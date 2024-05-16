Royal news – live: King Charles unveils official portrait as Harry and Meghan issue defiant statement
Duke of Sussex missed his father during his brief visit to London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have praised their “unforgettable” tour of Nigeria amid a furore surrounding their charity’s paperwork.
The couple visited the country for three days to mark the 10th anniversary of the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games.
Taking to their website, the couple described the unofficial visit as “unforgettable” and said it will be the “first of many memorable trips”.
The statement came after news of the state of California declaring the couple’s charity “delinquent”.
The Archewell Foundation was given the status after “failing to submit [the] required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”.
However, on Tuesday evening it emerged that the fees and paperwork had been submitted properly – last year – and so the charity is no longer listed as delinquent.
A spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation said: “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that the Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing.”
The news comes after a striking new portrait of King Charles was unveiled, the first commissioned since the coronation.
King Charles reveals side effect of cancer treatment on rare joint engagement with Prince William
The King has given a rare insight into his ongoing private battle with cancer as he attended a joint official engagement with Prince William.
Charles, 75, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February after a check-up found an unrelated, enlarged prostate that proved to be benign.
On Monday, he discussed the side effects of cancer treatments with British army veteran and cancer survivor Aaron Mapplebeck while visiting the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire.
Prince of Wales officially receives command of his brother’s former regiment in further blow to Prince Harry
‘Uncomfortable’ and ‘innovative’: King Charles’s first portrait draws mixed reactions online
King Charles’ first official portrait as King has been met with mixed reactions from the public.
The abstract painting by Jonathan Yeo was unveiled by the monarch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to show the King wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards against a red backdrop.
It went down a storm with Queen Camilla, who is reported to have looked at the portrait and said: “Yes, you’ve got him.”
Opinion divided by the painting’s red backdrop
Prince William celebrates his favourite football team qualifying for the Champions League
Prince William has praised his long-time favourite football team for qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in an upbeat social media post.
The Prince of Wales said he “can’t wait” for Aston Villa’s next season as he publicly shared his joy following the team’s confirmation they had gained their place in the competition.
The Villa squad had gathered for the team’s end-of-season awards on Tuesday night and were watching on TV as Tottenham slipped to a 2-0 loss to Manchester City - a result that had more ramifications than simply for the Premier League’s title race.
The future King is a well-known Aston Villa fan and has been spotted in the stands on several occasions this season
‘Queen of Arts!’ Camilla celebrates best of British creativity at star-studded Buckingham Palace garden party
Camilla has proven herself to be the queen of arts by hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace for the best of the UK’s creative arts industry.
The star-studded event was attended by around 4,000 guests from the worlds of film, theatre and the performing arts. Notable guests at Wednesday’s event included artist Tracy Emin, comedian Lenny Henry, model Kate Moss and film director Ridley Scott.
Charles, wearing a grey suit and pink waistcoat and top hat, smiled to the gathered crowd as he entered the garden from the palace.
The King and Queen welcomed 4,000 people from the world of film, theatre, TV and fashion
King’s nephew Peter Phillips takes date to event attended by the Queen after split with long-term girlfriend
Peter Phillips, King Charles’s nephew, has been spotted with a new date just weeks after his split from his partner of three years.
The late Queen’s ‘favourite grandson’ is now understood to be dating paediatric nurse and freelance writer, Harriet Sperling.
The pair were spotted holding hands as they spent the weekend together at the Badminton Horse Trials.
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘favourite grandson’ was seen holding hands with NHS nurse at the Badminton Horse Trials
Might Harry and Meghan’s original Megxit plan actually have worked?
The ‘Megmania’ witnessed during the Sussexes’ tour of Nigeria suggests that their blueprint – to be ‘half-in, half-out’ royals – had merit, says Sean O’Grady:
Queen Camilla promises to buy no more clothes with real fur
Queen Camilla has promised she will not be buying any new real fur clothes or products.
Buckingham Palace made the revelation in a letter to Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), where it was said that the Queen, 76, “will not procure any new fur garments”.
“This comes with the Queen’s warmest wishes,” the palace added.
The Queen made the promise to Peta charity in a letter
Scarred by war, Nigeria’s wounded soldiers fought to recover at Prince Harry's Invictus Games
One evening in November 2020, a year into his military service, Peacemaker Azuegbulam’s lifelong dream of being a soldier came to an abrupt end.
He was among a group of Nigerian soldiers deployed in the country’s grinding counteroffensive against Islamic extremists in northeastern Borno state when an anti-aircraft weapon was fired at them. When he regained consciousness, his life was no longer the same, and his left leg later had to be amputated.
He was given what he described as a chance to recover when he joined Nigeria’s team in last year’s Invictus Games and won Africa’s first gold medal at the biennial sporting event founded a decade ago by the U.K.’s Prince Harry to aid in the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers.
One evening in November 2020, a year into his military service, Peacemaker Azuegbulam’s dream of being a soldier came to an abrupt end
Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation no longer listed as ‘delinquent’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation is no longer listed as “delinquent” by California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.
On Monday the charity was listed as “delinquent” and a delinquency notice letter was sent to the foundation on May 3 for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”, but on Tuesday the status of Archewell Foundation had been changed to “current”.
The letter had warned that an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from “soliciting or disbursing charitable funds” and “its registration may be suspended or revoked by the registry”.
California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers had listed Archewell as ‘delinquent’ but now it has emerged the made their proper payments last year
King Charles hid poignant symbol in new painting
King Charles requested a subtle, poignant detail to be added to his new portrait when asked to think of a message for future generations.
The new portrait, by British artist Jonathan Yeo, features the King in the uniform of the Welsh Guards against a red backdrop with a single butterfly appearing to land on his shoulder.
This detail was the King’s idea, which he thought of when asked to think of a “clue” to sum up his reign for schoolchildren in the future.
The poignant detail was added at the King’s request when asked to think of future onlookers
