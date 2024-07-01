Royal news live: Prince Harry ‘fears bringing Meghan and children’ to UK after taxpayer-funded security cut
Harry ‘cannot guarantee family’s safety’
The Duke of Sussex reportedly fears bringing his two young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK amid his ongoing legal concerns.
Harry, 39, is continuing to fight for taxpayer-funding security when he does visit the UK, despite no longer being a working royal.
GB News’s royal correspondent Cameron Walker said: “He doesn’t feel his family is safe when they’re in the UK because they do not have police protection officers with the Metropolitan Police with him.
“So perhaps that is the main reason why Prince Harry isn’t bringing Meghan and Archie and Lilibet over to the UK because he can’t guarantee, he would say he can’t guarantee their safety.”
It comes as Princess Anne was forced to cancel her visit to Canada tomorrow after she sustained a concussion after being kicked by a horse on her Gloucestershire estate.
The Princess Royal, 73, was due to make the trip overseas to mark the 100th anniversary of the National War Memorial in St. John’s, Newfoundland.
However, following her concussion and minor injuries, she was hospitalised in Bristol for five nights, but has since returned home.
Lawyer for British tabloid accuses Prince Harry of destroying documents in phone hacking case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun has accused Prince Harry of engaging in “shocking” and “extraordinary” obfuscation by destroying evidence it was seeking in his lawsuit claiming that the newspaper violated his privacy by unlawfully snooping on him.
Attorney Anthony Hudson said at the High Court that the Duke of Sussex had deliberately destroyed text messages with the ghostwriter who penned his bestselling memoir, Spare.
A lawyer for Harry said News Group Newspapers was engaging in a “classic fishing expedition” by seeking documents they should have sought much sooner for a trial scheduled in January.
Prince Harry says grief will ‘eat you up inside’ as he opens up on loss of mother Princess Diana
The Duke of Sussex has opened up about dealing with his mother’s death as he urged children not to “suppress” their emotions as he once did.
Prince Harry, 39, was just 12 when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris.
During the 20th anniversary year of the death of the Princess of Wales, Harry opened up in a newspaper interview, saying he spent nearly 20 years “not thinking” about his mother’s death and eventually got help after two years of “total chaos”.
Queen wears the King Charles III Family Order for first time at state banquet
The King’s new Family Order has been worn for the first time by the Queen at the Japanese state banquet.
Camilla stepped out wearing the diamond-encased miniature portrait of her husband topped with a tiny gold and enamel Tudor crown and suspended on a pale blue silk bow on her left shoulder for the glittering event in the Buckingham Palace ballroom.
The unveiling of the new King Charles III’s Family Order comes nearly two years after Charles, the longest serving heir to the throne, acceded as monarch following the death of his mother.
King and Queen knocked off Tatler ‘power’ list by Duke and Duchess of Westminster
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been knocked off the top spot of Tatler’s social power index by the monarch’s own godson.
The index is described by Tatler as “an annual report into where the real power lies in British society”, and names 200 of the most important figures.
Last year saw Charles and Camilla top the list following the King’s coronation, but in a preview of this year’s published by the magazine, it appears they have failed to even make the top ten.
Travis Kelce names ‘superstar’ of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour after Prince William visit
Princess Charlotte was a “superstar” backstage at Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert in London, according to the singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.
The young royal was among the many high-profile names who attended Swift’s hugely anticipated Eras tour when it finally came to London last weekend.
The Prince of Wales arrived at Friday night’s show (21 June) to celebrate his 42nd birthday alongside Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.
How to pre-order Kate Middleton’s new biography
A revelatory new biography about Kate Middleton is set to be published in the coming months. Detailing how the Princess of Wales met and fell in love with Prince William, the book is available to pre-order now.
When the new book lands on 1 August 2024, we can expect Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography to shed new light on the story of Kate’s life and the events that have shaped her.
The book, written by New York Times best-selling author and veteran Royal correspondent Robert Jobson, draws on Jobson’s connections within the Royal household and conversations with sources, which have taken place both on and off the record.
‘Party-goer’ Prince Harry and ‘outsider’ Meghan Markle depicted in new Royal portraits
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been reimagined as famous historical royals by the youngest artist ever to paint the late Queen Elizabeth.
But the abstract paintings, which depict Prince Harry as Bonnie Prince Charlie and Meghan Markle as Dame Elizabeth Grey, have received a strong reaction online.
One commentator on X, formerly Twitter, admits to having fallen to the floor laughing upon seeing the portraits, while a second likened the abstract works to the new, red portrait of King Charles.
Items owned by Princess Diana and other royals fetches £4 million at auction
An auction led by items from the collection of Diana, Princess of Wales has sold for more than £4 million at auction.
The sale featured more than 200 items from members of the royal family, but was billed as the most extensive collection of Diana’s personal belongings since she held her own charity auction in 1997 – two months before her death.
A pair of gowns which both featured in her New York auction almost three decades ago, were the bidders’ favourite.
How David Beckham got ‘revenge’ on Prince Harry for Meghan Markle snub
An explosive new biography of the Beckhams revealed how David got revenge on Prince Harry after Meghan Markle “ordered” him to snub the footballer at the Invictus Games.
Tom Bower claims in House of Beckham that David was left “perplexed” by Harry’s behaviour at the 2018 games, which celebrate the sporting achievements of wounded, sick and injured service people.
“Beckham found himself alone at the Invictus Games stadium,” Mr Bower wrote about the Sydney-based event.
Royal family’s summer retreat of Balmoral opens to the public
The King’s interior design tastes will be on display when visitors are given an extensive tour of Balmoral for the first time in its history.
Charles has thrown open the doors of his Scottish retreat to the public, allowing them a glimpse of royal family life in the Highlands.
From Monday visitors can take a guided tour of a number of rooms in the Aberdeenshire castle, where successive monarchs since Queen Victoria have been able to relax and recharge amongst local Scots who have treated them as their own.
