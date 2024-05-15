Royal news – live: Harry and Meghan issue defiant statement as King Charles unveils official portrait
Duke of Sussex missed his father during his brief visit to London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have praised their “unforgettable” tour of Nigeria amid a furore surrounding their charity’s paperwork.
The couple visited the country for three days to mark the 10th anniversary of the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games.
Taking to their website, the couple described the unofficial visit as “unforgettable” and said it will be the “first of many memorable trips”.
The statement came after news of the state of California had declared the couple’s charity “delinquent”.
The Archewell Foundation was given the status after “failing to submit [the] required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”.
However, on Tuesday evening it emerged that the fees and paperwork had been submitted properly – last year – and so the charity is no longer listed as delinquent.
A spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation said: “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that the Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing.”
The news comes after a striking new portrait of King Charles was unveiled, the first commissioned since the coronation.
King Charles honours woman who punched crocodile to save twin
King Charles has honoured a woman who fought off a crocodile attacking her twin sister by repeatedly punching its snout.
Georgia Laurie, 31, has been given the King’s Gallantry Medal, awarded for “exemplary acts of bravery”, for her actions in Mexico in June 2021.
The twin, from Berkshire, England, leapt into action to save her sister after a guide wrongfully informed their group that it was safe to swim in a river off the Manialtepec Lagoon in Puerto Escondido.
Recalling the incident to The Times, Laurie said: “I drew such deep strength from somewhere, from her, from my love for Melissa and eventually the crocodile moved off.”
King unveils first completed official portrait of himself since coronation
The King has unveiled the first completed official portrait of himself since the coronation, which includes one detail Charles suggested should be added.
The portrait, by British artist Jonathan Yeo, was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales’s 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company in 2022.
The portrait, which was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon at Buckingham Palace, depicts Charles wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was made Regimental Colonel in 1975.
Jordan Reynolds reports:
Might Harry and Meghan’s original Megxit plan actually have worked?
The ‘Megmania’ witnessed during the Sussexes’ tour of Nigeria suggests that their blueprint – to be ‘half-in, half-out’ royals – had merit, says Sean O’Grady:
It may not have been an official “royal visit”, but anyone watching the coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visiting Nigeria, in aid of the Invictus Games and its charitable foundation, could have been forgiven for thinking that it was.
The pair have some celebrity and fame, and no one, leastways outside palace circles, seems all that fussed about whether the pair are classified as “working” or “non-working” royals: “Megmania” gripped this part of west Africa, in any case. Harry is a Prince, his wife is a duchess, his dad is the king and head of the Commonwealth, and no amount of alienation or briefing can alter that. In Lagos State, he was given a prince’s welcome.
Meghan Markle’s virtue signalling over her children is insensitive (at best)
The ex-working royals have been on a whistle-stop PR tour of Nigeria – but it was the Duchess of Sussex revealing she was ‘missing her babies’ that pushed Caroline Brown over the edge. You wouldn’t catch the late Queen doing it...
Clearly, Harry and Meghan are great parents and are extremely proud of their children. But as a proud mother myself, who also has to travel away from home, the idea of missing my kids (while true) is not something I make a huge song and dance about – especially not when I’m at work.
That’s why I was surprised to hear such a sentiment from the Duchess of Sussex, who spoke out on her and Harry’s private, three-day tour of Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games (which was a masterclass in grabbing headlines).
King follows his mother in becoming patron of RNLI
The King has become patron of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), following in the footsteps of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Reigning monarchs have traditionally served as the figurehead for the lifesaving charity since it was founded in 1824, with George IV its first patron.
The announcement, which coincides with its 200th anniversary, comes after a major review of more than 1,000 royal patronages conducted by the Royal Household following the late Queen’s death.
Dame Jilly Cooper describes receiving royal honour as ‘orgasmic’
Author Dame Jilly Cooper has described receiving a royal honour from the King as “orgasmic”.
The 87-year-old also named The Common Years as her favourite piece of work she has written, after being made a dame for her services to literature and charity on Tuesday.
She is chiefly known for her Rutshire Chronicles, which focus on scandal and adultery in upper-class society and an aristocratic character called Rupert Campbell-Black.
Duke of Kent pays tribute to crew members who died in 1970 lifeboat disaster
The Duke of Kent joined the last surviving widow of a lifeboat disaster to lay a wreath in remembrance of the five men who died.
Edward, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and president of the RNLI, laid the tribute at the lifeboat station in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, with Pat Owen, whose husband James Buchan died in the Fraserburgh lifeboat disaster more than half a century ago.
The Fraserburgh lifeboat, the Duchess of Kent, capsized in gale-force winds on January 21 1970 while escorting another vessel to safety.
‘There’s no shame in having a bad day’ Harry tells students on ‘official’ trip to Nigeria with Meghan
Prince Harry spoke movingly about mental health while visiting a school in Nigeria on Friday – telling students that there is “no shame” in having a bad day.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, opened up about the bereavements he has suffered in his life, telling the young people that it is okay to acknowledge difficult feelings.
“There is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day,” he said.
“If you woke up this morning feeling sad, if you left school feeling stressed, if you’ve lost a loved one in your family who you usually turn to or speak to, all of these things you may be led to believe are not for conversation.
“We are here today to tell you that is not the case.”
Roman Kemp on working with Prince Harry and Kate Middleton: ‘You never really see a princess in her socks’
Roman Kemp has looked back at some of his interactions with the royals, including a “weird” time he DJ-ed with Prince Harry at a party thrown by the Princess of Wales.
The presenter and former host of Capital Radio’s Breakfast Show has become known as a vocal advocate for men’s mental health in recent years, fronting awareness campaigns and documentaries.
His 2021 film Our Silent Emergency, which explores the urgent issue of young men’s mental health and the prevalence of male suicide, was met with acclaim and is now shown to children in schools.
Archewell Foundation no longer listed as ‘delinquent’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation is no longer listed as “delinquent” by California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.
On Monday the charity was listed as “delinquent” and a delinquency notice letter was sent to the foundation on May 3 for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”, but on Tuesday the status of Archewell Foundation had been changed to “current”.
The letter had warned that an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from “soliciting or disbursing charitable funds” and “its registration may be suspended or revoked by the registry”.
On Tuesday, a statement from California’s Department of Justice said the Archewell Foundation is “current and in good standing”.
A spokesperson for California’s Department of Justice said: “After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organisation is current and in good standing.”
The PA news agency understands the issue arose from a payment which was thought to have been sent but was said to have not been received. However, new records show the required payment was sent last year and was delivered on schedule.
The Archewell Foundation said after investigating that it found payments were made “promptly” and all paperwork was filed “without error or wrongdoing”.
