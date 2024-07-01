✕ Close Princess Anne recalls the moment she survived a kidnapping attempt

The Duke of Sussex reportedly fears bringing his two young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK amid his ongoing legal concerns.

Harry, 39, is continuing to fight for taxpayer-funding security when he does visit the UK, despite no longer being a working royal.

GB News’s royal correspondent Cameron Walker said: “He doesn’t feel his family is safe when they’re in the UK because they do not have police protection officers with the Metropolitan Police with him.

“So perhaps that is the main reason why Prince Harry isn’t bringing Meghan and Archie and Lilibet over to the UK because he can’t guarantee, he would say he can’t guarantee their safety.”

It comes as Princess Anne was forced to cancel her visit to Canada tomorrow after she sustained a concussion after being kicked by a horse on her Gloucestershire estate.

The Princess Royal, 73, was due to make the trip overseas to mark the 100th anniversary of the National War Memorial in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

However, following her concussion and minor injuries, she was hospitalised in Bristol for five nights, but has since returned home.