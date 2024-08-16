✕ Close Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy performance in Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tour of Colombia begins today and the former working royals have a packed four-day itinerary.

Vice President Francia Márquez said the couple will visit local schools to encourage young people to improve their digital literacy and promote a greater awareness of mental health.

As part of the visit’s aim to “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation”, they will also be immersed in the country’s arts and culture as they visit the capital city of Bogotá as well as Cartagena and Cali.

Harry and Meghan will also meet with the country’s Invictus Games team.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip comes as the timeline for the Princess of Wales’s ongoing cancer treatment has been revealed.

She will continue to receive “preventative chemotherapy” over the summer to treat an undisclosed form of the disease before spending some months recovering.

“The direction is positive [but] there will not be great change [in terms of her public appearances] and no one is giving a timescale for her return,” the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English said.