The King smiled and waved at wellwishers in his first public appearance since meeting with Prince Harry who hinted he was hoping the royal family could reunify in the wake of his shock cancer diagnosis.

It came as Buckingham Palace aides reportedly said there was “zero per cent chance” that Prince Harry could return to a temporary role working for the royal family during his father’s illness.

There is no way back for the Duke of Sussex following a series of reported rows with his brother William, the Prince of Wales and his father, King Charles, palace sources told The Sunday Telegraph.

It comes after friends of the duke told a newspaper that he would be willing to step in and play a role while his father receives cancer treatment.

On Friday, the duke said he believes his father’s cancer diagnosis could help “reunify” the royal family in a bombshell Good Morning America interview.