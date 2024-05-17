Royal news – live: King Charles unveils official portrait as Meghan reveals ‘best souvenir’ from Nigeria tour
Duke of Sussex missed his father during his brief visit to London
King Charles and Queen Camilla have hosted a star-studded garden party for UK creatives following the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity is no longer “delinquent”.
News of the charity’s troubles came amid a three-day unofficial tour of Nigeria to mark the 10th anniversary of the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games.
The couple said the visit was “unforgettable” with Meghan describing the memories they made as the “best souvenir”.
The statement came after news of the state of California declaring the couple’s charity “delinquent”.
The Archewell Foundation was given the status after “failing to submit [the] required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”.
However, on Tuesday it emerged that the fees and paperwork had been submitted properly – last year – and so the charity is no longer listed as delinquent.
The King and Queen then hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace yesterday afternoon for around 4,000 members of the UK’s creative industries.
The event took place just a day after a striking new portrait of King Charles was unveiled.
Queen Camilla promises to buy no more clothes with real fur
Queen Camilla has promised she will not be buying any new real fur clothes or products.
Buckingham Palace made the revelation in a letter to Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), where it was said that the Queen, 76, “will not procure any new fur garments”.
“This comes with the Queen’s warmest wishes,” the palace added.
Read the full article:
Queen Camilla promises to buy no more clothes with real fur
The Queen made the promise to Peta charity in a letter
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare beaten to top gong by puzzle book at British Book Awards
Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ has been beaten in every category it was nominated for at the British Book Awards.
A puzzle book, children’s writer, comedian, and a former MP were among the winners that claimed victory over the duke at Monday night’s awards.
The 39-year-old’s book grabbed headlines when it was released last January as it included never-seen-before details of royal feuds including the accusation that his brother, the Prince of Wales, pushed him into a dog bowl in a row over Meghan Markle.
Read the full article here:
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare beaten by puzzle book at British Book Awards
A puzzle book, children’s writer, comedian, and a former MP are amongst the winners claiming victory over the duke
Roman Kemp on working with Prince Harry and Kate Middleton: ‘You never really see a princess in her socks’
Roman Kemp has looked back at some of his interactions with the royals, including a “weird” time he DJ-ed with Prince Harry at a party thrown by the Princess of Wales.
The presenter and former host of Capital Radio’s Breakfast Show has become known as a vocal advocate for men’s mental health in recent years, fronting awareness campaigns and documentaries.
His 2021 film Our Silent Emergency, which explores the urgent issue of young men’s mental health and the prevalence of male suicide, was met with acclaim and is now shown to children in schools.
Read the full article here:
Roman Kemp on working with Kate Middleton: ‘You never see a princess in her socks’
Radio and TV presenter recalled his interactions with Princess of Wales and Duke of Sussex
Might Harry and Meghan’s original Megxit plan actually have worked?
It may not have been an official “royal visit”, but anyone watching the coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visiting Nigeria, in aid of the Invictus Games and its charitable foundation, could have been forgiven for thinking that it was.
The pair have some celebrity and fame, and no one, leastways outside palace circles, seems all that fussed about whether the pair are classified as “working” or “non-working” royals: “Megmania” gripped this part of west Africa, in any case.
Harry is a Prince, his wife is a duchess, his dad is the king and head of the Commonwealth, and no amount of alienation or briefing can alter that. In Lagos State, he was given a prince’s welcome.
Read the full article here:
Might Harry and Meghan’s original Megxit plan actually have worked?
The ‘Megmania’ witnessed during the Sussexes’ tour of Nigeria suggests that their blueprint – to be ‘half-in, half-out’ royals – had merit, says Sean O’Grady
Prince Harry could be on rare royal US visa, expert says amid questions over drug use
Prince Harry may hold a rare United States visa reserved for heads of state and royal family members, a lawyer has suggested – amid questions over how the Duke of Sussex’s past admission of drug use sits in relation to America’s tight immigration rules.
The royal – who lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two children – is currently the subject of a legal battle brought by the right-wing Heritage Group to demand that the US Department of Homeland Security release his immigration file.
Former US president Donald Trump and ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley, are among those who have recently commented on the speculation ignited by Harry’s discussion of his past use of illicit drugs in his January 2023 autobiography Spare.
Read the full article here:
Prince Harry could be on rare royal US visa, expert says amid questions over drug use
Royals can hold special document requiring fewer checks than typical diplomatic visa, immigration lawyer says
King unveils first completed official portrait of himself since coronation
‘Queen of Arts!’ Camilla celebrates best of British creativity at Buckingham Palace garden party
Camilla has proven herself to be the queen of arts by hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace for the best of the UK’s creative arts industry.
The star-studded event was attended by around 4,000 guests from the worlds of film, theatre and the performing arts. Notable guests at Wednesday’s event included artist Tracy Emin, comedian Lenny Henry, model Kate Moss and film director Ridley Scott.
Charles, wearing a grey suit and pink waistcoat and top hat, smiled to the gathered crowd as he entered the garden from the palace.
‘Queen of Arts!’ Camilla celebrates best of British at Buckingham Palace garden party
The King and Queen welcomed 4,000 people from the world of film, theatre, TV and fashion
Prince William gives passionate speech at event to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR)
The Prince of Wales has called for “urgent” action to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) which he said risked “jeopardising the well-being” of future generations.
Addressing the conference, hosted jointly by the Government and the Royal Society, William said: “There is an urgent need for new measures to access new and existing vaccines, diagnostics and medicines.
“We stand at a critical juncture, where the interconnections between drug resistance, climate change and environmental degradation cannot be ignored.
“Rivers are polluted with antibiotics and oceans are filled with micro-plastics containing resistant bacteria.
“Meanwhile, deforestation is playing havoc with ecosystems, facilitating the emergence of new infectious diseases.
“Unless we act now and together, the ripple effects of drug resistance will be felt across generations, jeopardising the well-being of our children and our grandchildren.”
The prince added that he was “hopeful” regarding the future of AMR because of the growing expertise on the topic and new technologies required to better prevent, detect and respond to the issue.
Unseen photographs of royal family go on display at new Buckingham Palace exhibition
Previously unseen photographs of the royal family will go on display as part of a major new exhibition at Buckingham Palace setting out one hundred years’ of notable portraits of the monarchy.
The oldest-surviving colour photographic print of a royal family member and an image marking Princess Kate’s 40th birthday are among those set to be displayed in the new exhibition.
Due to open at Buckingham Palace on Friday, Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography at the King’s Gallery will also contain works by the likes of Dorothy Wilding, Cecil Beaton, Annie Leibovitz, David Bailey, Andy Warhol and Rankin.
Read the full article here:
Unseen photographs of royal family go on display at Buckingham Palace exhibition
New exhibition set to open on Friday at Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla giving up real fur? This is what leadership is all about
When I started campaigning for animal rights as a teenager in the 1980s, I was really inspired by an iconic poster created by anti-fur campaigners. Alongside an image of a smartly dressed woman holding a bloody fur coat was a corker of a slogan: “It takes up to 40 dumb animals to make a fur coat. But only one to wear it.”
Of all the animal rights issues I campaigned on, fur seemed the most straightforward. Why should animals be caged and killed, just to produce a weird coat?
If you’d told me back then that we’d still be discussing the issue four decades on, I wouldn’t have believed you. Surely this vain cruelty would have been eradicated long before 2024?
Read the full article from Chas Newkey-Burden here:
Camilla giving up real fur? This is what leadership is all about
The Queen is using her privilege to set a moral example, writes Chas Newkey-Burden – if only the government would follow suit
