Royal news – live: Harry and Meghan deny Invictus Games are ‘make or break’ chance to reunite with Charles
A spokesperson for the Sussexes said the couple would ‘not be broken’ despite constant criticism
King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hit back at claims their visit to the Invictus Games is a “make or break” chance to reunite with King Charles.
A spokesperson for the Harry and Meghan said the couple would “not be broken” after the Daily Telegraph’s royal editor claimed it would be possible for them to reconnect with senior royals if they “keep schtum” at the sporting event.
It comes after the pair were pictured smiling in Whistler, Vancouver as they met athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia in preparation for next year’s winter games.
“We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. This couple will not be broken,” the spokesperson told the Daily Mirror.
Meanwhile, Meghan responded to criticism over the relaunch of their website from Archewell to Sussex.com after critics pointed out the couple were told to drop the use of HRH when they quit as working royals.
She said: “They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”
Inside King Charles’ rigid diet and strict exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch
Inside King Charles’ strict diet and exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch
King Charles is known to maintain a healthy, sometimes meat-free diet
What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?
What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?
Does this mean William would be King?
How the Royal Family has rallied around Charles after his cancer diagnosis
Charles cancer diagnosis: How the Royal Family has rallied around the King
Since the King’s diagnosiswas revealed on Monday, members of the royal family have shown up to support Charles in different ways
King Charles cancer diagnosis: The history of illnesses in the Royal Family
History of illnesses in the Royal Family after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis
As King Charles undergoes treatment for cancer, here is a look back at other health conditions in the Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan in royal rebrand as they launch new website with regal titles
Prince Harry and Meghan in royal rebrand as they launch new website with regal titles
The couple’s new site, Sussex.com, will bring more personal updates about the Duke and Duchess’s activities
British line of succession: Who is next heir to the throne as Charles diagnosed with cancer
British line of succession: Next heir to throne as Charles diagnosed with cancer
From Prince William to Prince Harry, here is everyone in line to be the next king or queen of Great Britain
Queen’s five-word response to Princess Charlotte painting
Queen’s five-word response to Princess Charlotte painting on display at art studio
Queen Camilla admired a painting of her step-granddaughter Princess Charlotte as she attended an art gallery in London on Wednesday (14 February). The Queen visited Kindred Studios’ Shepherds Bush pop-up hub, where she admired a painting of Princess Charlotte, created by artist Mercedes Carbonell. Looking closely at the painting, the 76-year-old monarch declared: “I think I recognise her”. Ms Carbonell created her version of a photograph released to mark the young royal's second birthday in 2017. The Queen also met with other London artists, from painters and ceramicists to textiles and fashion designers.
Queen Camilla comes face-to-face with striking portrait of Princess Charlotte
Queen Camilla comes face-to-face with striking portrait of Princess Charlotte
The Queen visited Kindred Studios in west London as husband Charles returned to Sandringham
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit ski slopes on Invictus Games Canada trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit ski slopes on Invictus Games Canada trip
Prince Harry attempted sit-skiing as he and the Duchess of Sussex joined Invictus Games competitors training in Canada to mark a year until the global sporting event. The couple could be seen holding hands and smiling as they greeted athletes in the picturesque setting of Whistler in British Columbia on Wednesday (14 February). Harry is seen trying out sit skis for participants who use wheelchairs or struggle to stand for long periods of time. It is the pair’s first public appearance since news of King Charle’s cancer diagnosis was announced.
Meghan defends new Sussex.com website as critics claim she and Harry ‘cashing in’ on royal links
The Duchess of Sussex has defended the rebranding of her and Prince Harry’s website as sussex.com after critics claimed the couple were cashing in on their royal links despite having quit as working royals.
The revamped site declares itself “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”, and it also links to their former sussexroyal.com website – even though they agreed to stop using the “Sussex Royal” title in 2020 when they stepped down.
Some said the new sussex.com site and the earlier sussexroyal.com domain names were attempts to capitalise on their former royal status.
Read the full story here...
Meghan defends new website as critics claim she and Harry ‘cashing in’ on royal links
Duchess excited about new podcast series as she lauds Canadian company for rebrand
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies