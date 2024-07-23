Royal news live: Prince Harry to return to UK for Invictus as BBC star responds to Meghan’s ‘reality TV’ claim
Birmingham to host 2027 Invictus Games
Prince Harry is set to return to the UK, as he brings the Invictus Games back to its home nation for the first time since its inauguration.
Harry, who founded the sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans, congratulated Birmingham as it was announced it would be hosting the games in 2027.
The duke will be returning to the UK for the games, but it is uncertain whether his wife, Meghan Markle, will be joining him.
It comes as the BBC presenter who interviewed the couple upon their engagement responded to claims from the duchess that it felt like a “orchestrated reality show”.
The comment was one in a string of bombshells revealed in the couple’s Netflix documterary series released in 2022.
The sit down Meghan was referring to was with BBC host Mishal Husain, who said she “didn’t know what to make” of the claim.
“When the Duchess of Sussex said that my engagement interview with her and Harry was an ‘orchestrated reality show’ I didn’t know what to make of it,” she wrote in the August issue of Saga magazine.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographer unveils new show with royal spin
The author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography Finding Freedom has had his first fictional TV adaptation commissioned – and it has a striking royal connection.
Omid Scobie’s fiction novel Royal Spin is now set to returned into a TV show and it has strong echoes of the strict protocol and problems with the press that Harry and Meghan cited as their reasons for stepping down as working royals back in 2020.
Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, acquired the rights to the show after an intense bidding war, PEOPLE reports.
The BBC presenter who interviewed Meghan and Harry upon their engagement has responded to claims that the sit down felt like a “orchestrated reality show”.
Mishal Husain was one of the unlikely figures caught in the crossfire of the couple’s 2022 Netflix documentary series, in which Meghan made the comment.
The BBC host has now said she “didn’t know what to make” of the claim as she revealed the couple seemed certain of their future.
“When the Duchess of Sussex said that my engagement interview with her and Harry was an ‘orchestrated reality show’ I didn’t know what to make of it,” she wrote in the August issue of Saga magazine.
“They seemed to have thought through what their new lives would be like and what marriage would mean for her life in particular.”
She added: “There was nothing that pointed to what would happen. It was two people who were full of joy in each other and life.”
Invictus Games to return to UK
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games is set to return to the UK for the first time since its inauguration.
The Duke of Sussex has congratulated Birmingham as it was announced the west-midlands city would host the games in 2027.
The UK government-backed £26 million proposal beat competition from Washington DC to stage the event at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in three years’ time.
Harry, who founded the sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans, said Birmingham’s strong ties to the military community had made it a “formidable contender”.
A home turf competition now raises the question as to whether Harry’s father the King, brother the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family will attend to support the event.
Charles and William backed Harry when he launched the major venture 10 years ago, joining him at the opening ceremony and later flanking him as they watched the athletics together in high spirits.
But much has changed in the years that followed, with Harry stepping down as a working royal with the Duchess of Sussex and moving to the US.
Prince George, the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, celebrated his 11th birthday on Monday.
The celebrations come after an eventful few weeks for George who joined his father at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, last weekend to support England in the Euro 2024 final which they lost to Spain.
The heir to the throne has had a difficult year as he saw his mother, the Princess of Wales, undergo cancer treatment this year.
However, if tradition remains, Kate would have been up until late last night to bake a cake for her firstborn son.
“I love making the cake.” She revealed to Mary Berry on a 2019 episode of A Berry Royal Christmas. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”
Prince George, the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, is celebrating his 11th birthday on today.
The celebrations come after an eventful few weeks for George who joined his father at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, last weekend to support England in the Euro 2024 final which they lost to Spain.
The heir to the throne has had a difficult year as he saw his mother, the Princess of Wales, undergo cancer treatment this year.
However, if tradition remains, Kate would have been up until late last night to bake a cake for her firstborn son.
“I love making the cake.” She revealed to Mary Berry on a 2019 episode of A Berry Royal Christmas. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”
Prince Philip named in FBI files about Profumo affair sex scandal
A newly-released FBI memo has suggested Prince Phillip could have been involved in the Profumo affair.
The historic sex-scandal involved John Profumo, the then 46-year-old Secretary of State for War, who had an affair with teenage model Christine Keeler in 1961.
Profumo was forced to resign and the affair threatened to topple the Macmillan government as it was revealed the 19-year-old was also sleeping with a Russian spy.
Prince Philip named in FBI files about Profumo affair sex scandal
Cable sent to US embassy in 1963 suggests royal involvement in Profumo affair
Harry congratulates Birmingham on winning bid to host 2027 Invictus Games
Birmingham has won the bid to host the Invictus Games in 2027, with the Duke of Sussex congratulating the city on its success.
The UK government-backed £26 million proposal saw off competition from US finalist Washington DC and the event will be staged at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in July in three years’ time.
Three new sports – pickleball, laser run and esports – are expected to feature in the 2027 Games.
Harry, who founded the sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans, said Birmingham’s strong ties to the military community had made it a “formidable contender”.
It will be the first time the Games has come home to the UK since the duke staged the inaugural tournament in London in 2014.
Harry, patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said in a statement: “Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027.
“Your city’s strong ties to the armed forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start.
“Over the years, we’ve seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families and spectators.
“We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all — something your city knows well.”
ICYMI: Harry thanks departing Invictus boss for his dedication and leadership
As the former chief executive of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games breaks his silence on his departure, here is what the prince had to say at the time.
Harry said he was “immensely grateful” to his “friend” Dominic Reid for transforming the Paralympic-style sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans from an ambitious idea into a global movement.
He praised his tireless efforts and spoke of the journey they shared together.
The duke, who founded Invictus in 2014, said in a statement: “I am immensely grateful to my friend, Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognised movement.
“His tireless efforts over the past decade have supported thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sports rehabilitation, helping to showcase their unparalleled strength and contribution to society.”
He added: “Thank you, Dominic, for a decade of relentless service to the Invictus Games Foundation.
“What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people.
“We pray we don’t need the Games for another 10 years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready.”
Palace release new photo of Prince George to mark eleventh birthday
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new photo of Prince George to mark his 11th birthday.
The image, posted on Kensington Palace’s social media accounts, was taken by Kate at Windsor earlier this month.
The black and white shot shows the future King looking smart and grown up in an open-necked white shirt and dark blazer as he smiles at the camera.
King Charles breaks royal protocol in a ‘major way’
King Charles made a well-wisher’s day by breaking protocol in a major way and allowing the 91-year-old to kiss him on the cheek.
The sweet interaction took place on the monarch’s recent trip to the Channel Islands, which was his first as king.
Kathleen Moriarty, 91, told Charles that she had always wanted to kiss a king when the pair met in Guernsey and he was happy to grant her wish.
She later told the BBC: “I said to him, ‘Please, can I give you a kiss?’ And he gives me his cheek. I just did it! I didn’t plan it, and I enjoyed it. He’s lovely. It was very nice. I am pleased. I thought if all these young dolly birds can do it, this old lady can!”
Under traditional royal protocol, even hugging members of the public is frowned upon.
