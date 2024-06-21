✕ Close Royal Family watch Trooping the Colour flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly “reached out” to the Princess of Wales amid her ongoing cancer battle.

According to an insider, the Sussexes want to let bygones be bygones and repair their frosty relationship with the royal family.

“All they can do is continue to reach out and offer olive branches,” a source told Closer magazine.

“Despite all their bad blood, [Meghan’s] heart does go out to Kate – she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her.”

The revelation comes amid claims that the Duke of Sussex is reportedly “homesick” and searching for a new residence in the UK.

Harry last visited the UK alone in May on a visit that saw him celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.

He stayed in a London hotel on the visit after he and Meghan Markle officially vacated their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, last June.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digitial: “I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick.”