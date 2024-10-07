Royal news live: Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance at children’s hospital as Harry continues Africa trip
The duchess is said to have spoken to everyone who stopped her at the hospital
Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at a children’s hospital in Los Angeles over the weekend as Prince Harry continues his solo, philanthropic visit to Africa.
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, stepped out at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on Saturday (3 October) in a red dress she previously wore to the New York Salute to Freedom Gala in 2021.
Praising the hospital’s work, she said: “Oh my goodness, the work they do at Children’s Hospital LA is otherworldly.
“I think from my standpoint as a mother, no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children’s Hospital LA.”
Meghan, who said she was “happy to support” the hospital, also spoke to everyone who stopped her at the event attended by other big-name guests including Jamie Lee Curtis.
Harry, meanwhile, appeared to continue his solo visit to Africa over the weekend, which last week saw him support Senetable – a charity he co-founded to support young people affected by AIDS and HIV.
Speaking at a charity bonfire in Lesotho, Harry, 40, said: “We’re hitting the targets, not just Sentebale but all of the departments are, and it’s making a massive difference.
“The biggest difference of which really needs more work, is when people from the top start listening.”
Prince William reveals George’s surprising new hobby
The Prince of Wales has revealed Prince George’s surprising new hobby which he “absolutely loves” – scuba diving.
William, 42, made the revelation about his 11-year-old son on a visit to the Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear on Thursday.
“George loves scuba diving. He’s 11 years old. We took him under thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it. It’s just introducing him to the world of water,” Prince William said at the newly refurbished pool which will give other children similar opportunities.
Princess Eugenie ‘so looking forward’ to Beatrice’s second child
Princess Eugenie has said that she is “so looking” forward to the birth of Princess Beatrice’s second child in early 2025.
Beatrice, 36, announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi earlier this week.
Marking the happy news on Instagram, Eugenie, 34, wrote: “Congratulations Beabea.
“So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together. And adding another little one to the gang.”
Harry and Meghan thanked by former communications chief
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been thanked by their former communications chief, Ashley Hansen, after she stepped down from her role to open her own consultancy firm.
Ms Hansen, who has worked for the couple for over two years, will now continue to be employed by Harry and Meghan on a part-time basis.
Praising the opportunity their employment gave her, she said: “I am incredibly grateful to the Duke and Duchess for their continued trust in me.
“Their unwavering support and belief in my new firm has been meaningful and is a testament to their leadership.
“I knew when they first hired me that they were giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and I couldn’t be happier to continue working together.”
Young cancer sufferer says hug from Princess of Wales was ‘mind-blowing’
An inspirational young cancer sufferer has said that the hug she shared with the Princess of Wales was “mind-blowing”.
Liz Hatton, 16, from Harrogate, was invited to Windsor Castle to photograph the investitures as part of her creative bucket list after her rare and aggressive cancer was deemed terminal.
“It was quite a mind-blowing, overwhelming experience, to be honest,” she said of meeting Kate, 42, who is gradually returning to work after completing her own cancer treatment.
“None of us really expected all the stuff that would happen, but I think we all just feel very honoured and amazed that it actually happened.”
The teenager’s family praised the royal family for looking after them and attending to their every need during the special day.
PR expert expresses concerns for Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand
A PR expert has shared his concerns following the claim that Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is struggling to find a CEO.
While some of its products, including jam and dog biscuits, have been soft-launched on social media, it has yet to officially launch.
Matt Yanofsky, a PR and brand marketing expert, told The Times: “I would have major concerns if I were an investor.
“If I’m an investor, I’m saying to her, ‘you need to find a CEO with a direct business plan that’s going to show profitability, or at least a revenue plan, within the next 60 to 90 days. Otherwise, I’m taking my money out’.”
He added: “I’d be happy to eat my words and best of luck to her, but as of right now, [ARO] seems like it’s the wrong product with the wrong people.”
Prince William praises the many benefits of swimming
The Prince of Wales has stressed the many benefits of swimming after a visit to a newly reopened community pool.
Taking to Twitter/X following the visit to Birtley yesterday, Kensington Palace shared pictures of the royal and wrote: “From the Olympics and Paralympics to community pools like this across the country, swimming is an activity with so many physical, mental and social benefits.”
The pictures featured William touring the pool and learning more about its impact on the local community.
From the Olympics and Paralympics to community pools like this across the country, swimming is an activity with so many physical, mental and social benefits. pic.twitter.com/dVzyVGZ1H7— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 3, 2024
Duchess of Edinburgh to read story for World Sight Day
The Duchess of Edinburgh will appear on CBeebies to read a special bedtime story marking World Sight Day on 10 October.
Sophie, 59, will read Specs For Rex by Yasmeen Ismail – an important story about what happens to a young lion who does not want to wear glasses to school.
The royal said in a trailer for the upcoming program: “Millions of us need glasses to see the world clearly.
“World Sight Day is a reminder to all of us to take care of our eyes, whether we need glasses or not.
“Our eyes are precious, and our sight is something to cherish and look after. So, let’s remember to take care of our eyes this World Sight Day.”
Harry and Meghan’s communications chief steps down to set up own firm
A key member of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s staff has left her job to set up her own consultancy firm – and the Sussexes are set to be her first clients.
Ashley Hansen has served as the couple’s global communications chief for two years during a particularly tumultuous period that saw the release of Harry’s bombshell 2023 memoir Spare as well as the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III to the throne.
She is reported to be continuing to work for the royals on a part-time basis, overseeing their communications department as she expands her portfolio through her new Los Angeles-based consultancy.
Prince William reveals why he missed Paris Olympics
Prince William has revealed that he did not attend the Paris Olympics this summer because of fears that he could contract Covid and pass it on to the Princess of Wales.
The heir to the throne, 42, made the revelation when he met Olympians Adam Peaty and Tom Dean, and Paralympians Maisie Summers-Newton and Louise Fiddes, in Gateshead yesterday (3 October).
He said: “I was so keen to come but, I have to say, after reading someone’s interview about Covid I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn’t want to risk bringing Covid home.”
William then referred to Mr Peaty’s own positive Covid test during the games, adding: “So Adam very kindly reminded me that was still a thing. But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day.”
Young cancer sufferer ‘over the moon’ to meet Kate and William
A young cancer sufferer who was invited to Windsor Castle to photograph yesterday’s investitures said she was “over the moon” to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Liz Hatton, 16, from Harrogate, was later described as an inspiration by the couple.
“Such lovely, genuine and kind people, I’m over the moon that my family and I had this experience,” she later wrote on X.
A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C pic.twitter.com/VARhrbCvkv— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2024
