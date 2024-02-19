Royal family news - live: King in first public outing since Harry visit as return given ‘zero per cent chance’
Prince Harry says ‘I love my family’ in Good Morning America interview
The King smiled and waved at wellwishers in his first public appearance since meeting with Prince Harry who hinted he was hoping the royal family could reunify in the wake of his shock cancer diagnosis.
It came as Buckingham Palace aides reportedly said there was “zero per cent chance” that Prince Harry could return to a temporary role working for the royal family during his father’s illness.
There is no way back for the Duke of Sussex following a series of reported rows with his brother William, the Prince of Wales and his father, King Charles, palace sources told The Sunday Telegraph.
It comes after friends of the duke told a newspaper that he would be willing to step in and play a role while his father receives cancer treatment.
On Friday, the duke said he believes his father’s cancer diagnosis could help “reunify” the royal family in a bombshell Good Morning America interview.
ICYMI: Inside Prince Harry’s 26-hour flying visit to see Charles that lasted less than an hour
Prince Harry has flown home to LA following a 26-hour visit to the UK that saw him reunite with his father for less than an hour after his shock cancer diagnosis.
The Duke of Sussex spent almost as much time in the air as he did in England, on what was his first visit to his homeland since September.
Full report:
ICYMI: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor - King Charles has given a voice to all us cancer sufferers
The famed guitarist has been undergoing treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer since his diagnosis was announced in November 2022. Here, in a moving and heartfelt letter, Andy Taylor reflects on the extraordinary impact the announcement from Buckingham Palace has had on him and how it connects to his own experience:
ICYMI: Prince Harry and Meghan in royal rebrand as they launch new website with regal titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relaunched their website using their regal titles – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The couple’s new site, sussex.com, replaces their former website, archewell.com, and will bring more personal updates about the Duke and Duchess’s activities.
Full report:
ICYMI: Sarah Ferguson’s touching message to the King over shared cancer battles
The Duchess of York said Charles is “very dear” to her in a social media post about the first event she has attended since revealing her malignant melanoma diagnosis and since hearing the news the monarch is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.
Full report:
British line of succession: Who is next heir to the throne as Charles diagnosed with cancer
The royal line of succession has decided who will be the next king or queen of Great Britain for hundreds of years, and now with a new generation of royals, there is a long list of people who could be our next monarch.
So, from Prince William to Princess Eugenie and everyone in between, here is everyone who is closest in line for the British throne:
ICYMI: Prince Harry likes telling us his truth. Now he wants to tell us the King’s, too
In his latest bombshell interview with a US news outlet – this time, ‘Good Morning America’ – Prince Harry reminded us of his gratitude, and how the King’s cancer battle can bring his family together. I’ll believe it when I see it, says Paul Clements
ICYMI: Prince William believes ‘nothing has changed’ between Harry
Prince William has been said to not “have the bandwidth” with stories linking his brother Prince Harry with a shock return to the royal family.
A royal source told the Express: “There’s no way that the Prince of Wales will wear it. Harry may well want to step back into a royal role but as far as his brother is concerned nothing has changed.
“Prince William has enough on his plate at the moment. His father is being treated for cancer and his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery. He simply doesn’t have the bandwidth for this.”
It came after a bombshell interview, aired on Good Morning America, where it was suggested the family illness could have a “re-unifying effect”, and when Harry was asked “is that possible in this case?” he replied: “Yeah, I’m sure.”
Prince William is set to appear at the Baftas later tonight without his wife Kate Middleton as she recovers from her own treatment.
ICYMI: King smiles on way to church
The King smiled and waved as he attended church with the Queen on Sunday morning.
Smiling and waving as he walked alongside Camilla King Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Sunday morning.
The King was seen wearing a brown coat and waving to the public before being greeted by the Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams.
Charles is staying at Sandringham following his first bout of cancer treatment.
The 75-year-old King was seen in public for the first time since Harry suggested in an interview with a US breakfast TV show that his father’s illness could lead to a reconciliation between them.
Harry also said “I love my family” and that he was “grateful” to be able to spend time with his father when he flew back to the UK following Charles’s cancer diagnosis.
The duke’s whirlwind visit to see his father for around 45 minutes prompted speculation the two men, estranged since the duke stepped down as a working royal, may be on the point of rebuilding their relationship.
In the interview, aired on Good Morning America, it was suggested a family illness could have a “re-unifying effect”, and when Harry was asked “is that possible in this case?” he replied: “Yeah, I’m sure.”
Inside King Charles’ rigid diet and strict exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch
In the decades spent waiting to ascend to the throne, King Charles has always ensured he maintained a strict diet and rigid daily exercise routine.
The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer on Monday, after a check up last month found an unrelated, enlarged prostate that proved to be benign.
Despite Buckingham Palace’s statement that he remains in high spirits, the diagnosis will be a painful shock to the health-conscious King.
Full report:
ICYMI: ‘Zero per cent chance’ Harry will return to royal fold - aides
Buckingham Palace aides have insisted that there is “zero per cent chance” that Prince Harry will walk in to help out the new slimmed down monarchy as King Charles undergoes cancer treatment.
Palace sources have told The Sunday Telegraph that there is “no way back” for Harry, who said in a US interview this week that he thought the King’s illness was a chance to unify his family.
It’s thought that the terms of the Sandringham Summit, which detailed Harry and Meghan’s exit from the working royal family, still stand which rules out a “half in, half out” approach to the monarchy.
Reports yesterday suggested the Duke of Sussex had told pals he would consider a temporary return to the firm.
