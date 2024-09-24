Royal news live: Judge makes major ruling over Harry’s US visa case as Duke pays touching tribute to Diana
A judge ruled that disclosing Prince Harry’s US visa application is not in the public interest
The Duke of Sussex’s US visa application will remain private following an investigation into its contents after revelations about prior drug taking in Spare.
Harry, 40, admitted to taking several illegal substances in the bombshell 2023 memoir, including cocaine and magic mushrooms, raising questions about whether or not he had lied on his application.
However, the results of the subsequent investigation will now remain private after a judge ruled that the disclosure was not in the public interest.
US judge Carl Nichols ruled: “Like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status.”
This comes as the duke undertakes a series of high-profile solo engagements in New York to promote his philanthropic work.
Harry yesterday attended The Diana Awards, which honours the achievements of young people who have made a significant impact in improving the lives of others.
Paying tribute to his late mother, Harry said: “I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys… the way that you do it, your activism, your compassion, those two things are so true to how my mum led her life and what she believed in.”
Harry pays tribute to Princess Diana at charity event in New York
The Duke of Sussex took the opportunity to honour Princess Diana at an awards ceremony in New York.
Harry, 40, attended The Diana Awards yesterday as part of a visit to the city which will see him undertake several high-profile philanthropic engagements.
Set up in honour of the late princess, the awards recognise the achievements of young people who are making a difference in the lives of others.
Harry said: “I applaud you, certainly at your age, to be on this stage, to have the confidence that you do and to be able to speak as clearly and as passionately as you do.”
He added: “I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys… the way that you do it, your activism, your compassion, those two things are so true to how my mum led her life and what she believed in. And the way that you do it is incredible, so thank you.”
