✕ Close Royal Family watch Trooping the Colour flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Meghan Markle has been branded “delusional” in an explosive new biography of the Beckhams amid claims that a “homesick” Prince Harry is looking for a new UK home.

According to Tom Bower, the Duchess of Sussex “put on airs” around Victoria Beckham as she believed her place within the royal family socially put her above the former Spice Girl.

“In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame,” Bower wrote in the soon-to-be-released House of Beckham.

“As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.

“She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is reportedly “homesick” and searching for a new residence in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex last visited the UK alone in May on a visit that saw him celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.

He reportedly stayed in a London hotel on the visit after he and Meghan Markle officially vacated their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, last June.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digitial: “I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick. It just depends on the day.”