince Harry is spending his milestone birthday on Sunday with Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
He is then said to be heading away for a gathering with close friends.
Harry enters his fifth decade in what has been a rollercoaster year for the royal family, with both the King and the Princess of Wales diagnosed with cancer.
When the King’s shock health news was announced in February, Harry made a transatlantic dash to see him but his meeting with his father was kept to just 45 minutes.
In comments released to the BBC, the duke said “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40”, and described how fatherhood had given him a renewed sense of purpose to make “this world a better place”.
1/3 Brits would welcome Harry back to UK as working royal -poll
A poll for The Mail on Sunday has revealed that a third of Britons would welcome Prince Harry back into the Royal fold on a permanent basis.
While more than 60 per cent of the public are still opposed or undecided about a comeback, Harry has seen his support for his comeback icrease from 25 per cent in March to 34 per cent this month, according to Ipsos.
It comes as tensions between the royal family and the estranged Duke of Susex appeared to be thawing as they wished him “a very happy 40th birthday”.
It is the first time the royal family has shared a public message for Harry since wishing him a happy birthday in 2021.
Harry is spending his milestone birthday on Sunday with Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments