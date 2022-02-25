Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have condemned Russia’s invasion, saying they “stand with the people of Ukraine“.

Posting on their non-profit Archewell’s website, a spokesperson for the royal couple made their stance clear – and urged world leaders to do the same.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same,” the message reads.

It makes the Sussexes, who live in California after quitting royal duties, the first in the family to speak out on the war between the two European nations.

However, it is precisely because the pair stepped back from the monarchy in 2020 that they are able to speak about such matters publicly.

Meghan and Harry have issued a statement on the deadly conflict (AP)

The Queen, on the other hand, must usually remain “strictly neutral with respect to political matters”, according to the official Royal Family website, and as a consequence the rest of them tend to do the same.

Harry and Meghan’s statement came after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, entering from the north, east and south of the country, bombarding airports and eventually seizing areas such as the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The violence has already claimed the lives of 137 Ukrainians and left 316 injured, according to an address given by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky tonight.

Announcing the long-awaited war in the middle of the night, Putin sent a word of warning to Ukraine’s western allies, insisting that anyone who stood in his way, “let alone tries to threaten us and our people, should know that Russia’s answer will be immediate, and it will lead to consequences of the sort that you have not faced ever in your history”.

Mr Zelensky later declared martial law and called on citizens to come forward and fight for their country. He said officials would hand “weapons to anyone who wants” to fight.

The UK announced a raft of economic sanctions against Moscow this afternoon, adding to those issued on Tuesday. Addressing MPs in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said more than 100 Russian individuals and entities would have their UK assets frozen and there will be a new limit on deposits Russians can make to UK bank accounts.

He also confirmed parts of the economic crime bill would be brought forward to come into play before the Easter recess.

The Archewell website on which Harry and Meghan showed their support for Ukraine is the home of their Beverly Hills-based non-profit organisation.

It comprises the couple’s charitable foundation, aimed at “driving systemic cultural change”, as well as their Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions media brands.