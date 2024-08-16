Royal news live: Harry and Meghan’s Colombia trip details revealed as Kate Middleton recovery timeline emerges
The visit will have many hallmarks of a royal tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tour of Colombia begins today and the former working royals have a packed four-day itinerary.
Vice President Francia Márquez said the couple will visit local schools to encourage young people to improve their digital literacy and promote a greater awareness of mental health.
As part of the visit’s aim to “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation”, they will also be immersed in the country’s arts and culture as they visit the capital city of Bogotá as well as Cartagena and Cali.
Harry and Meghan will also meet with the country’s Invictus Games team.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip comes as the timeline for the Princess of Wales’s ongoing cancer treatment has been revealed.
She will continue to receive “preventative chemotherapy” over the summer to treat an undisclosed form of the disease before spending some months recovering.
“The direction is positive [but] there will not be great change [in terms of her public appearances] and no one is giving a timescale for her return,” the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English said.
Prince Harry’s ‘hypocritical’ view of security
Prince Harry has been described as “hypocritical” for dubbing the UK too dangerous to visit but happily travelling to Nigeria and Colombia.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Royal Record podcast: “What is clearly emerging is that he believes Britain is dangerous.
“Now, that appears hypocritical when you look at, say, security in Nigeria, even if it was arranged by the defence minister.
“Or the security in Colombia, even if the vice president is arranging it, and the facts simply are that both countries are considered somewhat dangerous, certainly parts of them.”
A representative for the Sussexes confirmed that they will have full security on their current trip to Colombia. It is not known if this is privately funded or not.
Princess of Wales ‘starting to glow again'
The Princess of Wales is “starting to glow again” as she continues to battle an undisclosed form of cancer, an expert has claimed.
Rebecca English told the Daily Mail: “Looking tanned and relaxed, the surprise video appearance by the Prince and Princess of Wales at the weekend to thank Britain’s Olympic heroes was the summer lift that all royal watchers needed.”
She then praised the bond displayed by the couple in the surprise video appearance, adding: “Few could fail to have been struck by just how happy William and Catherine looked after what one friend describes as the ‘toughest year of their lives together.”
Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 11, 2024
Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!
Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇 pic.twitter.com/oCLz7HuuLG
Harry and Meghan’s chief of staff ‘wasn’t comfortable’ with aspects of job
Following the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chief of staff has quit after just three months, it has been claimed that Josh Kettler “wasn’t comfortable” with aspects of the role.
Kettler’s decision to leave was described as a mutual one.
A source told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden: “Josh soon realised that the job wasn’t for him. There were aspects of it that he wasn’t comfortable with. He thought it was better to leave now than to continue in a job that he did not enjoy.”
Kettler is one of at least 18 staff members who have given up working for the Sussexes since their wedding in 2018.
Colombian Vice President on Harry and Meghan’s unofficial tour
The Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez has released a statement about the importance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unofficial tour.
Márquez, the first black woman to ever occupy the position, said: “Their visit comes at a particularly significant time, as it precedes the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children [is] to be held in Colombia this November.
“The Archewell Foundation, founded by the Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment. The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.
“It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world.
“During their visit, the Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.”
Harry and Meghan ‘biding their time’ with royal tell-alls
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “biding their time” before writing more books about the royal family.
An insider told Closer magazine: “Eventually, Meghan is going to want to write her memoir, Harry is going to want to update Spare, and they are going to want to sit down and promote themselves on TV.
“They will not shy away from answering questions about the royals... For now, they’re biding their time.”
This comes after Meghan said she had not “scratched the surface” when it comes to discussing her experience within The Firm in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning.
Meghan Markle embraces Colombian Vice President
The Duchess of Sussex has been photographed embracing the Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez.
She and the duke arrived in the country today for a four-day unofficial tour designed to “illuminate” the country’s “role as a beacon of culture and innovation”.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Colombia
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in the Colombian capital of Bogotá.
Harry and Meghan were greeted by Vice President Francia Márquez, who they enjoyed coffee, tea and traditional Colombian cheese bread with.
The two parties also exchanged gifts to mark the beginning of the couple’s four-day visit.
Royal family in Balmoral for ‘crunch talks'
The royal family are having more than just their summer break at Balmoral and are engaging in “crunch talks” about their future.
One of the most pressing topics of discussion is reportedly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are beginning their second unofficial tour of the year in Colombia today.
An insider told the Daily Express: “What people don’t realise is that the Balmoral gathering isn’t just a summer holiday.
“The family also participates in pre-arranged meetings where they discuss the family’s current position and how they can best prepare for the future.
“Last year was very much about honouring the Queen, as it was the King’s first time hosting the gathering since her death - but this will be about how the family can best move forward without the Sussexes.”
Duke and Duchess of Sussex to have ‘full security’ on Colombia tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have full security on their tour of Colombia, a representative for the couple confirmed to The Independent.
This comes after Harry, 39, recently said that he will not bring Megan, 43, to the UK because he fears “an acid or knife attack” inspired by negative tabloid stories.
The couple lost their security in the UK after stepping down as working royals in 2020.
Harry and Meghan to attend Colombian music festival
Today marks the start of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unofficial tour of Colombia and further details about the trip are being made public.
This includes the revelation that they will attend the Petronio Alvarez Festival on Sunday, 18 August.
Mayor Alejandro Ede told the Mirror: “They are going to come to Cali and spend a day in the city.
“They’re going to visit the Petronio Alvarez Festival in the city and they’re also going to visit other social initiatives.”
Despite being undertaken in the Sussex’s capacity as private citizens, the visit will have many of the hallmarks of a royal tour.
