Royal news – live: Meghan Markle claims she hasn’t ‘scraped the surface’ of her experience within royal family
Meghan Markle said she wasn’t ‘believed’ when suffering from suicidal thoughts
Meghan Markle has claimed that she hasn’t even “scraped the surface” of her negative experiences within the royal family.
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, opened up about struggling with suicidal ideation in a new interview with Prince Harry.
“I’d never want someone else to be making those sort of plans,” she told CBS Sunday Morning.
The couple are supporting a new initiative to help parents of children who have taken their lives after being bullied online.
This comes after Harry and Meghan announced they will visit Colombia for four days following the success of their unofficial tour of Nigeria – after declaring the UK too dangerous to visit.
Harry, 39, said he will not bring Meghan back to his home country without state-funded personal security because he fears a “knife or acid attack”.
The couple were invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Marquez, but the trip’s exact details are not known.
A representative for the Sussexes told The Independent that they will be provided with “full security detail” for the visit.
Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org
Duchess of Edinburgh could ‘increase’ workload
The Duchess of Edinburgh could “increase” her workload after stepping up to take on more engagements during the royal family’s recent health troubles.
Sophie, 59, has been praised in recent months for her commitment to her work and for taking on high-profile engagements like the first royal visit to war-torn Ukraine.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “I think we can expect Sophie to keep up or even increase her workload as the key member of the royal family she now is.
“She has really come into her own in recent years and is now rightly getting the recognition she deserves.”
Harry and Meghan slammed for ‘ridiculous’ security decision
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised for a “ridiculous” decision regarding their security.
This comes amid Harry’s battle to have his taxpayer-funded security reinstated in the UK, despite no longer being a working royal.
Royal author Angela Levin slammed the couple’s decision to visit Colombia after Harry deemed the UK, in particular, too dangerous for Meghan to visit.
He said he fears an acid or knife attack inspired by negative tabloid stories.
“It is dangerous there [Colombia] at the moment,” Levin said. “There are a lot of people being taken away and money being demanded for them to be returned.
“It is really ridiculous.”
A spokesperson for the Sussexes told The Independent that they will have full security on their visit.
The visit is reported to “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation”.
Harry and Meghan share fears for Archie and Lilibet’s safety
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed their concern for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they grow up in the digital age.
The couple are supporting a new initiative for parents whose children have taken their own lives after being harmed online.
“Our kids are young, they are three and five, they’re amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them,” Meghan, who turned 43 on Sunday, said.
“And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”
Prince Harry’s ‘cardinal sin’ against King Charles
Following the claim that King Charles is ignoring phone calls from Prince Harry, a royal expert has shed light on the Duke of Sussex’s “cardinal sin”.
He explained that Harry’s biggest mistake, in his father’s eyes, was describing Queen Camilla as a “villain” in his 2023 memoir Spare.
Royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital: “When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a ‘villain’ in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin.
“No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king.”
Harry has not seen his father since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.
Royal family fails to wish Meghan Markle happy birthday
The royal family did not acknowledge Meghan Markle’s 43rd birthday.
Despite posting celebratory pictures for the likes of the Wales children, the Duchess of Sussex’s 43rd birthday was not publicly marked.
Harry and Meghan 'much more than just celebrities’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pursued several ventures since stepping down as working royals and are “much more than just celebrities”, it has been claimed.
“It’s quite hard to pin them down in terms of what they do because they’re not working royals anymore,” royal expert Katie Nicholls told Vanity Fair’s Dynasty podcast.
“They’re so much more than just celebrities. Clearly, philanthropy is this umbrella under which they want to exist, but then you get American Riviera Orchard thrown into all of that, which sort of then slightly throws a question mark over what they’re doing.”
This comes after the couple recently lent their support to a new initiative that helps parents who have lost children to online bullying.
Meghan Markle ‘not cut out for life of service’
Meghan Markle is not “cut out” for a life of service, an expert has claimed, in light of the announcement of her and Prince Harry’s second unofficial tour of the year to Colombia.
While the Duchess of Sussex has pledged her commitment to her charitable work, it has been speculated that her main concerns are financial.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “I suspect that Meghan is a commercial woman with philanthropic ideas aplenty… but her driving force is to capitalise on her fame and ensure she and Harry have enough money for all their needs.
“I’m not quite convinced that she is totally signed up to a ‘life of service’ so I imagine there will be occasional forays into charity work and makeshift royal tours but I think she is a businesswoman at heart. And, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that!”
Kate Middleton to travel to Scotland for summer holiday
The Princess of Wales is expected to travel to Balmoral in the coming days – the furthest she has ventured since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
Her visit to the royal family’s Aberdeenshire retreat comes after she spoke of the “healing power of nature”.
Kate, 42, has been largely absent from public life in 2024 as she undergoes chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer.
The Balmoral estate is well-known for its links to the natural world and is home to several rare species of wildlife including red squirrels.
Harry and Meghan to have ‘full security’ for Colombia trip
A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has revealed the couple will have “full security” on their upcoming trip to Colombia.
This comes after Prince Harry recently told ITV that he will not bring his wife to the UK because it is too dangerous and he fears a “knife or acid attack”.
The couple are undertaking the visit in their capacity as private citizens, although it will have many of the hallmarks of a royal tour.
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand ‘in serious trouble'
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is in “serious trouble”, a royal expert has claimed.
Noting the fact that it has yet to officially launch, Tom Quinn said it has been some months since the Duchess of Sussex attempted to soft launch any of its products.
So far, only jams and dog biscuits have been shared by Meghan’s friends and celebrity influencers online.
“Harry has never had any real idea about becoming an entrepreneur or a businessman in his own right,” Quinn told the Mirror.
“He is trained from birth to do one thing only – to be a royal, and he has thrown that away.
“His one hundred per cent support for his wife and her business ventures has never wavered – but it hasn’t been enough to make a success of her company.”
