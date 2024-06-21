Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1718947655

Royal news - live: Harry and Meghan Markle ‘reach out’ to Kate Middleton as ‘homesick’ prince eyes UK home

The Princess of Wales hopes to attend more events this summer

Emma Guinness
Friday 21 June 2024 06:27
Comments
Close
Royal Family watch Trooping the Colour flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly “reached out” to the Princess of Wales amid her ongoing cancer battle.

According to an insider, the Sussexes want to let bygones be bygones and repair their frosty relationship with the royal family.

“All they can do is continue to reach out and offer olive branches,” a source told Closer magazine.

“Despite all their bad blood, [Meghan’s] heart does go out to Kate – she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her.”

The revelation comes amid claims that the Duke of Sussex is reportedly “homesick” and searching for a new residence in the UK.

Harry last visited the UK alone in May on a visit that saw him celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.

He stayed in a London hotel on the visit after he and Meghan Markle officially vacated their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, last June.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digitial: “I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick.”

Recommended
1718946000

King Charles ‘considering’ American visit to see his grandchildren

King Charles is reportedly “considering” a visit across the pond to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Despite Lilibet now being three years old, she has reportedly only met her grandfather once.

However, as the Monarch, 75, is currently battling an undisclosed form of cancer and does not appear to have the best relationship with his youngest son, who he has not seen since February, it could be some time before this visit takes place.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn told the Mirror: “Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility.”

King Charles last saw Prince Harry when he announced his cancer diagnosis in February.
King Charles last saw Prince Harry when he announced his cancer diagnosis in February. (WireImage)
Emma Guinness21 June 2024 06:00
1718940619

William celebrates 42nd birthday after watching England lose to Denmark at the Euro 2024

The Prince of Wales will be celebrating his birthday today as he turns 42.

William was in Frankfurt, Germany, hoping to watch England beat Denmark at the Euro 2024 as an early birthday present. Instead, the English Football Association president had to settle for watching the Three Lions drawing 1-1 in their second match of the tournament.

Since his birthday last year, William has launched a five-year drive to eradicate homelessness in six locations around the UK, named Homewards.

The royal has had a difficult year, with both his wife, the Princess of Wales, and father, the King, diagnosed with cancer.

Kate made her first public appearance of 2023 at the King’s official birthday parade, along with William and their three children.

Prince William speaks with HM King Frederik X, King of Denmark, prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and England
Prince William speaks with HM King Frederik X, King of Denmark, prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and England (AFP/Getty Images)
Britain’s Prince William with Kate, Princess of Wales, and their children, Prince George, left, Prince Louis and Prince Charlotte at the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Britain’s Prince William with Kate, Princess of Wales, and their children, Prince George, left, Prince Louis and Prince Charlotte at the Trooping the Colour ceremony (AP)
Shahana Yasmin21 June 2024 04:30
1718938800

Queen Camilla no longer the ‘wicked stepmother'

A royal expert has weighed in on Prince William’s increasingly close bond with Queen Camilla.

This was clear for all to see yesterday as the pair arrived at Royal Ascot in a carriage together without their respective partners, who are both battling cancer.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “Recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the Crown while the King and the Princess recover.

“Their teams will be working more closely to coordinate diaries and cover the engagements that have been planned, and Camilla and William are bound to have been in much closer regular contact.”

The pair’s growing relationship is the complete opposite of what Prince Harry feared in his 2023 memoir Spare.

He wrote: “I remember wondering... if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories.”

Queen Camilla and Prince William have put on a united front.
Queen Camilla and Prince William have put on a united front. (Action Images via Reuters)
The pair attended Royal Ascot without their respective spouses yesterday.
The pair attended Royal Ascot without their respective spouses yesterday. (AP)
Emma Guinness21 June 2024 04:00
1718931600

Kate Middleton has ‘same emotions and fear’ as any cancer patient

The Princess of Wales has the “same emotions and fear” as any other cancer patient, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary has claimed.

Ailsa Anderson made the comments following Kate’s return to public life last weekend, which saw her attend the king’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.

Ahead of her appearance, Kate stressed that she is not “out of the woods” yet and still has good and bad days as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of the disease.

Kate appeared to be in high spirits at the event and smiled for the public in an Audrey Hepburn-esque white dress and hat.

Anderson told PEOPLE: “She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife and going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be.”

