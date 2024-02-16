Jump to content

Liveupdated1708059129

Royal news – live: Harry and Meghan deny Invictus Games are ‘make or break’ chance to reunite with Charles

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said the couple would ‘not be broken’ despite constant criticism

Athena Stavrou,Tara Cobham,Lydia Patrick
Friday 16 February 2024 04:52
Comments
King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hit back at claims their visit to the Invictus Games is a “make or break” chance to reunite with King Charles.

A spokesperson for the Harry and Meghan said the couple would “not be broken” after the Daily Telegraph’s royal editor claimed it would be possible for them to reconnect with senior royals if they “keep schtum” at the sporting event.

It comes after the pair were pictured smiling in Whistler, Vancouver as they met athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia in preparation for next year’s winter games.

“We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. This couple will not be broken,” the spokesperson told the Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, Meghan responded to criticism over the relaunch of their website from Archewell to Sussex.com after critics pointed out the couple were told to drop the use of HRH when they quit as working royals.

She said: “They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”

1708023654

Meghan defends new Sussex.com website as critics claim she and Harry ‘cashing in’ on royal links

The Duchess of Sussex has defended the rebranding of her and Prince Harry’s website as sussex.com after critics claimed the couple were cashing in on their royal links despite having quit as working royals.

The revamped site declares itself “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”, and it also links to their former sussexroyal.com website – even though they agreed to stop using the “Sussex Royal” title in 2020 when they stepped down.

Some said the new sussex.com site and the earlier sussexroyal.com domain names were attempts to capitalise on their former royal status.

Read the full story here...

Meghan defends new website as critics claim she and Harry ‘cashing in’ on royal links

Duchess excited about new podcast series as she lauds Canadian company for rebrand

Lydia Patrick15 February 2024 19:00

