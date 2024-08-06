✕ Close Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy performance in Nigeria

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Meghan Markle has claimed that she hasn’t even “scraped the surface” of her negative experiences within the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, opened up about struggling with suicidal ideation in a new interview with Prince Harry.

“I’d never want someone else to be making those sort of plans,” she told CBS Sunday Morning.

The couple are supporting a new initiative to help parents of children who have taken their lives after being bullied online.

This comes after Harry and Meghan announced they will visit Colombia for four days following the success of their unofficial tour of Nigeria – after declaring the UK too dangerous to visit.

Harry, 39, said he will not bring Meghan back to his home country without state-funded personal security because he fears a “knife or acid attack”.

The couple were invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Marquez, but the trip’s exact details are not known.

A representative for the Sussexes told The Independent that they will be provided with “full security detail” for the visit.

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org