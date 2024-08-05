Royal news – live: Meghan Markle claims she hasn’t ‘scraped the surface’ of her experience within royal family
Meghan Markle said she wasn’t ‘believed’ when suffering from suicidal thoughts
Meghan Markle has claimed that she has not “scraped the surface” of her negative experiences within the royal family.
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, opened up about struggling with suicidal ideation in a new interview with Prince Harry.
“I’d never want someone else to be making those sort of plans,” she told CBS Sunday Morning.
The couple are supporting a new initiative to help parents of children who have taken their lives after being bullied online.
This comes after Harry and Meghan announced they will visit Colombia for four days following the success of their unofficial tour of Nigeria – after declaring the UK too dangerous to visit.
Harry, 39, said he will not bring Meghan back to his home country without state-funded personal security because he fears a “knife or acid attack”.
The couple were invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Marquez, but the trip’s exact details are not known.
A representative for the Sussexes told The Independent that they will be provided with “full security detail” for the visit.
Duchess of Sussex says opening up about suicidal thoughts was part of ‘healing journey’
Meghan Markle has said that opening up about her suicidal thoughts was a key part of her “healing journey”.
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, previously admitted that she contemplated taking her own life while a working member of the royal family.
“I think when you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it,” she said.
Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘scraped the surface’ of her experience within royal family
The Duchess of Sussex has claimed she has not “scraped the surface” of her experience within the royal family.
Meghan, who turned 43 on Sunday, made the revelation in a new interview where she discussed her struggle with suicidal ideation.
“I’d never want someone else to be making those sort of plans,” she told CBS Sunday Morning.
She made the revelation alongside Prince Harry as the couple supports a new initiative to help parents whose children have taken their lives after being bullied online.
King Charles did not invite Harry and Meghan to Balmoral
King Charles reportedly did not invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the wider royal family at Balmoral this summer.
Royal correspondent Rebecca English claims she raised the question with the monarch earlier this year, and he simply said: “No way”.
It is, however, unlikely that the couple and their children would have accepted an invite after Prince Harry recently told ITV that he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK as he fears a “knife or acid attack”.
Kate Middleton does not ‘want anymore drama’
The Princess of Wales does not want anymore “drama” in the royal family, the author of a new biography has claimed.
Rob Jobson told Good Morning America: “She is someone who solves problems and rises above the drama.”
He added of the princess, who is currently receiving cancer treatment: “After going through treatment like this you don’t want to do drama anymore and I think that is something she has experienced.”
Meghan Markle’s birthday bombshell
Meghan Markle turns 43 this weekend and she is set to mark the occasion with another bombshell interview.
Set to air on CBS This Morning, she will appear alongside Prince Harry to discuss their fears for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they grow up in the digital world.
“Our kids are young, they’re three and five. They’re amazing,” she said in a teaser trailer.
The interview marks the couple’s first joint interview in three years. It is set to air tomorrow (4 August).
Prince Harry not asking for ‘nicer house or cars’ but help as he is ‘at risk’
The Duke of Sussex reportedly wants to put an end to his feud with the royal family but can only do so on the condition that they reinstate his taxpayer-funded security in the UK.
Harry, 39, who recently said that he will not being Meghan Markle to the UK because he fears a “knife or acid attack” lost the support when he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.
An insider told People: “He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk.”
The duke believes that his wife, in particular, is at risk because of negative tabloid stories.
William worried ‘Kate simply can’t take anymore'
Prince William has expressed further concerns about an upcoming royal TV show by contoversial author Omid Scobie.
Royal Spin, though fictionalised, is said to be loosely based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story.
“It’s presented as fiction, but that doesn’t stop the possibility of some storylines being close to the knuckle and hinting at actual rows,” an insider told Closer UK.
“They know it could still be a brutal exposé. William worries that Kate simply can’t take anymore.”
Prince Harry ‘a threat to the crown'
Following increased discussions about the new fictional show Royal Spin, bombshell claims from Omid Scobie’s 2023 book Endgame are being resurfaced.
These include the claim that Prince Harry, who has just announced his second unofficial tour of the year to Colombia, is a “threat to the crown”.
“In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown,” he wrote. “His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy.”
Kate Middleton ‘incredibly worried’ about new royal show
The Princess of Wales is “incredibly worried” about a new royal show written by controversial author Ombid Scobie.
In his 2023 book, Endgame, he identified the princess and King Charles as the royals who allegedly speculated about the colour of Prince Archie’s skin ahead of his birth.
The show will be titled Royal Spin and allegedly “mirrors Harry and Meghan’s story”.
An insider told Closer UK: “The synopsis of the show mirrors Meghan and Harry’s story while hiding behind the guise of a fictional drama, and Kate is incredibly worried about potential storylines.
“William has of course assured her that the public will see straight through it just like always.”
Meghan Markle to get birthday messages from royal family
Meghan Markle is turning 43 on Sunday (4 August) and Prince Harry will reportedly “make sure that [she] is celebrated.”
An insider has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex will still receive birthday messages from the royal family, despite being on frosty terms with them.
“Harry will make sure that Meghan is celebrated. I think they will get messages from the King and the Queen,” former royal butler Grant Harrold said, OK! magazine reports, “whether that be electronically or by old-fashioned mail, I still think the King and Queen will still send birthday messages.”