The Princess was last seen in public on Christmas Day 20203.
The Princess was last seen in public on Christmas Day 20203. (James Manning/PA Wire)
Emma Guinness21 June 2024 02:00
1718924400

Prince Andrew wants daughters to inherit royal lodge

Prince Andrew plans to pass on the lease of the 30-room royal lodge to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugine, it has been reported.

The revelation comes amid reports that King Charles has asked the disgraced Duke of York to move out of the royal residence in Windsor Great Park.

A source told the Daily Mail that Andrew’s reluctance to leave stems from his readiness for his daughters to inherit the property.

“[Andrew] said to be ready to bequeath the lease on Royal Lodge to his daughters,” they claimed.

Andrew’s residence at the Royal Lodge reportedly costs the crown an estimated £4 million a year.

Prince Andrew was disgraced by his association with convicted peadophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Andrew was disgraced by his association with convicted peadophile Jeffrey Epstein. (AFP via Getty Images)
Emma Guinness21 June 2024 00:00
1718917224

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘a very strong unit'

A royal photographer has described the Prince and Princess of Wales as a “very strong” unit after last weekend’s Trooping the Colour.

The King’s official birthday parade saw Kate make her first public appearance of 2023 and photographer James Whatling believes they shared a genuine look of love.

He told HELLO! magazine: “It’s the look, the look between William and Kate. It happened over quite a few frames of it, because it wasn’t fleeting.

“If you look, you can look at the minutiae of it, because you’re taking 20 frames a second and so it goes from a little look, and then Kate’s smile broadens, and it’s lovely, and it’s very much a welcome back.

“They’re obviously a very strong unit.”

A royal photographer believes Kate and William are ‘a very strong’ unit after they shared a loving look at Trooping the Colour.
A royal photographer believes Kate and William are ‘a very strong’ unit after they shared a loving look at Trooping the Colour. (PA)
Emma Guinness20 June 2024 22:00
1718910024

Zara and Mike Tindall the ‘glue’ that holds the royals together

A royal source has described Zara and Mike Tindall as the “glue” that holds the royal family together.

The revelation comes following their appearance at Royal Ascot.

Speaking to The Times earlier this year, the source described them as the “glue of their generation of royals, no matter how serious the occasion.”

They added of Zara, 43, and Mike, 45: “They can help take the family’s mind off the gravity of what is going on.”

Zara is pictured below embracing Lady Gabriella Kingston, who recently made her first public appearance at Royal Ascot since the untimely death of her husband Thomas in February.

Zara Tindall embraced Lady Gabriella Kingston on day one of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
Zara Tindall embraced Lady Gabriella Kingston on day one of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Emma Guinness20 June 2024 20:00
1718900661

Prince William’s royal seat at the Euros

Prince William looked nervous as he arrived in Germany to watch the England squad take on Denmark.

This afternoon’s game, which is currently taking place, is the team’s second of the tournament, and the team will be hoping that the heir to the throne’s presence helps inspire them to a second victory.

Prince William looked nervous at the Euros.
Prince William looked nervous at the Euros. (AP)
The Prince turns 42 tomorrow.
The Prince turns 42 tomorrow. (AFP/Getty Images)
Emma Guinness20 June 2024 17:24
1718899224

Prince William’s early birthday present

The heir to the throne is in Germany this afternoon to cheer on the England squad as they take on Denmark in their second game of the Euros.

It is also coincidentally Prince William’s 42nd birthday tomorrow, and as the president of the FA, he will almost certainly see a victory as an early present.

William met with the team ahead of the 2024 Euros starting, joking that Prince Louis had advised them to “eat double portions” as they make their bid for victory.

Prince William is be cheering on the England team in Germany today.
Prince William is be cheering on the England team in Germany today. (The FA via Getty Images)

Emma Guinness20 June 2024 17:00
1718897424

Queen Camilla appears frustrated at the races

Queen Camilla was pictured showing some very interesting facial expressions at Royal Ascot today.

The Queen Consort and the Monarch have several horses running throughout the five-day event.

Despite being a favourite, their horse Gilded Water came in 12th place in the King George V stakes this afternoon.

The Queen was very expressive on the third day of Royal Ascot.
The Queen was very expressive on the third day of Royal Ascot. (Getty Images)
It was a nail-biting watch for the royal, literally.
It was a nail-biting watch for the royal, literally. (Getty Images)
Emma Guinness20 June 2024 16:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in