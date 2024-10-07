✕ Close Prince Harry laughs as young boy pulls his beard at WellChild awards in London

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at a children’s hospital in Los Angeles over the weekend as Prince Harry continues his solo, philanthropic visit to Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, stepped out at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on Saturday (3 October) in a red dress she previously wore to the New York Salute to Freedom Gala in 2021.

Praising the hospital’s work, she said: “Oh my goodness, the work they do at Children’s Hospital LA is otherworldly.

“I think from my standpoint as a mother, no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children’s Hospital LA.”

Meghan, who said she was “happy to support” the hospital, also spoke to everyone who stopped her at the event attended by other big-name guests including Jamie Lee Curtis.

Harry, meanwhile, appeared to continue his solo visit to Africa over the weekend, which last week saw him support Senetable – a charity he co-founded to support young people affected by AIDS and HIV.

Speaking at a charity bonfire in Lesotho, Harry, 40, said: “We’re hitting the targets, not just Sentebale but all of the departments are, and it’s making a massive difference.

“The biggest difference of which really needs more work, is when people from the top start listening.”