✕ Close King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hit back at claims their visit to the Invictus Games is a “make or break” chance to reunite with King Charles.

A spokesperson for the Harry and Meghan said the couple would “not be broken” after the Daily Telegraph’s royal editor claimed it would be possible for them to reconnect with senior royals if they “keep schtum” at the sporting event.

It comes after the pair were pictured smiling in Whistler, Vancouver as they met athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia in preparation for next year’s winter games.

“We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. This couple will not be broken,” the spokesperson told the Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, Meghan responded to criticism over the relaunch of their website from Archewell to Sussex.com after critics pointed out the couple were told to drop the use of HRH when they quit as working royals.

She said: “They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”