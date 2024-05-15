✕ Close King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have praised their “unforgettable” tour of Nigeria amid a furore surrounding their charity’s paperwork.

The couple visited the country for three days to mark the 10th anniversary of the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games.

Taking to their website, the couple described the unofficial visit as “unforgettable” and said it will be the “first of many memorable trips”.

The statement came after news of the state of California had declared the couple’s charity “delinquent”.

The Archewell Foundation was given the status after “failing to submit [the] required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”.

However, on Tuesday evening it emerged that the fees and paperwork had been submitted properly – last year – and so the charity is no longer listed as delinquent.

A spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation said: “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that the Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing.”

