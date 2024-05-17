✕ Close King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

King Charles and Queen Camilla have hosted a star-studded garden party for UK creatives following the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity is no longer “delinquent”.

News of the charity’s troubles came amid a three-day unofficial tour of Nigeria to mark the 10th anniversary of the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games.

The couple said the visit was “unforgettable” with Meghan describing the memories they made as the “best souvenir”.

The statement came after news of the state of California declaring the couple’s charity “delinquent”.

The Archewell Foundation was given the status after “failing to submit [the] required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”.

However, on Tuesday it emerged that the fees and paperwork had been submitted properly – last year – and so the charity is no longer listed as delinquent.

The King and Queen then hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace yesterday afternoon for around 4,000 members of the UK’s creative industries.

The event took place just a day after a striking new portrait of King Charles was unveiled.