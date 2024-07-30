Royal news – live: Kate Middleton ‘slapped down’ Meghan racism claims as Palace reveals new set of values
The royals were accused of racism in Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview
The Princess of Wales orchestrated the “ultimate royal slapdown” after Meghan Markle accused the family of racism, according to a new biography of Kate Middleton by royal author Rob Jobson.
In her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan claimed that then-unidentified members of the royal family had speculated about the colour of Prince Archie’s skin ahead of his birth.
Royal biographer Omid Scobie later claimed in his 2023 book Endgame that the royals Meghan referred to were King Charles and Kate Middleton.
It has now emerged that it was Kate, rather than the Queen, who responded with the powerful phrase released by the Palace at the time, stressing that “‘recollections may vary”.
This comes amid the news that Buckingham Palace has released a new set of royal values for the first time in King Charles’s reign.
These include a commitment to “stay curious” and “help shape a better world”.
The Palace said in its annual report: “The new reign has given the royal household the opportunity to define a new expression of purpose underpinned by a refreshed set of values.”
Prince Harry ‘fears’ knife or acid attack on Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has said he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK over ongoing security concerns.
In the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, he admitted that he believes the former Suits star could come to physical arm because of the actions of the tabloid press.
“All it takes is one lone actor, one person who read this stuff, to act on what they have read, and whether that is a knife or acid… they are genuine concerns for me, they are one of the reasons I won’t bring my wife back to this country,” he said.
King Charles used Prince Andrew to send William a ‘pointed’ message
King Charles reportedly attempted to heal the rift between his warring sons by extending an olive branch to the disgraced Prince Andrew.
This took place on Christmas Day 2022 and again in 2023 when the Duke of York joined the royal family for their traditional walk to church at Sandringham.
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were also welcomed by the family at Easter.
Royal author Rob Jobson speculated: “Perhaps the King is subliminally trying to show William that forgiving one’s brother and giving him a second chance is a strength, not a weakness.”
Andrew stepped down as a working royal in 2019 following his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
New royal values emphasise ‘value for money'
Buckingham Palace has published the first new set of royal values in King Charles’s reign, including an emphasis on “value for money”.
This comes amid a year that has put the king’s vision for a slimmed-down monarchy to the test amid the family’s ongoing health concerns.
The Royal Household split its new values into five key aims – “Act with Care”; “Make an Impact”; “Succeed Together”; “Stay Curious”; and “Lead by Example”.
It said in its annual report: “The new reign has given the royal household the opportunity to define a new expression of purpose underpinned by a refreshed set of values.”
Harry claims Meghan receives ‘too much attention'
Prince Harry said his wife Meghan Markle receives “too much attention” in the UK and that is why he will not bring her back to the country.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, made the claim in the new ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, where he opened up about his ongoing personal security concerns.
After stepping down as working royals in 2020, Meghan and Harry lost the right to taxpayer-funded security.
He said of the tabloid press: “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. Whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, these are things that are of genuine concern for me.
“It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Meghan last appeared in public in the UK at the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.
Prince William and Queen Camilla ‘share anxiety and fear'
Queen Camilla’s sister has opened up about the queen consort’s relationship with Prince William and said this year has brought them closer than ever.
Annabel Elliot, 75, born Shand like her sister, explained that Camilla, 77, has never tried to be a mother to the heir to the throne.
She said: “I would say there is a respect between Camilla and William. He sees his father is happy with a wife who is devoted to him. He shares with Camilla the anxiety and fear of caring and loving a spouse with cancer. That is a major common equation.
“That respect went public during the Proclamation ceremony [Accession Council] the day after Elizabeth II’s death. William was behind Queen Camilla and reached out to help not miss a stair.
“Camilla has been in William’s life for far more years than he was with his mother. Camilla never made an attempt to be a mother to William or Harry, but Charles made it clear to everyone who mattered that his relationship with Camilla was non-negotiable.”
Carole Middleton helped Kate through her heartbreak
Carole Middleton played an important role in consoling Kate Middleton when she briefly split from Prince William in 2007, a royal insider has claimed.
Rob Jobson wrote in his upcoming biography of the princess that she was taken to Dublin by her mother after being dumped by the prince, then 25, over the phone.
“Carole Middleton acted swiftly, taking her heartbroken daughter for a break in Dublin – a welcome respite from media scrutiny,” Jobson wrote.
“William, of course, simply got drunk at Mahiki and started yelling about being ‘free’.
“On Catherine’s return, she decided she wasn’t going to sit around moping; what was good for the goose was good for the gander.”
According to Jobson, Kate’s decision to simply get on with her life and go out partying eventually won her the prince back and they reunited at a fancy dress party.
Why Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton
Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton over the phone when he was 25 because he believed he was too young to settle down.
The revelation was made by Rob Jobson in his new biography of the now Princess of Wales when he detailed their brief 2007 split.
Jobson wrote: “[William] told her they both needed ‘a bit of space’ to ‘find our own way’, and he was unable to promise her marriage.
“In an emotionally charged 30-minute conversation, they both acknowledged they were on ‘different pages’. It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone.
“William, of course, simply got drunk at Mahiki and started yelling about being ‘free’.”
But Kate soon won her boyfriend of five years back by wearing a nurse’s outfit to a fancy dress party where they reconciled.
Prince William ‘came to blows’ with Charles and late Queen over flying habits
Prince William came to blows with King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth over his decision to fly his family in a helicopter together, a royal insider has revealed.
The heir to the throne, 42, has refused to separate himself from his three children, who are all direct heirs, and this has been a cause for concern with reigning monarchs.
Royal author Rob Jobson wrote: “Earlier this year, the King had raised concerns with his son about the wisdom of William using his helicopter to fly his entire family around the country.
“An experienced pilot, William had upset the late Queen when he defied her request not to pilot his family the 115 miles from Kensington Palace to Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk. The Queen, haunted by the 1967 crash that killed the Captain of the Queen’s Flight (although no royals were on board), ‘did not hold back’, one aide said.”
Jobson claimed that Charles has now insisted “that [William] sign a formal document, acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions.”
“It would be scant consolation, of course, for an unspeakable tragedy, let alone for the prospect of King Harry and Queen Meghan,” he added.
Prince William and Kate Middleton 'extremely concerned about the rise in antisemitism’
Prince William has said both he and the Princess of Wales are “extremely concerned” about rising rates of antisemitism.
He made the revelation while on a visit to a London synagogue, which was initially supposed to take place in honour of National Holocaust Day in January.
The event was sadly postponed when Kate, 42, fell unwell.
The heir to the throne, now 42, said: “Antisemitism has no place in society. Prejudice has no place in society. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.
“I want you all to know you can talk about it and your experiences.
“Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in antisemitism that you guys have talked about this morning and I’m just so sorry if any of you have had to experience that, it has no place.
“That’s why I’m here today to reassure you all that people do care and people do listen and we can’t let that go.”
Prince William dumped Kate Middleton over the phone, new book claims
Prince William reportedly broke up with Kate Middleton over a 30-minute phone call when the pair briefly split, an explosive new biography has claimed.
The heir to the throne is said to have partied with his friends in the aftermath of the 2007 breakup with his university girlfriend, shouting: “I’m free!”
But according to royal author Rob Jobson, Kate, now 42, was able to successfully win back her future husband by dressing up as a nurse at a fancy dress party.
“She’d arrived dressed as a nurse and William had made a beeline for her,” Jobson claimed. “They then spent the first part of the evening deep in conversation before hitting the dance floor, where they ended up kissing.”
The pair proceeded to marry in 2011.
Join our commenting forum
