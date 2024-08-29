Royal family - news: Prince Harry announces next high-profile trip - but Meghan Markle won’t be joining him
Kate’s trip to Scotland has been described as a ‘positive’ amid her health troubles
Prince Harry next high-profile trip will be to New York – and Meghan Markle will not be joining him, his representatives have confirmed.
Harry, who turns 40 on 15 September, will travel to the Big Apple for the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.
The events are taking place after the Duke of Sussex’s milestone birthday, with Climate Week beginning on 22 September and High-Level Week kicking off the day after.
“Advancing a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” a spokesperson for the duke said he will “participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.”
He will also “be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”
Harry’s visit notably takes place at the same time as Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on 24 September.
It is not known if the heir to the throne will travel to New York for the event, but he was in attendance last year.
Animal rights protestor calls on King Charles to ask for ‘plant-based food system'
An animal rights protestor who was found guilty of damaging a Buckingham Palace water fountain has called on King Charles to ask the public to adopt a plant-based diet.
Citing the monarch’s passion for the environment, Louis McKechnie, 23, who was yesterday charged with criminal damage for dying the Queen Victoria Memorial Fountain red in 2021, said: “We did this because we think the royal family still has a responsibility to this day to step up and show true leadership.
“If Charles claims to be, you know, a climate-conscious King, he’s got to show it, surely.
“He barks the right stuff, but where is his bite? I’m not seeing it. It starts with calling for a plant-based food system.
“King Charles, that’s our message to him – call for a plant-based food system if you really care about any of the things you claim to.”
Harry and Meghan’s struggle to find staff to work ‘under them'
A royal expert has speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s issues finding and retaining staff will not be ending any time soon.
This comes amid reports that Meghan’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is struggling to find a CEO.
Kinsey Schofield said: “I do think that they’re going to continue to have a hard time finding people that want to work underneath them. I’m intimidated just thinking about it.
“A source also told Closer magazine that Harry and Meghan are ‘pretty tough’.”
Princess of Wales ‘more fun than the image that is presented'
The Princess of Wales’s true nature is a lot “more fun” than her public persona, royal biographer Rob Jobson has claimed.
This comes after the Duchess of Sussex said that the royals’ “formality on the outside” was also reflected on the inside.
Mr Jobson told OK! magazine: “I think that she’s a lot more fun than the image that is presented.
“The image that’s presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she’s a lot more fun. [She] doesn’t really like to let her guard down.”
The biographer added: “She laughs a lot and I think anybody who laughs a lot is obviously somebody who’s got that sense of humour, and someone’s one with themselves, and I think she certainly is that.”
Duke of Edinburgh cheers on Team GB at Paralympics
The Duke of Edinburgh has also shared his good wishes for Team GB as the Paralympic Games begin today.
Prince Edward, who is patron of the British Paralympic Association, wrote on the official royal family Twitter/X account: “To all members of the @ParalympicsGB team heading for Paris, whether athletes, officials or staff, I want to wish you the very best of luck at the Paralympic Games.”
To all members of the @ParalympicsGB team heading for Paris, whether athletes, officials or staff, I want to wish you the very best of luck at the Paralympic Games.
-The Duke of Edinburgh, Patron of the British Paralympic Association pic.twitter.com/fsjTr1Xcnr
William and Kate wish Team GB good luck at Paralympics
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared their good wishes for Team GB as the Paralympic Games begin today.
Taking to Twitter/X, the couple wrote on the official Kensington Palace account: “Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport!
“Wishing the very best of luck to our @ParalympicsGB athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024. W & C”
Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport! Wishing the very best of luck to our @ParalympicsGB athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024. W & C
King Charles rehomes ‘one millionth hen' at Highgrove
An animal charity has revealed that King Charles has rehomed his one-millionth hen at Highgrove.
In a post shared by the official royal family account on Twitter/X, the British Hen Welfare Trust shared a video of the rescue of the former ex-commercial hen.
It read: “His Majesty The King has rehomed our ONE MILLIONTH hen at @HighgroveGarden in Gloucestershire.
“Our millionth hen, named Henrietta by His Majesty, along with 30 feathered friends are settling into their wonderful new home.”
The charity reports to rehome a staggering 60,000 ex-commercial hens a year, and Henrietta had the honour of being their one-millionth rescue.
Welcoming Henrietta to her new coop! 🐔
His Majesty The King has rehomed our ONE MILLIONTH hen at @HighgroveGarden in Gloucestershire.
Our millionth hen, named Henrietta by His Majesty, along with 30 feathered friends are settling into their wonderful new home.
Protestors found guilty of damaging Buckingham Palace fountain
Protestors from the climate change group Animal Rebellion have been found guilty of damaging a Buckingham Palace water fountain.
The 2021 incident caused damages to the Queen Victoria MemorialFfountain that cost thousands to rectify when the group dyed its water red.
Louis McKechnie, 23, Christopher Bennett, 27, Riley Ings, 27, Claire Smith, 26, and Rachel Steele, 48, were found guilty at of criminal damage at Southwark Crown Court today.
Mr McKechnie said: “I’m not surprised by the verdict, I don’t feel any guilt for my actions, but I don’t expect the courts to actually be about justice and truth, it’s about maintaining the status quo and it has effectively done that.
“This action was three years ago. Since this action, over the last three years, we’ve reached 1.5 degrees in warming, we’ve hit 40C, and we’ve gone over that several times. Climate emergency has got worse.
“My generation’s in a worse position than we were three years ago exponentially with the climate urgency we’re facing, it’s even more urgent we do something about it now, although there is less that can be done.
“And so, while this is generally the result we expect when we take these actions – you know, I take responsibility and accountability for I did – I feel no guilt, and I think it was the correct thing to do at the time.”
Prince Andrew’s ‘more appropriate’ small home
Following the news that King Charles has stripped Prince Andrew of his private security at the Royal Lodge, there is considerable speculation about where the Duke of York could live next.
PR expert Ronn Torossian said that Andrew, 64, will have ruled out renting or buying in London because of his financial worries.
He told the Express: “A seemingly more appropriate place would likely be Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, given its isolation and would definitely help keep Andrew away from the public eye.”
The property has five bedrooms and has been described as a “comfortable open beamed cottage two miles from the ‘big house’” – a dramatic difference from the royal lodge, which is a 30-room mansion.
Andrew was given a 75-year lease on the property by the late Queen Elizabeth II for £250 a week in 2003.
Meghan Markle’s new brand struggles to find CEO
The Duchess of Sussex’s luxury lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is reportedly struggling to find a CEO ahead of its launch.
This is the latest blow for the Sussexes, who have struggled to retain their staff.
A source told Closer magazine: “The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they are very demanding and difficult to work for, and that puts a lot of people’s backs up.”
While Meghan has soft-launched jams and dog biscuits from the brand on social media and unveiled its logo, an official launch date has yet to be revealed.
Meghan Markle left in tears after product ‘widely mocked'
The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly left in tears by the public reaction to her first American Riviera Orchard product.
Earlier this year, she teased jams that would be sold by the luxury lifestyle brand, which has yet to launch officially.
Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “Meghan was in tears when the brand launched, and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special.”
He added: “She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised. Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her – she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work.”
