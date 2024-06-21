Royal news - live: Harry and Meghan Markle ‘reach out’ to Kate Middleton as ‘homesick’ prince eyes UK home
The Princess of Wales hopes to attend more events this summer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly “reached out” to the Princess of Wales amid her ongoing cancer battle.
According to an insider, the Sussexes want to let bygones be bygones and repair their frosty relationship with the royal family.
“All they can do is continue to reach out and offer olive branches,” a source told Closer magazine.
“Despite all their bad blood, [Meghan’s] heart does go out to Kate – she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her.”
The revelation comes amid claims that the Duke of Sussex is reportedly “homesick” and searching for a new residence in the UK.
Harry last visited the UK alone in May on a visit that saw him celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.
He stayed in a London hotel on the visit after he and Meghan Markle officially vacated their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, last June.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digitial: “I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick.”
King Charles ‘considering’ American visit to see his grandchildren
King Charles is reportedly “considering” a visit across the pond to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Despite Lilibet now being three years old, she has reportedly only met her grandfather once.
However, as the Monarch, 75, is currently battling an undisclosed form of cancer and does not appear to have the best relationship with his youngest son, who he has not seen since February, it could be some time before this visit takes place.
Royal commentator Tom Quinn told the Mirror: “Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility.”
William celebrates 42nd birthday after watching England lose to Denmark at the Euro 2024
The Prince of Wales will be celebrating his birthday today as he turns 42.
William was in Frankfurt, Germany, hoping to watch England beat Denmark at the Euro 2024 as an early birthday present. Instead, the English Football Association president had to settle for watching the Three Lions drawing 1-1 in their second match of the tournament.
Since his birthday last year, William has launched a five-year drive to eradicate homelessness in six locations around the UK, named Homewards.
The royal has had a difficult year, with both his wife, the Princess of Wales, and father, the King, diagnosed with cancer.
Kate made her first public appearance of 2023 at the King’s official birthday parade, along with William and their three children.
Queen Camilla no longer the ‘wicked stepmother'
A royal expert has weighed in on Prince William’s increasingly close bond with Queen Camilla.
This was clear for all to see yesterday as the pair arrived at Royal Ascot in a carriage together without their respective partners, who are both battling cancer.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “Recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the Crown while the King and the Princess recover.
“Their teams will be working more closely to coordinate diaries and cover the engagements that have been planned, and Camilla and William are bound to have been in much closer regular contact.”
The pair’s growing relationship is the complete opposite of what Prince Harry feared in his 2023 memoir Spare.
He wrote: “I remember wondering... if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories.”
Kate Middleton has ‘same emotions and fear’ as any cancer patient
The Princess of Wales has the “same emotions and fear” as any other cancer patient, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary has claimed.
Ailsa Anderson made the comments following Kate’s return to public life last weekend, which saw her attend the king’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.
Ahead of her appearance, Kate stressed that she is not “out of the woods” yet and still has good and bad days as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of the disease.
Kate appeared to be in high spirits at the event and smiled for the public in an Audrey Hepburn-esque white dress and hat.
Anderson told PEOPLE: “She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife and going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be.”
Prince Andrew wants daughters to inherit royal lodge
Prince Andrew plans to pass on the lease of the 30-room royal lodge to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugine, it has been reported.
The revelation comes amid reports that King Charles has asked the disgraced Duke of York to move out of the royal residence in Windsor Great Park.
A source told the Daily Mail that Andrew’s reluctance to leave stems from his readiness for his daughters to inherit the property.
“[Andrew] said to be ready to bequeath the lease on Royal Lodge to his daughters,” they claimed.
Andrew’s residence at the Royal Lodge reportedly costs the crown an estimated £4 million a year.
Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘a very strong unit'
A royal photographer has described the Prince and Princess of Wales as a “very strong” unit after last weekend’s Trooping the Colour.
The King’s official birthday parade saw Kate make her first public appearance of 2023 and photographer James Whatling believes they shared a genuine look of love.
He told HELLO! magazine: “It’s the look, the look between William and Kate. It happened over quite a few frames of it, because it wasn’t fleeting.
“If you look, you can look at the minutiae of it, because you’re taking 20 frames a second and so it goes from a little look, and then Kate’s smile broadens, and it’s lovely, and it’s very much a welcome back.
“They’re obviously a very strong unit.”
Zara and Mike Tindall the ‘glue’ that holds the royals together
A royal source has described Zara and Mike Tindall as the “glue” that holds the royal family together.
The revelation comes following their appearance at Royal Ascot.
Speaking to The Times earlier this year, the source described them as the “glue of their generation of royals, no matter how serious the occasion.”
They added of Zara, 43, and Mike, 45: “They can help take the family’s mind off the gravity of what is going on.”
Zara is pictured below embracing Lady Gabriella Kingston, who recently made her first public appearance at Royal Ascot since the untimely death of her husband Thomas in February.
Prince William’s royal seat at the Euros
Prince William looked nervous as he arrived in Germany to watch the England squad take on Denmark.
This afternoon’s game, which is currently taking place, is the team’s second of the tournament, and the team will be hoping that the heir to the throne’s presence helps inspire them to a second victory.
Prince William’s early birthday present
The heir to the throne is in Germany this afternoon to cheer on the England squad as they take on Denmark in their second game of the Euros.
It is also coincidentally Prince William’s 42nd birthday tomorrow, and as the president of the FA, he will almost certainly see a victory as an early present.
William met with the team ahead of the 2024 Euros starting, joking that Prince Louis had advised them to “eat double portions” as they make their bid for victory.
Queen Camilla appears frustrated at the races
Queen Camilla was pictured showing some very interesting facial expressions at Royal Ascot today.
The Queen Consort and the Monarch have several horses running throughout the five-day event.
Despite being a favourite, their horse Gilded Water came in 12th place in the King George V stakes this afternoon.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments