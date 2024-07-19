Royal news - live: Trump shooter ‘researched royal family member’ as Harry and Meghan end 64-year tradition
Thomas Matthew Crooks searched for a royal before attempting to kill the former president
The gunman who tried to kill Donald Trump searched online for a member of the Royal family days before his attempt on the former president’s life, FBI investigators have said.
Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed after opening fire on the former president on Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania.
His electronic devices were subsequently seized and revealed that he had Google searched several public figures leading up to the incident, including Christopher Wray, the FBI director.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ended a 64-year royal tradition by giving their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet new surnames.
The change was reflected on a new version of their website, updated this week, which says the children’s surname is Sussex and not Mountbatten-Windsor.
“It reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time,” a source told The Times.
This brings to an end a 64-year tradition introduced by Queen Elizabeth, which saw her and Prince Philip’s male line descendants take the name.
Prince William’s reason for wanting Princess Anne back ‘so soon'
A royal insider has speculated that Prince William may want Princess Anne to return to full duty as soon as possible to share the load of investitures.
Royal expert Ephraim Hardcastle explained that Windsor Castle has a backlog following the royal family’s ongoing health concerns.
“William might have had another reason to see Anne back ‘so soon’,” Mr Hardcastle told the Daily Mail.
“She can share the burden of investitures.
“So far this year there have been 25, with Anne presiding at 17.”
Kate Middleton to spend rest of summer ‘below the radar'
A royal insider said the public are unlikely to see Kate Middleton again anytime soon as she and Prince William plan to spend the remainder of the summer “below the radar”.
The revelation was made in Vanity Fair, where it was explained that the couple will spend the majority of the summer at their Norfolk home as the Princess of Wales continues her cancer treatment.
While there are no plans for the Wales family to travel abroad, they will travel to Scotland next month to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral.
Harry and Meghan’s American ‘fairytale over’
Following the news that just four in ten Americans agreed with the decision to give Prince Harry an American award for veterans, a royal expert has said Harry and Meghan’s “fairytale” in the US is “over”.
Lee Cohen said that people in the US’s fondness for the couple has “significantly cooled” because of their alleged “whining”.
“Harry and Meghan just love to complain. And in America’s largely optimistic society, that is a bad look,” he told the US Sun.
“While some view the couple’s openness as a brave stance against institutional rigidity, many others perceive it as ungrateful and divisive.
“A segment of Americans, particularly those of us who respect and admire the monarchy, find these repeated criticisms disrespectful and unbecoming. So the Sussexes’ endless narrative of grievance has alienated many who once admired their candour.”
Princess Anne told to ‘rest up’ following hospitalisation
Doctors have reportedly told Princess Anne to “rest up” over the summer after she was recently hospitalised after being kicked by a horse.
The Princess Royal, 73, suffered a concussion and minor injuries as a result of the incident on her Gloucestershire estate last month.
While she made a surprise return to work last week, medics are reportedly encouraging Anne, who is widely believed to be one of the hardest-working royals, to “rest up” over the summer.
Royal insider Ephraim Hardcastle told the Daily Mail: “A mole reports that medical advice was for the Princess Royal to rest up over the summer, the results of head injuries not always being immediately obvious – but Anne isn’t noted for doing what she’s told.”
Prince Harry’s eight-word response when asked to leave UK residence
Prince Harry had an eight-word response after being asked by King Charles to vacate Frogmore Cottage following his decision to step down as a working royal.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, officially vacated the property last year, with a spokesperson for the Sussexes stating at the time: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”
In response to the monarch’s request to leave, the Express reports, Harry said: “Don’t you want to see your grandkids anymore?”
Meghan Markle ‘hissed’ at staff while pregnant
The Duchess of Sussex “turned and hissed” at a member of royal staff while pregnant with Prince Archie, it has been claimed.
The incident took place in Fiji as part of a tour of the island, Tonga, New Zealand and Australia in 2018.
Rebecca English told the Daily Mail: “I was there at the time and witnessed Meghan turn and ‘hiss’ at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave.
“I later saw that same – female – highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face. Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features.”
The Sun reports that the Duchess, now 42, was upset on a trip to a market after she noticed that a group called UN Women was in attendance when she had specifically asked them not to be.
Hugh Grant supports Prince Harry – ‘It’s a man’s job to protect his family’
Hugh Grant has gone viral on TikTok after lending his support to Prince Harry in an interview where he was asked his thoughts on the Sussex’s departure from the royal family.
The Notting Hill actor, 63, said: “The tabloid press effectively murdered his mother. Now they’re tearing his wife to pieces.
“I think as a man it’s his job to protect his family so I’m with him.”
Grant, like Harry, is set to appear in the new documentary Tabloids on Trial later this month to discuss his experiences of British press intrusion.
Princess Anne to open new A&E unit
Princess Anne is set to undertake her second public engagement since being released from hospital tomorrow.
The Princess Royal, 73, who is widely considered to be one of the hardest-working members of the royal family, suffered a concussion and minor injuries after being kicked by a horse last month.
She will travel to Worcester to open the new £35 million Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust’s new emergency department at Worcestershire Royal Hospital on Friday (19 July).
In her capacity as patron of the Three Counties Agricultural Society, Anne will then open Kildare Hall in Worcester – a new single-span building at The Showground.
Kate Middleton supports Natural History Museum’s new gardens
The Princess of Wales has expressed her support for the new gardens at London’s Natural History Museum and praised the healing power of nature.
Taking to the official Kensington Palace Instagram account, Kate, 42, wrote: “I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world.
“I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy.
“I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit.”
Thomas Markle’s birthday wish goes unanswered
Today is Meghan Markle’s father’s 80th birthday and his wish to finally meet his grandchildren appears to have gone unanswered.
Thomas, who has been estranged from his daughter since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, said ahead of the event that he “knew” his daughter would not be in touch.
“I’ve had a good life and I am proud of what I’ve accomplished, but everything has been overshadowed by what has happened in the last six years,” he told the Daily Mail.
“I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch.”
The Duchess of Sussex appeared to fall out with her father after he staged a paparazzi photoshoot ahead of her wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
