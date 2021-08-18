The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unhappy with the Queen’s response to allegations made against the royal family in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, including accusations of racism, their biographers claim.

Harry and Meghan do not believe the monarch has taken “full ownership” of the issues they raised and feel that “little accountability” has since been taken, according to royal writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

In the explosive interview, broadcast in early March, Meghan alleged that “concerns” about “how dark” her child’s skin would be were expressed to Harry by an unnamed royal.

She also said that she experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal and claimed she was denied help with her mental health by senior palace officials.

In the wake of the couple’s allegations, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen that said the issues raised were “concerning” but that “recollections may vary” of .

This comment “did not go unnoticed” by Harry and Meghan, Scobie and Durand claim in a new epilogue to their unauthorised biography of the couple, Finding Freedom, which has been published by People magazine.

An extract reads: “The Queen’s ‘recollections may vary’ comment ‘did not go unnoticed by the couple, who a close source said were ‘not surprised’ that full ownership was not taken.

“‘Months later and little accountability has been taken’, a pal of Meghan added. ‘How can you move forward with that?‘”

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the interview since its initial response, in which a spokesperson said that the claims made “will be addressed by the family privately”.

Elsewhere in the Oprah interview, Harry claimed to have been cut off by his family financially and said that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls after he stepped down from his royal duties.

He also said that racism was a “large part” of his decision to leave the UK.

Harry and Meghan, who have taken up residence in California since leaving Britain, signed deals with Netflix and Spotify as they pursued financial freedom.

Scobie told People the couple are “excited” to enter an new “era of visibility”.

“They seem to be existing in a different place, and that place is much healthier,” he said.

“Meghan famously spoke about that it was not enough to survive — we are now in the thrive chapter.”