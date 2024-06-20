Royal news - live: Meghan Markle branded ‘delusional’ in David Beckham book as ‘homesick’ Harry eyes UK home
The Princess of Wales hopes to attend more events this summer
Meghan Markle has been branded “delusional” in an explosive new biography of the Beckhams amid claims that a “homesick” Prince Harry is looking for a new UK home.
According to Tom Bower, the Duchess of Sussex “put on airs” around Victoria Beckham as she believed her place within the royal family socially put her above the former Spice Girl.
“In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame,” Bower wrote in the soon-to-be-released House of Beckham.
“As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.
“She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself.”
Meanwhile, Prince Harry is reportedly “homesick” and searching for a new residence in the UK.
The Duke of Sussex last visited the UK alone in May on a visit that saw him celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.
He reportedly stayed in a London hotel on the visit after he and Meghan Markle officially vacated their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, last June.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digitial: “I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick. It just depends on the day.”
Meghan Markle feels like she’s been ‘rejected’ by the UK
Following reports that Prince Harry is “homesick”, a royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle feels “rejected by the UK”.
This comes after the couple moved to California in 2020 after stepping down as working members of the royal family.
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said that while Markle isn’t happy with her apparent rejection from the British public, she is focusing her attention on winning over Hollywood instead.
He told Fox News Digital: “She feels rejected by the UK and that does not sit well with her.
“I don’t even think she has any desire to win them over again. Meghan is totally focused on winning over the elite in Hollywood. With jam. And dog treats.”
Prince William told Kevin Costner that Princess Diana ‘fancied’ him
Prince William made a “sweet” revelation to Kevin Costner about Princess Diana, it has been revealed.
The actor, 69, told PEOPLE that once upon a time he had been in talks to star in a sequel to The Bodyguard with the late Princess.
“I ultimately had a very sweet conversation about 15 years later with Prince William,” Costner said. “He walked up, and we sat down, and shook hands, and the first line out of his mouth was, he says, ‘You know, my mum kinda fancied you.’”
Child abuse ‘normalised for decades’ at King’s former Scottish school
An inquiry has found that child abuse was “normalised for decades” at King Charles’s former school in Elgin, Scotland.
The findings about Gordonstoun and its junior school, Aberlour, were published by the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.
They claimed that pupils at the institutions were “exposed to risks of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse” for years.
The inquiry chairwoman Lady Smith said: “I have no difficulty in finding that children were abused at Gordonstoun and Aberlour in a variety of ways over a long period of time.
“It was assumed the declaration of good intentions by founder Kurt Hahn was enough to ensure the school could be entrusted to provide appropriate residential care.
“At Gordonstoun, the assumption proved to be ill-founded, largely due to poor leadership.
“It was only after 1990 and the appointment of a headmaster who understood the importance of pastoral care that abuse eventually began to be addressed and a measure of trust was restored.”
Gordonstoun, of which the King is now a patron, has apologised to anyone affected by the abuse.
Harry and Meghan advised to stop cashing in on royal links
Following claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached out to the Princess of Wales, a royal expert has claimed that they need to stop cashing in on their royal links to achieve a reconciliation.
The claim comes following Prince Harry’s explosive 2023 memoir Spare and the couple’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan, both of which detailed their lives in the family.
“Members from the Royal Family have told Harry, if he wants a relationship with the rest of the family, then first and foremost, he has got to stop talking about them,” the royal correspondent Russell Myers told Sky News Australia.
“They can’t go about making money off their associations with the royal family. They’re going to [have to] sort of realize, if they’re going to have a relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, they can’t go about trashing them.”
He added: “Hopefully, they’ll see that the royal family are very united without them, and if they do want a relationship, going forward, they need to take the steam out of their relationship and out of the things they say sometimes.”
Insiders claim Meghan Markle did not ‘snub’ Kate Middleton
Claims that Meghan Markle deliberately snubbed Kate Middleton amid her return to public life have been shut down by insiders.
They spoke out after commentators noticed that Prince Harry’s close friend, Nacho Figueras, shared pictures of her latest American Riviera Orchard products on Instagram the same day Kate announced her return.
This included a picture of a limited edition raspberry jam, which appeared to be one of only two made.
The insiders told The Daily Beast: “Meghan did not order up the post from Figueras, and in fact had no input over when or if he would post.
“Of course, ceding exact control over context and timings is an inherent risk in a user-led social media campaign, especially when your cheerleaders are powerful celebrities in their own right who might not react well to having their posts micromanaged.”
Prince Harry’s ‘unforgivable’ words about Camilla
A royal expert has claimed that King Charles believes Prince Harry’s memoir’s portrayal of Queen Camilla was “unforgivable”.
This comes after the Monarch failed to meet his youngest son on his recent trip to the UK, meaning that they have not seen each other since he announced his cancer diagnosis in February.
Christopher Andersen, a royal author, told Fox News Digital: “I think people have to realize that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla.
“There’s no criticism of Camilla. And unfortunately for Harry… Harry said some pretty devastating things about her [in Spare]. He made it clear that he felt she was… the villain in the piece.
“I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that.”
Harry and Meghan hope Kate’s return will ‘take the heat off them'
A royal insider has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping that Kate Middleton’s return will “take the heat off them”.
This comes amid reports that their relationship with their family has grown increasingly frosty.
The insider claims that the pair tried to reach out to the Princess of Wales amid her ongoing battle with cancer.
“They’ve jointly reached out to send well wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response,” the insider told Closer magazine.
“When Kate gets back into action, their hope is that it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too.”
Meghan Markle ‘ordered’ Prince Harry to confront David Beckham
Meghan Markle allegedly “ordered” Prince Harry to confront David Beckham after concluding that information about her had been leaked to the press.
The revelation was made by Tom Bower in his explosive new biography of the Beckhams, House of Beckham, where he also claimed that Meghan “put on airs” around Victoria.
“Only after The Sun reported how Victoria had given Meghan make-up advice did the relationship between the two ambitious women crash,” Bower explained.
“Sensitive to the media’s probing into her unusual past, Meghan was outraged by The Sun’s report. This was the latest of a series of nasty revelations by London’s newspapers.
“Harry was ordered to complain to David Beckham.”
Victoria proceeded to deny that any information had been leaked by her and blamed a beautician, but the biographer claims “the culprit was probably a boastful publicist”.
Queen Camilla all smiles at the races
Queen Camilla appeared to be in her element on the second day of Royal Ascot.
She was pictured smiling as she held a programme about the event she and King Charles have several horses running in.
The Queen was accompanied by the Monarch yesterday, with their arrival heralding the start of the five days of races.
Prince William and Queen Camilla put on united display at Ascot
Prince William and Queen Camilla put on a united display by arriving at the second day of Royal Ascot together in a carriage.
Neither of them were joined by their respective partners, King Charles and the Princess of Wales, as they battle undisclosed forms of cancer.
