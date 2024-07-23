✕ Close Related video: Trump shooter's parents called police hours before assassination attempt

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK, as he brings the Invictus Games back to its home nation for the first time since its inauguration.

Harry, who founded the sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans, congratulated Birmingham as it was announced it would be hosting the games in 2027.

The duke will be returning to the UK for the games, but it is uncertain whether his wife, Meghan Markle, will be joining him.

It comes as the BBC presenter who interviewed the couple upon their engagement responded to claims from the duchess that it felt like a “orchestrated reality show”.

The comment was one in a string of bombshells revealed in the couple’s Netflix documterary series released in 2022.

The sit down Meghan was referring to was with BBC host Mishal Husain, who said she “didn’t know what to make” of the claim.

“When the Duchess of Sussex said that my engagement interview with her and Harry was an ‘orchestrated reality show’ I didn’t know what to make of it,” she wrote in the August issue of Saga magazine.